ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Former Steelers Pro Bowl QB1 Kordell Stewart Thinks Mitch Trubisky Delivered Effective Play And Is “Clearly Still The Starter”

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart joined the PM Team W/Poni & Mueller on Thursday to discuss the black and gold. Andrew Fillipponi did not hesitate to ask Stewart to grade the performance of the current Steelers quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. The former quarterback turned commentator may have surprised the cohost with his answer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers DT Cameron Heyward: 'New England's not going to feel sorry for us'

Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward knows it’s unlikely Pittsburgh's defense will often force five turnovers as it did in a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. With outside linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve with a torn left pectoral, it's even more unlikely, so Heyward expects an aggressive offensive game plan from the Patriots.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Green Bay, WI
Yardbarker

Fox's Erin Andrews had terrifying Week 1 ordeal: 'This is not the way I want to die'

Perhaps the biggest story associated with the Minnesota Vikings' 23-7 Week 1 victory vs. the Green Bay Packers pertains to an incident that occurred well before kickoff. Per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post and Outkick's Joe Kinsey, well-known Fox Sports personality and sideline reporter Erin Andrews traveled from Chicago to Green Bay ahead of the season-opening contest last week to interview Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Andrews was on a conference call with Fox announcers Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, Rodgers, and others with the Packers when she noticed something weird.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Was Broncos' Russell Wilson 'tipping pitches' vs. Seahawks?

The phrase "tipping pitches" is usually associated with competitions such as MLB but is sometimes appropriate for describing an NFL occurrence. It seems the recent "Monday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that Seattle won 17-16 produced one of those times. As Michael David Smith noted...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Yardbarker

Report: Ex-Bills WR Cole Beasley drawing heavy free-agent interest

Cole Beasley remains a free agent, but a new report suggests that it is not down to a lack of interest from NFL teams. Beasley is drawing “serious interest” from a number of teams, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Beasley has even been personally recruited by head coaches, and it is seen as a matter of time until he joins a team.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Sean Payton Reveals His Problem With Aaron Rodgers

Former NFL head coach Sean Payton was irked by Aaron Rodgers' reaction to Christian Watson's big drop on the first play of the game Sunday. Watson, a rookie in his first NFL game, dropped a sure 75-yard touchdown on the opening snap in the Packers' 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

49ers HC Gives Update On George Kittle’s Injury Status

After losing in Week 1 to the Chicago Bears, the San Francisco 49ers are in need of a win on Sunday when they face the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium. Coming out of this contest with a win is even more important when one considers that they will play the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams the following two weeks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Minnesota Vikings#Mvp#Christian
Yardbarker

Analyst 'wouldn't be surprised' if Baker Mayfield re-signs with Panthers

The Carolina Panthers seemed lukewarm on Baker Mayfield for much of the offseason before ultimately trading for the quarterback late in training camp. Despite that apparent reluctance, Mayfield may actually have a future with the franchise. In a discussion about Mayfield and the Panthers, ESPN’s Dan Graziano speculated that Mayfield...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Concerning Stats After Steelers Week 1 Victory Against the Bengals

There was no shortage of drama during the Pittsburgh Steelers wild Week 1 win against one of their division rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals. Missed field goals, blocked extra points, multiple forced turnovers and a long snapper injury all played into the organization sneaking away with a 23-20 victory. It was far from perfect, though. Pittsburgh’s offense looked bad the majority of the game and even with the five turnovers, the team managed to barely sneak by in the final minutes of overtime. Statistically, certain players didn’t really stand out, but there were some telling team numbers that should be cause for concern for head coach, Mike Tomlin .
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes takes shot at PFF after Chiefs’ win

Patrick Mahomes once again played very well in his team’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night, but the Kansas City Chiefs star does not expect the folks at Pro Football Focus to see it that way. Mahomes went 24/35 for 235 yards, two touchdowns and no...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa admits having problems seeing his receivers

Ahead of the Miami Dolphins' Week 2 matchup vs. the Ravens in Baltimore, starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made a stunning revelation about how his physical limitations cause some notable visibility issues on the field. The Dolphins took the former Alabama star with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy