The Windows Club
Fix Loading your order in Epic Games Launcher
Loading your order message appears in Epic Games when a user tries to make a purchase. More often than not, this issue results from corruption in the web cache folder of Epic Games. However. it is not the only reason for the same, there are some other potential causes such as slow Internet, network glitches, etc that can stop you from making the purchase. In this post, we are going to talk about this issue and what you should do if you encounter Loading your order in Epic Games Launcher.
The Windows Club
How to Enable or Disable Notification Center in Windows 11
This post will show you how to disable the Notification Center in Windows 11. When you press Win+N, the Notification Center flies out from the bottom right corner to display notifications, calendar, etc. If you wish to turn it off, you can use the Registry or Group Policy Editor. Enable...
The Windows Club
Best Gaming subscription services for PC
PC gaming is not known for subscription services because most gamers have been spoiled by Steam for decades. All the key features on Steam are free to use, but that doesn’t mean competing platforms aren’t able to woo gamers with features via subscriptions. Currently, there are several gaming subscription services for PC that are, in our eyes, quite good. All you have to do is pay a monthly or yearly cost, and you can go ahead and enjoy all they have to offer.
The Windows Club
Fix Blurry webcam on Windows 11/10 PC
A Blurry webcam is irritating, especially in a video conference meeting. There are many reasons why your webcam is showing you a blurry picture or video. If the lens of your webcam is dirty or there are some scratches on your camera lens. Other causes include corrupted webcam drivers, graphics card drivers, etc. In this article, we will see how to fix a blurry webcam on Windows 11/10 PC.
The Windows Club
RAGE 2 crashing on startup, freezing or is not loading on PC
The second iteration of Rage, Rage 2, has been in the limelight for quite some time. However, in recent times, gamers complained that it keeps either refuses to open or is sluggish on their systems. Because of this, gamers are unable to enjoy this game to its fullest. In this article, we have mentioned the reasons and workaround that you can try if Rage 2 keeps crashing on startup, freezing, or is not loading on your Windows computer.
technewstoday.com
How to Clear Cache and Cookies on Youtube
If you are experiencing issues while opening the YouTube app or suffering from frequent crashes, clearing the cache is an effective way to end those kinds of issues. While cache files are small in size, they can accumulate pretty quickly, especially if you are using them extensively daily. Thus, it hogs up your important storage space.
CNET
7 Android Tips and Tricks to Improve Your Phone's Performance
Android 13 is finally here for supported Google Pixel devices, but if you can't currently update, there are other ways to improve your Android's performance without a major software overhaul. No matter if you have a Samsung Galaxy, Motorola or OnePlus -- you can optimize your battery life and speed up your phone by tinkering with the settings you already have.
Android Authority
How to get iMessage on Android or Windows (via Beeper)
Apple is good at keeping its users within its ecosystem. It’s hard to move to Android once you enter the iPhone world and fall in love with its exclusive services or apps. One of the main iOS applications we wish we had on Android and Windows is iMessage. There is no official way to get iMessage on Android, but Beeper makes this possible with its unified chat app.
technewstoday.com
How to Look up for Hardware Id on Your PC
Hardware ID is a unique identifier for your devices that your system uses to match it to its driver. You can use this value to check for a specific device on the internet or official websites if you need to update its driver or troubleshoot any issues with its software.
makeuseof.com
The Pros and Cons of Using a Virtual Machine to Run Windows on a Mac
If you're tired of using macOS, you can replace it with Windows, Linux, or even an older version of macOS using virtual machine software. You may have many reasons to want to install Windows on your Mac. Perhaps you want to play PC games or run Windows-specific programs that macOS doesn't support. Or maybe you just switched from a Windows PC, and you're having a hard time adjusting to macOS.
The Windows Club
Hyper-V Virtual Machine stuck in Starting State
Hyper-V is Microsoft’s hardware virtualization product that lets you run different operating systems on your Windows computer. You can install multiple operating systems on a single Windows operating system using Hyper-V. The computer on which you install Hyper-V is called the host machine. Sometimes, you may encounter technical issues on the Hyper-V platform. One of the most common issues on the Hyper-V platform is getting stuck on starting state. If your Hyper-V Virtual Machine is stuck in Starting State, the solutions provided in this post will help you resolve the issue.
The Windows Club
Disable recording in Teams for Specific meeting, Specific user or Entire organization
In this post, we will show you how to disable recording in Microsoft Teams for a Specific meeting, a Specific user or the Entire organization. Microsoft Teams allow Team owners and hosts to record meetings. This feature works well and is in line with the benefits so that someone can rewatch it. However, every organization has its policies. If you want to disable recording in Teams, then this post will help you out.
The Windows Club
How to limit Spell Checks to Main Dictionary in Word or Outlook
If you want to know how to limit spell checks to main dictionary in Word or Outlook, then this post will guide you. When you make a spelling mistake while typing in Word, Outlook, or any other MS Office program, the misspelled word is highlighted by a red line that appears beneath the word. This line indicates that the spelling may need correction. As you right-click on the word, you will be shown suggestions to correct the mistake. Word or Outlook compares the word with similar words in the main dictionary.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix win32kfull.sys BSOD in Windows?
Being a Windows user, you should know that getting a blue screen is never a good sign. You lose all your unsaved tasks, and the PC will restart once it is done collecting error info. Win32kfull.sys ensures a secure communication between a hardware and the Windows OS. If communication between...
The Windows Club
How to delete Domain Profile in Windows 11/10
If you’re looking for how you can remove a user and their files from a domain-joined PC without wiping the device, then you’re at the right place. In this post, we will show you how to easily delete a Domain User Profile in Windows 11/10. How to delete...
The Windows Club
Unable to locate a running instance of Steam Dayz
DayZ is among the most popular survival video games for PC and is available to play on Steam. Steam is a gaming platform with a library of around 30000 games, including paid and free-to-play. Some gamers are not able to play the DayZ game and they see the Unable to locate a running instance of Steam error. If you see this error while playing the DayZ game, you can use the solutions provided in this post.
How to switch from Samsung default apps to Google apps on Galaxy Watch 5
Thanks to Wear OS 3, you can finally ditch all of Samsung's apps and use Google's various apps as the default on the Galaxy Watch 5. Here's how you can make the switch on your own smartwatch.
The Windows Club
How to enable On-screen Keyboard in Kiosk mode in Windows 11/10
Kiosk mode is a unique feature in Windows that allows an establishment to keep running a single application. Most of the time, no keyboard is attached to the system, and everything works through the On Screen keyboard. However, if you cannot find it, read this post to find out how to enable an on-screen keyboard in Kiosk mode in Windows.
The Windows Club
How to use Print in background feature in Word
When you print a Word document, you cannot work on it or other documents simultaneously. However, if you enable the ‘Print in background’ feature in Word, you will be able to print files while working on other documents in Word. Although the printing process may be slow, you can continue working on other files simultaneously.
The Windows Club
Windows Error Reporting Event ID 1001 [Fixed]
In this post, we will see how you can fix Windows Error Reporting Event ID 1001 and the BSOD it causes. Some Windows users reported that error reported that a Blue Screen of Death appears when running their computer. When trying to probe the cause in the Event Viewer, the following error message appears.
