MedicalXpress
Latest type 2 diabetes drug helps patients achieve blood sugar and weight targets faster
The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D). Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also helps patients achieve their blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
marthastewart.com
Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age
There are plenty of ways we try to protect our brains against cognitive decline, like doing crossword puzzles and exercising regularly—but can keeping your mind sharp be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin? Scientists seem to think so. According to new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, multivitamins can improve thinking skills in older individuals and help prevent cognitive decline.
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Doctors Discover a Link Between a Certain Type of Diet, Depression, and Frailty
The impact of dietary inflammation on the development of frailty and other health problems may be more pronounced in middle-aged and older people who are depressed. According to recent research published in The Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences, there is a link between depression, diet, and the development of frailty. Frailty affects 10-15% of elderly adults and often co-occurs with other medical conditions, such as depression. It is characterized as an identifiable state of heightened vulnerability brought on by a loss in function across multiple physiological systems. The development of frailty is thought to be significantly influenced by diet.
Drinking tea may lower the risk of diabetes, heart disease and death, mounting research shows
Mounting evidence suggests that drinking several cups of tea per day has numerous health benefits, including lowering one's risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes and overall mortality. The newest research on the subject, a review of 19 studies, will be presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes’s...
Drink This Popular Juice Everyday To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease
Interestingly, science shows that one way we might lessen our risk for heart disease may be as simple as adding one popular drink item to our breakfast table.
2minutemedicine.com
Artificial sweetener intake and association with cardiovascular disease risk
1. In a large French adult cohort, artificial sweetener intake was associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. 2. Aspartame consumption was associated with increased cerebrovascular disease incidence whereas acesulfame potassium and sucralose were associated with increased coronary heart disease incidence. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Artificial sweeteners exist...
msn.com
A Daily Multivitamin Might Actually Improve Brain Function for Older Adults, New Research Suggests
The next time you're at the airport, a restaurant, the supermarket, a sporting event or other gathering, take a look around. According to estimates from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, 1 in every 2 people you see are taking some form of dietary supplement. About 30% of those individuals are taking a multivitamin.
msn.com
Walking 9,800 Steps per Day May Cut Dementia Risk in Half, New Research Suggests
Aging and genetics are the biggest risk factors for dementia, according to the U.K. nonprofit Alzheimer's Society. Still, little lifestyle habits can make a big difference as well, a growing body of research suggests. Admittedly, cognitive decline might seem like a far-off worry. But the habits you have today can...
MedicalXpress
Dairy products in moderate amounts may protect against type 2 diabetes: Red and processed meat may raise risk
New research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept) shows that dairy products, especially low-fat products and yogurt, are associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D). Red and processed meat were linked to...
MedicalXpress
A healthy lifestyle almost halves the risk of dementia in people with type 2 diabetes
A healthy lifestyle reduces the risk of dementia in those with type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study of hundreds of thousands of people in the U.K. being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19–23 Sept).
High Blood Pressure and Diabetes Are Linked. Here's How to Reduce Your Risk for Both
Excess weight may play a role in why diabetes and hypertension so frequently show up in tandem
Science Focus
Getting a good night’s sleep may help to protect you from heart disease and stroke
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. Nine out of ten of us aren’t getting enough sleep, and it’s having a huge impact on our health. With our busy, stressful lives, constant noise and frequent distractions, most of us struggle...
Many older adults may not get the intensive blood pressure treatment they need
Fewer than 30% of older adults who need more intensive treatment for high blood pressure actually get it, new research shows. And the problem may be worsening. Nearly half of U.S. adults – about 116 million people – have high blood pressure, also known as hypertension. When not properly controlled, it can lead to serious health problems, including heart attack, stroke and kidney disease.
IFLScience
Could We Ever Make "Exercise In A Pill" To Replace Physical Activity?
Could exercise someday be replaced with a simple pill? It might sound like the far-out idea from a lazy dystopian future, but it’s an idea that’s already being explored by a number of different scientists, with some promising results. This kind of “exercise in a pill” isn’t intended...
MedicalXpress
Cognitive health may benefit from balanced meal timing
Globally, there are approximately 55 million people who suffer from dementia, and the incidence of the disease has steadily increased. The number of affected is expected to triple by 2050, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. Dementia affects the quality of life of individuals and adds significant economic burdens to families and society.
ScienceBlog.com
Daily Multivitamin Slows Cognitive Aging in Three-Year Study, Cocoa Not So Much
Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association has published the first positive, large-scale, long-term study to show that multivitamin-mineral supplementation for older adults may slow cognitive aging. The article, “Effects of cocoa extract and a multivitamin on cognitive function: a randomized clinical trial,” is at: https://alz-journals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/alz.12767....
MedicalXpress
Study suggests walnuts are bridge to better health as we age
Researchers who reviewed 20 years of diet history and 30 years of physical and clinical measurements have found participants who ate walnuts early on in life showed a greater likelihood for being more physically active, having a higher quality diet, and experiencing a better heart disease risk profile as they aged into middle adulthood.
The Only 5 Kettlebell Exercises Older Adults Need for Total-Body Strength
These kettlebell exercises for older adults, like the seated squat and skull crusher, are a safe way to build strength for beginners and experienced lifters alike.
Medical News Today
Hypertension: DASH diet may be best to reduce heart attack risk
— or in other words, high blood pressure. A new simulated study has found that following a DASH diet may be the most effective lifestyle intervention to reduce cardiovascular disease in people with mild hypertension. The study found that this dietary change could prevent nearly 3,000 deaths in the U.S....
verywellhealth.com
What Is Mild Obesity-Related Diabetes?
Diabetes mellitus, also called type 2 diabetes or diabetes, is a serious medical condition linked to having excess weight or obesity. It involves high blood sugar and challenges with the way the body processes food. Mild obesity-related diabetes (MOD) occurs when you have excess weight or obesity but do not...
