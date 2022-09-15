ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

EXCLUSIVE Sorry ladies, he's taken! Charles III's dashing kilt-clad equerry, 39, who has set pulses racing while serving at new King's side has been happily married to horse-riding marketing executive for 13 years

By Nick Pisa for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The kilt-wearing hunky Army officer and the equerry for King Charles who has won a legion of admirers has been happily married to a glamorous marketing executive for more than 13 years, MailOnline can reveal.

Major Jonathan Thompson, 39, of the 5th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland, was once the Queen’s most senior bodyguard but is now serving His Majesty and has been seen constantly at his side.

The dashing soldier is thought of as something of a ‘braw darling’ – ‘hunk’ in Scottish slang – by Royal watchers and has acquired an army of fans for his dashing good looks as he has been at the King's side in the past week.

In recent days he has found himself thrust front-and-centre at historic Royal events as the equerry of King Charles III, having served in the role when he was Prince of Wales.

Major Thompson, known to friends as 'Johnny', tied the knot with marketing manager Caroline, 44, in 2010 and the couple have a four-year-old son as well as two black labradors called Odin and Piper – a nod to his military time in Scotland.

Last Saturday he was caught on camera calmly and coolly removing a pen tray which was cluttering the King’s desk, as Charles signed the Proclamation which named him as the new monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JCvTE_0hxFc9Lq00
Wife Caroline (pictured) was educated at Windsor Girls School and nearby Strodes College where she passed three A levels in media, psychology and photography before obtaining an HND at Southampton Institute in Design Communications
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eLpHC_0hxFc9Lq00
Major Thompson, known to friends as 'Johnny', tied the knot with marketing manager and keen equestrian Caroline, 44, (pictured above) in 2010
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iwtQs_0hxFc9Lq00
Major Thompson (pictured left) cracked a smile as he walked with the Queen through the gates of Balmoral Castle earlier this year, before the monarch's death

Contrary to most people believing he is Scottish, Major Thompson was actually born in Morpeth, Northumberland, and now lives with his family in Surrey.

He joined the Army in 2006 and is a Platoon commander, according to his LinkedIn. He is thought to have been working as an equerry with Charles for the last two years.

His profile also reveals how he attended Aberystwyth University where he graduated in 2004 with a degree in Economics and politics with international studies and he gave his hobbies and interests as rugby and mountaineering and he was also a member of the undergraduate officer training corps

Wife Caroline was educated at Windsor Girls School and nearby Strodes College where she passed three A levels in media, psychology and photography before obtaining an HND at Southampton Institute in Design Communications.

She has worked for Packard Bell, BMW and is also a gym instructor and keen horse rider, and last year with her marketing and design skills helped set up the website for charity Horses4Health.

A biography on the site set up last year says: ’Caroline has been riding for over thirty years and bought her New Forest mare 'Bonnie' as a yearling almost 16 years ago.

'The partnership has done a bit of everything over the years from hacking and showing to showjumping and horse trials but since the birth of Caroline's son in 2018 they are now enjoying a slightly less competitive life.

​‘Caroline worked in the marketing industry for 11 years before getting married in 2010 to Jonny - a serving member of the Armed Forces. It was this that spurred her on to take the plunge to change careers to become a Personal Trainer and Exercise Referral specialist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09WGzO_0hxFc9Lq00
Major Jonathan Thompson of the 5th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland, pictured on the left of the frame behind the Queen's coffin, accompanied the procession
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eggpV_0hxFc9Lq00
Major Jonathan Thompson (pictured right) of the 5th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland was once the Queen's most senior bodyguard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sM5h9_0hxFc9Lq00
Major Thompson (pictured right) had previously accompanied Queen Elizabeth II upon her arrival at Balmoral earlier this summer, prior to her death
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36dLLr_0hxFc9Lq00
Major Thompson (right) was pictured on Friday with Prime Minister Elizabeth Truss (left)

‘This began her interest in mental health and the benefits that exercise can have on it.

'Her own struggles led her to discover first-hand how both physical exercise and horses can greatly help with mental health and it was this that encouraged her to initially volunteer to help with The Great Horses For Health Relay in January 2021.

'She has since got back into working in the world of marketing / project management due to it fitting in better with her other life commitments.

‘Caroline was responsible for building the first Horses4Health website as well as being on the main organising committee for the event.

