Loading your order message appears in Epic Games when a user tries to make a purchase. More often than not, this issue results from corruption in the web cache folder of Epic Games. However. it is not the only reason for the same, there are some other potential causes such as slow Internet, network glitches, etc that can stop you from making the purchase. In this post, we are going to talk about this issue and what you should do if you encounter Loading your order in Epic Games Launcher.

