ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 16

It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week four continues with a busy Friday night schedule. Coaches and team reps, please tag us @ocsportszone on Twitter so we can share your scores throughout the night and then check back later for photos and stories on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Final Quarter: High school football week 4 recap

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week four of the high school football season kicked off Friday night.  FOX40’s Game of the Week was Tracy visiting Downey in Modesto in a battle of two 4-0 teams.  The Downey Knights remains undefeated after defeating the Tracy Bulldogs 24-13. Both teams will have a bye next week as, Downey […]
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Poll: Top play of high school football week 4

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week four action of high school football in the Sacramento region has officially concluded. Out of the many games that kicked of in our area, here some plays that stood out. Three plays from week four that are up for top play of the week is an 85 touchdown connection between […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Foothill League Football Preview: Golden Valley Vs. Castaic

The Golden Valley Grizzlies will be facing off against the Castaic High School Coyotes in their first league game of the season. This is the first season Castaic has had a full schedule, and after their recent win against Eastside High School, Castaic’s record now stands at 1-3. Golden...
CASTAIC, CA
KSBW.com

High School Playbook Blitz 2022: Week 4!

SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas beats Seaside, 56-19 The Salinas Cowboys improve to 3-0 with a victory over the visiting Spartans. Salinas has scored 50 or more points in three of their last four games. The Cowboys take on Hollister in their first league game next week. Hollister holds off...
SALINAS, CA
The Desert Sun

Palm Desert 'turns on the jets' in 52-27 comeback win over Tustin

The Palm Desert High School football team fell behind early on the road on Friday, but it didn’t take long to snap out of the rare deficit in a 52-27 win over Tustin. Aztecs running back Demetri Chester ran for 200 yards in the win, which moves Palm Desert to 4-1 entering a bye week before starting Desert Empire League play. The Aztecs are aiming for their sixth consecutive league title.
PALM DESERT, CA

