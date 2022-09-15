ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish FA deny that president Luis Rubiales 'has used their money to host orgies with 8-10 young girls' - describing the claims made by his uncle as a 'new exercise in falsehoods and manipulation by former employee motivated by spite'

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
 5 days ago

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has fiercely denied claims that president Luis Rubiales has used their money to host orgies.

It was reported by Spanish outlet El Mundo that Rubiales has been accused of hosting private parties in which he would 'invite eight to ten young girls' to a chalet in the region of Granada.

The claims are said to have been made by Juan Rubiales - the uncle and former chief of staff of the RFEF president.

It's said the parties would be expensed under the pretence of a work event, at which the closest members of his team were present.

El Mundo's report also contains further statements from Juan Rubiales to the country's anti-corruption department, in which he also accuses his nephew of trying to extract money from the RFEF and use his influence to contract private investigators via a business contracted to the federation.

But the RFEF have released a statement on Thursday which 'laments and categorically denies' the accusations that have been made, saying they have been made by a former employee 'motivated by spite'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l5HuA_0hxFSDVZ00
RFEF president Luis Rubiales (pictured) has been accused of using federation money to host orgies with eight to ten young girls at a chalet in Granada by his uncle and former chief of staff

Their statement reads: 'The RFEF deeply regrets and categorically denies the statements made by the former chief of staff of the presidency in the Prosecutor's Office last April.

'The full intervention of Juan Rubiales that is reported today by the newspaper El Mundo is once again a new exercise in falsehoods and manipulation by a former federative employee motivated by spite, as well as by his demonstrated alliances and recognized by those who seek a constant deterioration of the image of the president of the RFEF.

'El Mundo focuses the story on a new maneuver by Juan Rubiales who once again accuses RFEF employees of irregular and inappropriate behavior at a work meeting with other department directors at which he was present.

'The former chief of staff refers to a coexistence of planning and organization of federative executives in the town of Salobrena (in Granada) in which the accommodation was entirely paid by each attendee, including Juan Rubiales. Neither the employees nor the RFEF incurred in any irregularity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SQcWt_0hxFSDVZ00
The RFEF have categorically denied the claims made against Rubiales and insisted that not a 'single piece of evidence' has been brought up to support his uncle's claims

'Despite the seriousness of the alleged facts, Juan Rubiales has not provided a single piece of evidence either in the Prosecutor's Office or in court to support his accusations.

'Neither on that date nor on any other was a single euro dedicated to issues that are not specific to the federative activity. This is one more step in the infamous campaign that the president has been suffering in recent months.'

Amongst the statements that Juan made, he accused his nephew of hiring private investigators to follow head of the Spanish Players' Association David Aganzo and telling him that he needed to 'find a way of getting money out of the Federation.'

The investigators said to be following Aganzo, a political rival, were paid for by a law firm contracted by the RFEF.

Juan previously headed Luis' campaign for presidency of the Spanish Football Federation, before he was sacked in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cdvq2_0hxFSDVZ00
It is the latest drama surrounding the Spanish Football Federation President after leaked conversations between Rubiales and Gerard Pique were released earlier this year

The latest drama comes months after audio messages between Luis and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique were leaked.

According to leaked 2019 messages obtained by El Confidencial earlier this year, Pique is heard discussing the financial details of the deal to bring the Spanish Supercopa to Saudi Arabia.

The defender came under scrutiny after El Confidential reported it had uncovered the discussions - when it was revealed Pique's company pocketed £20million for helping bring the Spanish Supercopa to Saudi Arabia.

As previously reported, Pique, 35, denied any wrongdoing, refuting claims there was a 'conflict of interest' due to his role at Barcelona and insisting that he has 'nothing to 'hide'.

He is also adamant that the process of hosting the tournament was done 'legally'.

Football Espana also reported that Rubiales maintained that he acted legally at all times and was disgusted by the hacking of his phone.

Luis Rubiales
