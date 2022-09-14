Read full article on original website
Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stand With Each Member of the Royal Family After Stepping Back
Every family has a little bit of drama — even royal ones. Following their shocking step away from their senior royal duties in March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from their relatives across the pond. When the couple, who exchanged vows in May 2018, announced...
Prince Harry’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family Over the Years, From Royal Exit to Meghan Markle Tell-All and More
Not all tea and sympathy. Prince Harry has always been one of the most jovial members of the British royal family, but he hasn’t always gotten along with his own relatives. The Invictus Games founder is the youngest son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. As children, he and his older brother, Prince William, seemed inseparable, but as they got older, cracks began to form in their relationship.
Queen Elizabeth Pays Tribute To Father King George In Portrait Released Ahead Of Funeral
The late Queen Elizabeth‘s final official portrait has been released one day before her state funeral — and the 96-year-old paid a loving tribute to her late father King George VI. She wore a set of stunning aquamarine and diamond brooches gifted on her 18th birthday in April 1944 by her father in the image, shared by Buckingham Palace on Sunday, Sept. 18. The longest reigning monarch in British history sported her signature smile in the image, which was taken in May 2022 just after her 96th birthday at Windsor Castle. The image was taken to commemorate her Platinum Jubilee.
Live updates: Will and Kate's older kids attending funeral
LONDON — Prince William and his wife Catherine’s 9-year-old son Prince George and 7-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral. George, who is now second in line to the throne, and his sister will walk through Westminster Abbey with the royal family in procession behind the queen’s coffin as it is carried by pallbearers Monday. The funeral’s order of service showed that George and Charlotte will walk together behind their parents. They will be followed by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and other royal family members. The royal children’s 4-year-old brother, Prince Louis, is not expected to be present at the funeral, which will be attended by some 2,000 people.
