Read full article on original website
Related
"Do Revenge" Writer And Director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson Talks Music, Rom-Com Inspirations, And Landing Sarah Michelle Gellar
Do Revenge writer and director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson takes us behind the scenes of her new movie, while also looking back at her previous work. From working with Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes to the full circle Taylor Swift moment with Someone Great, and more.
18 Jokes, Stunts, And Interview Moments That Late-Night Hosts Got Called Out For
Jimmy Kimmel recently faced backlash for lying on the stage during Quinta Bronson's acceptance speech at the Emmys. He later apologized, but it's not the first time a late-night host has been called out over awkward or controversial jokes.
Comments / 0