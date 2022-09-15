Victoria Beckham has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, after spending a week “reflecting” on the late monarch’s death.The former Spice girl and fashion designer, who is married to former England captain David Beckham, wrote a heartfelt post on her Instagram account.It comes after David queued for 13 hours to pay his respects to the Queen during her lying-in-state at Westminster Hall, which has gained him widespread praise.The 48-year-old shared a series of the Queen in various outfits, as well as with her corgis and horses, for her 30m Instagram followers.She wrote: “I’ve spent the last week reflecting on...

WORLD ・ 37 MINUTES AGO