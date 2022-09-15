ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

DENVER EAT & DRINK

DENVER THINGS TO DO

CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Final heatwave of summer abruptly ends Wednesday

The transition between summer and fall is coming up this week and summer will go out with a surge of heat. On the Jetstream map we have a building ridge of hot high pressure backing into the front range of the Rockies. This will lift high temperatures over the state especially over the eastern half of Colorado.Temperatures over most of Colorado will be at least 10 degrees above normal including in the Denver metro area where at least 90 degrees is expected in most neighborhoods Monday afternoon.Tuesday will be almost as warm in most places and with some occasionally gusty wind, the fire danger will be elevated in many areas especially across the Eastern Plains.Tuesday night a cold front will swing thru the state with much cooler temperatures and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms moving in.High temperatures will be dropping below normal by mid week with more than a third of the state feeling the chill of fall on Wednesday.The Autumnal Equinox or First Day of Astronomical Fall is on Thursday at 7:03 pm.
DENVER, CO
gmauthority.com

Colorado Teardrops Developing New Line Of EV Friendly Camping Trailers

Boulder, Colorado-based company Colorado Teardrops has begun development on a new teardrop camper trailer intended specifically for EV owners. The patent-pending trailer will be offered in three guises: a compact teardrop-style model known as The Boulder, a 17-foot version known as The Golden and a large 27-foot range-topper dubbed The Denver. All models will utilize an aerodynamic design intended to maximize the range of the EV that’s pulling it, along with an auxiliary battery pack that can be used to charge the tow vehicle. Colorado Teardrops says the battery capacity for the Boulder will sit at 75 kWh, while the Denver will offer up to 200 kWh. These onboard batteries will be so robust, in fact, that an EV with an estimated 300 miles of range would actually have a longer estimated range with the trailer attached, the company claims.
BOULDER, CO
94.3 The X

Historic Denver Building to Become a Haunted-Themed Bar

A historic Denver building located at 1526 Blake Street has quite the haunted reputation, but now its spooky stories are being celebrated with a new bar and restaurant that's set to open in the space next month. The structure is one of the oldest buildings on Blake Steet. It started...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Reader: I Loved Colorado, Until I Didn't

According to recent studies, a large percentage of transplants to the state of late are rich — or as they might prefer, "comfortable." But a new analysis by United Van Lines shows that influx of well-heeled transplants and the skyrocketing high cost of living is also inspiring residents to leave Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Winter is coming! Colorado mountains got their first dusting of snow Thursday

Denver’s weather may have broken heat records recently, but one of the first signs of the changing season has finally arrived. A few of Colorado’s ski resorts got their first dusting of snow Thursday, according to their excited social media accounts, and those resorts are now testing out snow-making equipment.
DENVER, CO
slidesandsunshine.com

Nature-themed Playground will Delight at Romans Park in Englewood

You will feel like a character in “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” when you visit Romans Park in Englewood! The nature theme here is much more than just some log stumps and treehouse structures, they take it to a whole new level. Who wouldn’t love to climb onto a giant bumblebee, say hello to a kid-sized butterfly or ride on a dragonfly’s wings?!
ENGLEWOOD, CO
94.3 The X

Camp Pickle is Coming to Colorado in 2024

Pickleball has become an increasingly popular sport, especially over the past few years. It combines aspects of tennis, badminton, and ping pong, in the fact that it's played on a court and Wiffle balls are volleyed over the net with paddles. As of 2022, there are approximately 4.8 million players nationwide, with games and tournaments being held at various locations all across the globe.
CENTENNIAL, CO
denverite.com

Things to do in Denver this weekend, Sept. 16-18

Oktoberfest season is upon us. Several Denver-area breweries and businesses will host stein-holding competitions, keg bowling, costume contests, live music, food trucks, and more. The Denver Jazz Festival is also taking place at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House this weekend. Other happenings include new exhibit openings at Walker Fine Art...
DENVER, CO
People

Colorado Man Noticed Tired Straphangers Waiting at Bus Stops — So He Made Benches for Them

James Warren has hand-crafted eight benches and counting from scrap construction wood he finds in dumpsters, and puts then them at seatless bus stops throughout Denver After James Warren saw a woman sitting in the dirt while waiting for a bus at a seatless stop in Denver in January, he realized he could put his carpentry talents to good use.  The 28-year-old decided to build a bench from scrap construction wood he finds in dumpsters, and place a much-needed seat at the stop.  "My goal is to make people's...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Mean Streets: My Close Call With a Crazy Driver

On September 14, I was headed home from work on my electric bike when I had my worst experience yet cycling in Denver. Commuting from the Westword office at 1280 Lincoln Street to my apartment in Uptown, I was traveling north on Pennsylvania Street between 16th and 17th avenues around 5:20 p.m. when a driver behind me revved his car's engine and zoomed past, coming very close to me.
DENVER, CO
