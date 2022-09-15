Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Corbin Carroll not in Thursday lineup for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Carroll is being replaced in left field by Stone Garrett versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. In 48 plate appearances this season, Carroll has a .279 batting average with a .912 OPS, 3 home...
Check out Willy Adames’ epic record-breaking home run caught in time lapse
Willy Adames blasted his 30th home run of the 2022 MLB season in style. During Saturday night’s game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the New York Yankees at American Family Field, Adames hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the third inning to give his team an early 3-0 lead.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 6, Brewers 7: Five-run lead not enough for Montas
The Yankees traveled to Milwaukee to face a Brewers team that projects a nice parallel with them on a few levels. Coming off an NL Central win in 2021, the Brew Crew held a comfortable grip on a postseason berth and possible repeat crown in the first half, but recent scuffles have changed things a bit. They are only close in the postseason race due to the Padres’ own slump as the lowest current Wild Card seed.
FOX Sports
Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series
Cincinnati Reds (57-86, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (84-60, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: TBD; Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -240, Reds +190. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
McKinstry, Stroman Lift Cubs Over Rockies
Zack Mckinstry went hitless for his first six games in September. Perhaps he was just saving his production, because since then the former-Los Angeles Dodger is slashing .444/.444/1.056 over his last 18 plate appearances. Leading off against Germán Márquez to start the ballgame, McKinstry lined a ball off the wall...
