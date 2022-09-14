ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
Border officials, Mexican government target five suspected human smugglers in ‘Se Busca Información’ campaign

American and Mexican authorities have announced five suspects accused of trafficking people across the border. The effort is part of the "Se Busca Información" campaign, an initiative between the Mexican government and U.S. Border Patrol. They allegedly operate near Del Rio, Texas. "Human smugglers work for opportunistic criminal organizations...
The True Story Of ‘Narcos’ Drug Lord Rafael Aguilar Guajardo, The Ex-Cop Who Helped Build The Juárez Cartel

Rafael Aguilar Guajardo was a powerful leader of the Juárez Cartel — until his own lieutenant Amado Carrillo Fuentes had him murdered in Cancun in 1993. For about a decade, Rafael Aguilar Guajardo reigned as a powerful Mexican drug lord. Alongside his brother-in-law, he founded the Juárez Cartel and soon oversaw the shipment of tons of cocaine to the U.S.
‘Fox & Friends’ Stumbles to Interview Venezuelan Migrants Texas Governor Sent to Kamala Harris’ Home (Video)

Texas governor Greg Abbott’s latest political stunt sent two bus loads of migrants to the Vice President’s doorstep Thursday morning. In his latest political stunt to draw attention to an influx of illegal immigrants crossing the Mexican border into his state, Texas governor Greg Abbott sent two busloads of Venezuelan migrants to Washington, D.C.’s Naval Observatory Thursday morning, just outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ home.
The Real ID Deadline Is Approaching: Here's How to Get Yours

Your license or identification will soon have to be Real ID-approved if you want to board a domestic flight. Signed into law by President George W. Bush in 2007, the Real ID Act mandates more consistent and secure standards for identification used for air travel and entering federal facilities. The Department of Homeland Security was initially going to start enforcing the act on Oct. 1, 2020, but pushed back the deadline with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mexican Independence Day 2022: The history of the day and how is it celebrated?

Every year on 16 September, Mexicans at home and across the world gather to celebrate their country’s independence from colonial rule more than two centuries ago.The date marks the beginning of the country’s emergence from Spanish rule in the early 19th century, when a Catholic priest in the Mexican town of Dolores made a call for Mexico to become free.While Mexico did not become independent until 11 years later, in 1821, the passionate speech given by a figure known as Father Hidalgo is widely remembered as the beginning of the end of Spanish rule.Here’s everything you need to know about Mexican...
