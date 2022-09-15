ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
urbanbellemag.com

Marlo Hampton Exposed After RHOA Reunion + Kandi Burruss Wasn’t Moved by Tearful Speech

Marlo Hampton has really rubbed Kandi Burruss the wrong way. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss has been a hot topic on social media for hours thanks to recent accusations. Fans have noticed the tension between Kandi and Carlos King. On Carlos’ podcast, “Reality with The King,” some past guests made some controversial comments about Kandi. Marlo Hampton said that Kandi has been coasting on the show and this is something Carlos said when he was a producer. Sheree Whitfield came on the show and said that Kandi has way too much power behind the scenes. And she thinks Phaedra Parks should make a return to the show. Then, of course, Carlos has had other conversations about Kandi’s point on the show currently. He thinks she should bow out gracefully.
ATLANTA, GA
urbanbellemag.com

Drew Sidora Drags Sheree Whitfield + Calls Her Relationship with Martell Holt Fake

Drew Sidora and Sheree Whitfield have been struggling to get along. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Sheree Whitfield and Drew Sidora have been clashing on the current season. It all started after Drew repeated what her assistant told her. He accused Sheree of not paying him while he worked for her. Drew repeated this to Kandi Burruss. And she questioned how she should approach this since she was just getting to know Sheree. Kandi then shared this with Kenya Moore. Then it made its way back to Sheree thanks to Kenya. So Sheree took it as Drew was coming for her unprovoked. Eventually, things only got messier because Sheree’s friend got involved.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tucker, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
Distractify

'Southern Charm's Whitney Sudler-Smith Has Big Career News

He is a man and a bit of a myth — who may yet become a legend. He's the enigma that is Whitney Sudler-Smith. As a self-described “Bon vivant” — a term used for a social person with refined tastes enjoying the "good life" — anyone vicariously living through the Southern Charm star's social media may assume Whitney is all about yachting in Cannes, bobsledding with Prince Albert of Monaco, or playing guitar with Staplegun, but for this renaissance man, not everything is as it may appear.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phaedra Parks
Person
Kandi Burruss
Person
Carlos King
Person
Porsha Williams
realitytitbit.com

Does Lisa Rinna wear a wig or is her iconic look au natural?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been brimming with drama over the past two years. The latest season of the show kicked off on May 11th 2022 and saw the return of Sutton Stracke, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and co. The ladies on the show have some of the highest net worths of all the housewives across the Bravo franchise. It seems that with that level of fame and money comes a whole lot of criticism.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Lil’ Mendeecees Confronts Yandy Smith About His Mother Being Attacked at LHHNY Reunion

Lil Mendeecees wants Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace to squash their beef. Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace’s beef is one of the most well-known storylines on “Love and Hip Hop New York.” As many LHHNY fans witnessed, Yandy clashed with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas Erika DeShazo, and Samantha as he dealt with ongoing legal issues. And the drama continued even though he was locked away in prison. To sum it up, it was a co-parenting mess.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Rhoa#Love Marriage#Huntsville
Page Six

Garcelle Beauvais’ son Jax shares despicable messages from ‘RHOBH’ fans

Garcelle Beauvais’ son Jax gave a glimpse of the despicable comments he has received amid his mom’s feud with Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Diana Jenkins. The teenager posted an Instagram Story video Tuesday of himself scrolling through notifications for his most recent post, dated July 17. “I’m a f–king 14 year old leave me alone please,” he captioned the footage. As Jax scrolled, comments could be seen calling his family “immigrants” and accusing his mom of “using race for everything.” Other messages called the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 55, a “fame”-hungry “D-list actress” as well as “uneducated.” Many of the comments...
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Marlo Hampton Opens Up About Getting Emotional During the RHOA Reunion

"It is not easy [baring] your soul on national TV," the RHOA cast member wrote. After opening up about her childhood during Part 1 of the latest Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, Marlo Hampton is thanking her friends and followers for their support. During the Season 14 sit-down, the RHOA...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Nick Cannon reveals Brittany Bell is pregnant with their 3rd baby, his 10th

Another baby for Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon! The “Wild ‘N Out” host, 41, revealed on Wednesday that the 34-year-old model is pregnant with their third child together, his tenth. “Time Stopped and This Happened. #Sunshine #SonRISE,” Cannon captioned an Instagram video that featured their maternity shoot. Bell posed topless in the photos, sporting a white skirt with her bare baby bump on display. Later in the shoot, the Pepperdine University grad rocked an unbuttoned coat. She also wore a pink crop top and matching pants. The duo, who talked and laughed during the shoot, concluded with family snaps with son Golden, 5, and daughter...
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: Sherri Shepherd And Quad Webb On ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Comedian and Talk Show Host Sherri Shepherd and Reality Star Quad Webb(Married To Medicine) stopped by the clubhouse over at Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen! Sherri talked about how she got her job on The View after witnessing Rosie O’Donnell and Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s legendary faceoff on the panel because Barbara Walters liked that she didn’t spill any behind-the-scenes tea on the show when she was approached for interviews.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy