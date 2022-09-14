Read full article on original website
NYC Mayor Adams sends delegation to southern border amid clash with Texas Gov. Abbott over migrant buses
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has sent a "fact-finding" delegation to the southern border, part of the ongoing battle with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over the busing of illegal immigrants to the Big Apple. The delegation from Adams’ office met on Tuesday with Border Patrol officials in Eagle Pass,...
Former Pedro Pan kids, Democrats slam Lt. Gov. Nuñez over Cuban migrant remarks
A group of Democrats, former Pedro Pan kids and immigration advocates slammed Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez on Wednesday morning over comments she made last month over recently arrived Cuban migrants and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ goal to bus undocumented immigrants out of Florida.
DeSantis sending asylum-seekers to Martha’s Vineyard divides Venezuelan Americans
After Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planes of mostly Venezuelan asylum-seekers to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, advertising executive Max Lefeld slammed the move as a a political stunt. “It’s like me taking my trash out and just driving to different areas where I live and just throwing my trash...
What is Hispanic Heritage Month? Latinos and Latino culture can be celebrated year-round
Hispanic Heritage Month honors a diverse U.S. population with roots in Spanish-speaking countries. It runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
Pecan farmers on Texas border get caught in immigration enforcement battle
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — A Texas pecan farm nearly the size of Disneyland has become entangled in a turf war between the Biden administration and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration enforcement on the southern border. Hugo and Magali Urbina, who bought Heavenly Farms in April 2021, at...
Drag performer, 25, dies mid-performance at Philadelphia bar
A Philadelphia drag performer beloved by the local LGBTQ community died Monday night during a performance at a popular gay bar. Valencia Prime, 25, was performing at Tabu Lounge and Sports bar, in the heart of Philadelphia's Gayborhood, when she collapsed on stage, bar owner Jeffrey Sotland said. "Today we...
After arriving in the United States, thousands of Cuban migrants face new legal hurdles
Thousands of Cubans are arriving in the United States every month in one of the largest migrations from the island in decades, but a sometimes overlooked policy change during the Obama era is making it harder and more expensive for many of them to obtain legal immigration status.
Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back
Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
No funerals, no family, no flowers: Texas is being overwhelmed by migrant deaths
Texas authorities say 2022 is on track to be the deadliest year for migrant deaths, as an influx of migrants attempt to cross into the US. CNN’s Rosa Flores reports.
‘A new low’: What some Miami Venezuelans think of migrants taken to Martha’s Vineyard
When Maria Corina Vegas took the stand in Downtown Doral Park, she moved her hands up and down the Venezuelan flag in front of her.
Border officials, Mexican government target five suspected human smugglers in ‘Se Busca Información’ campaign
American and Mexican authorities have announced five suspects accused of trafficking people across the border. The effort is part of the "Se Busca Información" campaign, an initiative between the Mexican government and U.S. Border Patrol. They allegedly operate near Del Rio, Texas. "Human smugglers work for opportunistic criminal organizations...
Mexican cartels expanding production of fentanyl at rapid rates, experts say
Mexican drug cartels are rapidly expanding fentanyl production, pushing more of the deadly drug into the United States and profiting markedly from an easily produced, highly addictive substance. "Even seeing just one lab in Mexico pressing pills was something unique that we were seeing. And this was only a few...
Biden tells families of Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan that he's committed to bringing them home
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with family members of WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan on Friday where he reaffirmed his commitment to pursuing all available avenues to bring their loved ones home from Russia. "The president appreciated the opportunity to learn more about Brittney...
allthatsinteresting.com
The True Story Of ‘Narcos’ Drug Lord Rafael Aguilar Guajardo, The Ex-Cop Who Helped Build The Juárez Cartel
Rafael Aguilar Guajardo was a powerful leader of the Juárez Cartel — until his own lieutenant Amado Carrillo Fuentes had him murdered in Cancun in 1993. For about a decade, Rafael Aguilar Guajardo reigned as a powerful Mexican drug lord. Alongside his brother-in-law, he founded the Juárez Cartel and soon oversaw the shipment of tons of cocaine to the U.S.
AOL Corp
An L.A. woman boarded a Greyhound bus in August. She hasn’t been seen since.
Last month, a 34-year-old Black woman left her Hollywood apartment and boarded a Greyhound bus in Los Angeles. Her family expected her to head back east to Atlanta, where she grew up, but ShaLisa Pratt hasn’t been seen since her departure. Now, Pratt’s family are desperately searching for her,...
6 of 43 missing Mexican students were allegedly kept alive, given to army
MEXICO CITY — Six of the 43 Mexican students abducted and disappeared in 2014, were allegedly kept alive in a warehouse for days then turned over to the commander of the local army base who ordered their killings, the Mexican government official leading the Truth Commission said Friday. Interior...
‘Fox & Friends’ Stumbles to Interview Venezuelan Migrants Texas Governor Sent to Kamala Harris’ Home (Video)
Texas governor Greg Abbott’s latest political stunt sent two bus loads of migrants to the Vice President’s doorstep Thursday morning. In his latest political stunt to draw attention to an influx of illegal immigrants crossing the Mexican border into his state, Texas governor Greg Abbott sent two busloads of Venezuelan migrants to Washington, D.C.’s Naval Observatory Thursday morning, just outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ home.
Texas, Arizona bus migrants to U.S. cities, and now Chicago. Here's what could happen next
Thousands of migrants are being bused from the border to New York, Washington and now Chicago. Advocates say the plans could backfire on the states that started them
CNET
The Real ID Deadline Is Approaching: Here's How to Get Yours
Your license or identification will soon have to be Real ID-approved if you want to board a domestic flight. Signed into law by President George W. Bush in 2007, the Real ID Act mandates more consistent and secure standards for identification used for air travel and entering federal facilities. The Department of Homeland Security was initially going to start enforcing the act on Oct. 1, 2020, but pushed back the deadline with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mexican Independence Day 2022: The history of the day and how is it celebrated?
Every year on 16 September, Mexicans at home and across the world gather to celebrate their country’s independence from colonial rule more than two centuries ago.The date marks the beginning of the country’s emergence from Spanish rule in the early 19th century, when a Catholic priest in the Mexican town of Dolores made a call for Mexico to become free.While Mexico did not become independent until 11 years later, in 1821, the passionate speech given by a figure known as Father Hidalgo is widely remembered as the beginning of the end of Spanish rule.Here’s everything you need to know about Mexican...
