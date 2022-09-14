Read full article on original website
Police Searching for Beloved Show Goats Stolen in Weld County
The Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is searching for beloved show goats stolen from a rural property near Severance. In a Facebook post, WCSO revealed that police learned of the incident on Thursday (Sept. 15), when someone reported a theft in the 8700 block of Weld County Road 80.5. After...
Deputies Storm Larimer County Home, Arrest Man Following Standoff
A 34-year-old Larimer County man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting an at-risk adult, several sheriff's deputies, and a police K9 in addition to barricading himself inside a home and holding law enforcement at bay for several hours. The standoff also cause a "shelter in place" alert to be issued...
Weld County Sheriff Responds to Home Invasion Call, Finds Coyote
The Weld County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a burglary in process on Thursday, September 8. The incident occurred near the 13000 block of Weld County Road 2 located north of Brighton when the homeowners came home to find a broken window and heard noises coming from the basement.
More Than Just a Boulevard in Town: Who Was Longmont’s Ken Pratt?
Did you know that Ken Pratt Boulevard was known as Florida Avenue prior to 1996? Millions of travelers have been on the thoroughfare since then; who was Ken Pratt?. There really aren't that many streets/highways that are named after local persons of interest in the Northern Colorado area. Ken Pratt Boulevard definitely stands out in that way; and it's not just some side street, it's Highway 119.
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Kasey Clifton
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
If Fort Collins Police Want a Look, They Deploy a Camera Trailer?
Maybe I'm late to the party on this one, but have you seen any of these fancy mobile surveillance trailers deployed by the Fort Collins Police Department?. On a Reddit thread started by u/SolarMatter in the Fort Collins subreddit, they post a picture of one of them and ask other users what it's for. Several dozen responses indicate they've seen them around town in the past, and they are usually deployed in areas where officers and investigators want a better look.
Elk Caught In A Tangle In The Heart Of Estes Park
Elk rut season is upon us in Colorado and every year at this time, things get pretty active for elk and they get frisky. In the process of all of the friskiness, they are out and about on the hunt for mating purposes and they can be easily spotted, many times in large groups in crowded areas.
What’s the Story Behind the Kinikinik Store in the Poudre Canyon?
The Poudre Canyon is filled with interesting sights, sounds, and scenery for miles and miles in every direction. From the rushing river and gorgeous forest views to unique landmarks, there are plenty of places worth pulling off for while driving this stretch of road. The Kinikinik General Store is one...
Elk Surround Vehicles On Estes Park Highway, Charge At Truck
Rut season is upon us once again in Elk Country and they're in no mood for shenanigans from us humans. Every year from early to mid September through October and even into early November during elk rut season (their mating season) the females get frisky and the males get cranky and aggressive and this is no time to test their patience.
HGTV’s ‘Rock The Block’ Season 4 Set to Film in Larimer County
Another TV show is coming to Colorado to do some filming in Colorado. Maybe we'll see some of our neighbors on the television, along a street that will have a new name when these guys are done. Colorado has been enticing production companies to come into the state to make...
What Ever Happened To Colorado’s Historic Needle’s Eye Tunnel?
During the early 1900s, dozens of trains traversed across the Denver, Northwestern & Pacific Railway, chugging their way through the Needle's Eye Tunnel, 11,660 feet above the ground in Gilpin County, Colorado. The railway itself was established in 1903 by Denver banker, David Moffat. At the time, it was the...
There’s a Linden Street Renovation Celebration This Weekend in Fort Collins
Downtown Fort Collins now has a special kind of street and that is worth a special celebration. Linden street has been undergoing quite a renovation and the City of Fort Collins has decided it's time to show off its new use and look as a "convertible street". The public is...
A Fun Tradition: Fort Collins Nursery’s 2022 Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off & Jamboree
Big. Really big. Extraordinarily big. Giant. Giant pumpkins will shock many, and will be weighed, at the fun fall festival. They aren't necessarily "sexy," but they are beautiful in their own wonderful way. Ten pumpkin growers will win prizes, as part of a $6,000 purse for the day's events. It...
Thoughts on Black Houses? There is One for Sale in Fort Collins
I am seeing black exterior paint on homes more and more as of late. Black exteriors on homes seem to be a polarizing topic. Some loathe the idea of a black home while others drool over the idea of painting their homes. Personally, I feel that if it is done...
What Is That Intriguing ‘Voice of Prophecy’ Building in Downtown Loveland?
At the corner of Sixth Street and Lincoln in downtown Loveland sits a building that's home to the headquarters of Voice of Prophecy. Many might wonder what it is. Though many in the Loveland area may not know what goes on in this building, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide do.
Red, White, or Rosé? 10 Northern Colorado Wineries You Need to Visit
To quote the great Billy Joel: "A bottle of white, a bottle of red, perhaps a bottle of rosé instead?" Thankfully, you can try all of those in Northern Colorado. Despite its reputation for craft beer, the Front Range has plenty of wineries for when you need to get your grape on.
25 of the Awesome Murals From the 2022 'Pastels on 5th' in Loveland
Colorado's Two Super Giant "Muffler Men" Dating back to the 1960's these two men are only 40 miles apart. There is something amazing to see around every corner of Colorado. While we all have our favorites, here are my top ten bucket list landmarks that I can't wait to visit now that I live in the great Centennial State.
Is This Really the Best Breakfast Burrito in Loveland?
Opinions are like *insert crude word here* in that everyone has one — especially about breakfast burritos. Still, one brave soul decided to venture into the Lovelanders Facebook group to ask: "Where in Loveland is the best breakfast burrito?" The responses flooded in, with some cautioning the asker that...
Who Is the Fort Collins Educator Up for Colorado Teacher of the Year?
One of Fort Collins' own is in the running as not just Colorado's Teacher of the Year, but could be the Nation's Teacher of the Year. There are seven educators from across the Centennial State that are finalists to be Colorado's 2023 Teacher of the Year. Find out more about the one from Fort Collins.
Chamber Member Spotlight: Tap Truck Fort Collins Brings the Bartender to You
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. Hosting a party can be stressful — especially if you have to worry about the drinks. Thankfully, Tap Truck Fort Collins can take care of this for you. The mobile beverage and bartending...
