Read full article on original website
Related
High Desert high school football: Week 4 schedule, scoreboard, our predictions
Here's a list of Week 4 high school football scores, featuring our local teams. Thursday Oak Hills 35, St. Bonaventure 21 Elsinore 47, Granite Hills 28 Game of the Week: Oak Hills...
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 16
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week four continues with a busy Friday night schedule. Coaches and team reps, please tag us @ocsportszone on Twitter so we can share your scores throughout the night and then check back later for photos and stories on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
High school football scores for Week 5: Desert teams collect 9 wins on Friday night
Friday's schedule Coachella Valley 52, Desert Hot Springs 0 More: Coachella Valley rolls to 52-0 win over Desert Hot Springs behind another huge night by Aaron Ramirez Indio 47, Desert Mirage 0 More: Indio wins first game of the season in dominant fashion, shutting out Desert Mirage ...
Final Quarter: High school football week 4 recap
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week four of the high school football season kicked off Friday night. FOX40’s Game of the Week was Tracy visiting Downey in Modesto in a battle of two 4-0 teams. The Downey Knights remains undefeated after defeating the Tracy Bulldogs 24-13. Both teams will have a bye next week as, Downey […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Friday Night Football 2022: Week 5
Schedules, scores and highlights of High School Football around the Valley.
Poll: Top play of high school football week 4
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week four action of high school football in the Sacramento region has officially concluded. Out of the many games that kicked of in our area, here some plays that stood out. Three plays from week four that are up for top play of the week is an 85 touchdown connection between […]
Santa Clarita Radio
Foothill League Football Preview: Golden Valley Vs. Castaic
The Golden Valley Grizzlies will be facing off against the Castaic High School Coyotes in their first league game of the season. This is the first season Castaic has had a full schedule, and after their recent win against Eastside High School, Castaic’s record now stands at 1-3. Golden...
Newbury Park routs Royal to set up unbeaten showdown with Thousand Oaks
Defensive coordinator Ron Wilford asked Doug Dagan, “Is it just going to be craziness?”. Dagan, who has more than three decades of experience coaching in the Conejo Valley rivalry, nodded confirmation, saying “T.O.-Newbury is craziness.”. In the process of tying the school record for biggest shutout win Friday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prep football: Saturday's scores
Prep football: This week's scores from across the Southland.
KSBW.com
High School Playbook Blitz 2022: Week 4!
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas beats Seaside, 56-19 The Salinas Cowboys improve to 3-0 with a victory over the visiting Spartans. Salinas has scored 50 or more points in three of their last four games. The Cowboys take on Hollister in their first league game next week. Hollister holds off...
Palm Desert 'turns on the jets' in 52-27 comeback win over Tustin
The Palm Desert High School football team fell behind early on the road on Friday, but it didn’t take long to snap out of the rare deficit in a 52-27 win over Tustin. Aztecs running back Demetri Chester ran for 200 yards in the win, which moves Palm Desert to 4-1 entering a bye week before starting Desert Empire League play. The Aztecs are aiming for their sixth consecutive league title.
California girls volleyball: Durango Classic takes center stage in Las Vegas
Tournaments for some top teams, league play beginning for others. Our list of top matches begins in Nevada. Let’s just relocate to Las Vegas for this weekend’s Durango Fall Classic, Friday and Saturday. The 64-team, two-day tourney features many California powerhouses, including teams from ...
Comments / 0