‘Caroline currently lives in Surrey with her husband, four year old son and two dogs, Odin and Piper, but has spent a lot of time living in various parts of Scotland, as well as Berkshire and Wiltshire, This is the seventh house she has lived in since she got married 12 years ago... the joys of being an Army family!’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V35bF_0hxFc9Lq00
In May 2021 Major Thompson accompanied Princes Charles and Camilla, as they were known at the time, on their royal visit to Greece. This photo was taken on the Bicentenary Independence Day in Syntagma Square, Athens
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uc2mI_0hxFc9Lq00
Major Thompson met the Prime Minister Liz Truss last Friday outside Buckingham Palace ahead of her first audience with the new KIng
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E0slu_0hxFc9Lq00
Major Johnny Thompson was spotted behind Prince Harry and Megan when they attended the National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June earlier this year

Major Thompson was also seen in the procession on Wednesday, when the Queen’s coffin was escorted from Buckingham palace to Westminster Hall for the four days of lying in state.

TV footage caught him to the side as the casket was brought in and he was seen speaking briefly to the Duke of Kent.

Last Friday Major Thompson escorted PM Liz Truss to meet the King at Buckingham Palace and as always he wore a tartan kilt and large fur sporran.

He was also spotted standing behind Harry and Meghan at the Platinum Jubilee celebration National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Major Thompson’s parents Ian and Elizabeth, were once neighbours of Scottish comedian Billy Connolly, with their Grade A listed 300-year-old home in Deeside set next door to his but they have since moved on.

The Queen: All you need to know following her passing and a look back at her 70-year reign

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

‘It’s breath taking, her arrogance’: Royal biographer Angela Levin accuses Meghan Markle of having a ‘taking everything for granted and not giving back attitude’ after her interview with The Cut

A royal biographer has blasted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over new revelations about the Royal family she made in an interview with The Cut. In her bombshell interview with The Cut - part of New York magazine - the Duchess of Sussex launched a fresh salvo of attacks on the royals, Britain and the press.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I might give it to George, thank you very much': Touching moment Prince William accepts a Paddington Bear toy from little girl among Windsor crowds and reveals he may give it to eldest son

A young royal fan stood tall on her father's shoulders as she gifted the newly appointed Prince of Wales a Paddington Bear toy as crowds gathered to mourn the Queen at Windsor Castle. Prince William was joined with his wife, the Princess of Wales, along with Harry and Meghan Markle...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
Person
Billy Connolly
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
St Paul
Daily Mail

Camilla's Cinderella moment: Queen Consort reveals she accidentally put on odd shoes on the morning of her wedding to King Charles - prompting Her late Majesty to laugh

The Queen Consort has revealed an amusing anecdote from the day she married King Charles - revealing Her Majesty's sense of humour. Speaking on a televised tribute to the late monarch, Camilla, 75, who wed Charles, 73, in 2005, described how the Queen saw the funny side of a shoe mishap on the big day on April 9 that year.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Interviewer says Meghan Markle told her to transcribe 'guttural sounds' that she was making during sit down chat

Meghan Markle told an interviewer to transcribe the 'guttural sounds' she was making during her sit down chat for a magazine article that was published today. Features writer Allison P Davis revealed that she was struck by the Duchess of Sussex acting like a 'reality TV producer' when profiling her for a Fall Fashion issue of The Cut - part of New York magazine.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

REVEALED: President Biden was 14 rows back at the Queen's funeral because precedent demanded Commonwealth leaders and world royalty took closest seats

A quirk of royal protocol meant that US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were sat 14 rows back in Westminster Abbey at the Queen's funeral yesterday. There were raised eyebrows when Mr Biden and his wife were placed seven rows from the back in a service attended by around 2,000 world leaders, royals and foreign dignitaries.
POTUS
The List

New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#King Charles#Horse#Kilt#Scottish#Royal
Daily Mail

Princess Diana’s nieces Lady Eliza and Amelia Spencer don racy mini dresses at London Fashion Week ahead of the Queen’s funeral

Princess Diana's twin nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer put on glamorous displays as they attended the David Koma SS23 show during London Fashion Week. The twins, 29, attended the event on Sunday in eye catching cutout mini dresses as they posed for the cameras while sat on the front row ahead of the Queen's funeral.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Army
Daily Mail

'That's very rude!' Hilarious moment a two-year-old girl tells off her mother after she found her nursery drawing in the recycling bin

This is the adorable moment a two-year-old girl gave her mother a telling off after finding one of her drawings in the bin. Lily Casey, from Suffolk, confronted her mother after finding her precious drawing in the recycling bin, something that all parents can relate to when mountains of hand drawn 'masterpieces' pile up around the house.
KIDS
Daily Mail

How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death

One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Teenage Hindu girl is burned alive 'by Muslim stalker in India who set her alight with petrol as she slept': Protests break out over 'love jihad' bid to 'force her to convert to Islam'

A teenage Hindu girl has been burned alive by her alleged Muslim stalker who poured petrol over her and set her alight as she slept at her home in India. Ankita Singh, 19, succumbed to her severe burn injuries and died on Sunday at a hospital in the city of Ranchi, in the eastern state of Jharkhand, five days after Shahrukh Hussain allegedly set her on fire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

607K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy