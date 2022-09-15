Read full article on original website
beltontigerathletics.com
Results from Cameron Meet
Our South Belton Cross Country team traveled to Cameron to participate in a 2-mile meet. Our girls placed third overall with only a few points shy of placing second. Bella Castle placed second individually with a total time of 14:39. Our boys placed second overall. Ezra Kahler placed first with a total time of 12:37, Chandler Mangnall placed third with a total time of 13:16, and Alexander Castelean placed tenth with a total time of 14:12. Great job to each and every South Belton Tiger who participated.
beltontigerathletics.com
Tiger Tennis Cages The Dawgs
Tiger Tennis went to Copperas Cove this evening to take on the Dawgs. Going into doubles, the Team played well and came out on top 4 to 3. In singles, the players caught more pace and took over going 8 to 4. The Tigers took the overall match count 12-7 and the win. This puts the team at 6-6 for the season and looking toward next week for their 5th district match at Waco Regional Tennis Center against Waco High on Tuesday, September 20th. Go Tigers!
beltontigerathletics.com
Tiger Tennis VS Copperas Cove Itinerary
The Tiger Tennis Team will be traveling to Copperas Cove on Friday the 16th. The team will be leaving from the Athletic Facility by 3:30 P.M. The anticipated return time to the student parking lot is 8:00 P.M.
beltontigerathletics.com
BMS Cross Country Crushes it in Cameron
Our BMS cross country team ran at the Yoetown Harriers meet in Cameron this past Wednesday. It was the 7th and 8th grade runners’ first 2 mile competition of the season. There were big improvements all around from our previous week’s meet to this one. Huge congrats to Lily Gallegos who earned a gold medal in the girls division running a 13:53. Wyatt Nelson placed 4th in the boys division followed by Zander Orsag who placed 12th. Great job BMS Cross Country!
beltontigerathletics.com
BMS 8th Grade Football Won the 1st Game and Tied the 2nd
The 8th Grade B-Team got off to a fast start and took an early lead against Travis Middle School. The Tigers offense played at a great pace and brought the ball downfield on multiple drives. The offensive line held strong and created gaps for the running backs to get up field. Rushing touchdowns were scored by Evan Echipare, Anthony Anderson, and Jack Camboia. The Tigers defense swarmed the ball and did not give up any points the whole game. Devin Pitrucha and Jack Camboia had crucial tackles on fourth down to get the Tigers back on offense. Kai Scarlett and Tyler Eschete also held down the defense with their defensive stops. The final score was 25-0 Tigers.
