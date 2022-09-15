The 8th Grade B-Team got off to a fast start and took an early lead against Travis Middle School. The Tigers offense played at a great pace and brought the ball downfield on multiple drives. The offensive line held strong and created gaps for the running backs to get up field. Rushing touchdowns were scored by Evan Echipare, Anthony Anderson, and Jack Camboia. The Tigers defense swarmed the ball and did not give up any points the whole game. Devin Pitrucha and Jack Camboia had crucial tackles on fourth down to get the Tigers back on offense. Kai Scarlett and Tyler Eschete also held down the defense with their defensive stops. The final score was 25-0 Tigers.

BELTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO