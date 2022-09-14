ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

More Than Just a Boulevard in Town: Who Was Longmont’s Ken Pratt?

Did you know that Ken Pratt Boulevard was known as Florida Avenue prior to 1996? Millions of travelers have been on the thoroughfare since then; who was Ken Pratt?. There really aren't that many streets/highways that are named after local persons of interest in the Northern Colorado area. Ken Pratt Boulevard definitely stands out in that way; and it's not just some side street, it's Highway 119.
If Fort Collins Police Want a Look, They Deploy a Camera Trailer?

Maybe I'm late to the party on this one, but have you seen any of these fancy mobile surveillance trailers deployed by the Fort Collins Police Department?. On a Reddit thread started by u/SolarMatter in the Fort Collins subreddit, they post a picture of one of them and ask other users what it's for. Several dozen responses indicate they've seen them around town in the past, and they are usually deployed in areas where officers and investigators want a better look.
Elk Caught In A Tangle In The Heart Of Estes Park

Elk rut season is upon us in Colorado and every year at this time, things get pretty active for elk and they get frisky. In the process of all of the friskiness, they are out and about on the hunt for mating purposes and they can be easily spotted, many times in large groups in crowded areas.
What’s the Story Behind the Kinikinik Store in the Poudre Canyon?

The Poudre Canyon is filled with interesting sights, sounds, and scenery for miles and miles in every direction. From the rushing river and gorgeous forest views to unique landmarks, there are plenty of places worth pulling off for while driving this stretch of road. The Kinikinik General Store is one...
Elk Surround Vehicles On Estes Park Highway, Charge At Truck

Rut season is upon us once again in Elk Country and they're in no mood for shenanigans from us humans. Every year from early to mid September through October and even into early November during elk rut season (their mating season) the females get frisky and the males get cranky and aggressive and this is no time to test their patience.
Is This Really the Best Breakfast Burrito in Loveland?

Opinions are like *insert crude word here* in that everyone has one — especially about breakfast burritos. Still, one brave soul decided to venture into the Lovelanders Facebook group to ask: "Where in Loveland is the best breakfast burrito?" The responses flooded in, with some cautioning the asker that...
