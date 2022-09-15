ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

numberfire.com

Corbin Carroll not in Thursday lineup for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Carroll is being replaced in left field by Stone Garrett versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. In 48 plate appearances this season, Carroll has a .279 batting average with a .912 OPS, 3 home...
PHOENIX, AZ
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 6, Brewers 7: Five-run lead not enough for Montas

The Yankees traveled to Milwaukee to face a Brewers team that projects a nice parallel with them on a few levels. Coming off an NL Central win in 2021, the Brew Crew held a comfortable grip on a postseason berth and possible repeat crown in the first half, but recent scuffles have changed things a bit. They are only close in the postseason race due to the Padres’ own slump as the lowest current Wild Card seed.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

Cincinnati Reds (57-86, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (84-60, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: TBD; Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -240, Reds +190. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

McKinstry, Stroman Lift Cubs Over Rockies

Zack Mckinstry went hitless for his first six games in September. Perhaps he was just saving his production, because since then the former-Los Angeles Dodger is slashing .444/.444/1.056 over his last 18 plate appearances. Leading off against Germán Márquez to start the ballgame, McKinstry lined a ball off the wall...
CHICAGO, IL

