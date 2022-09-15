Read full article on original website
Lamb County 4-H awards
Long Caption First Year member receiving a Year Award is: Bridget Marez; Second Year members receiving a Year Award are: Lillian Burt and Weston McCarver; Fourth Year members receiving a Year Award are: Charlotte Burt, Valaree Harper, Wyatt DeBerry, MaKenzie DeBerry, Grant Muller, Kellen Meredith, Brennen Meredith and Evelyn Meredith; Fifth Year members receiving a Year Award are: Piper Carr, Ty Carr, Ryan Muller; Sixth Year member receiving a Year Award is: Garicyn Bigham; Seventh Year members receiving a Year Award are: Claire Lostroh, Tanner Lostroh, Kealee Bussey; Eight Year member receiving a Year Award is: Jaden Burt; Ninth Year member receiving a Year Award is: JT Burt, Braelyn Pointer and Brindle Harper; Twelfth Year member receiving a Year Award is: Lydia Burt. (Submitted Photo) GOLD STAR AWARD - Brindle Harper and Braelyn Pointer, with Brandon Albus, left.(Submitted Photo) SILVER STAR AWARD - Piper Carr and Valaree Harper, with Brandon Albus, left. (Submitted Photo) I DARE YOU AWARD - Garicyn Bigham. (Submitted Photo) 4-H EXCELLENCE AWARD Brennen Meredith, Kellen Meredith, Evelyn Meredith, Grant Muller, Ryan Muller, Braelyn Pointer, Garicyn Bigham, Piper Carr, Ty Carr, Kealee Bussey and Claire Lostroh. (Submitted Photo) DISTINGUISHED LEADER - Jeremy Newton.(Submitted Photo) FRIEND OF 4-H - Graham Henley, left, with Brandon Albus. CLUB MANAGERS - Brandon Albus and Shaylee Harper. (Not Shown): Amber DeBerry, April Burns and Suzanne Reese. (Submitted Photo)
SPCA Atmos Blitz 2022
Long Caption The South Plains Community Action volunteers hold up some handmade signs for the Atmos Blitz which took place on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (L to R): Martin Duran, Amanda Gonzales, Patricia Gonsalez, Lupe Gonsalez, Rosie Jefferson and Sadie the Dog. (Staff Photo by Samantha Pontius) LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR OF TEXAS Dan Patrick and Senator Perry visited Continental Dairy Facilities-S.W. in Littlefield for a plant tour, Sept. 13, 2022. The group was able to tour the plant, meet a couple of members and staff, and try the plant’s Majestic Butter. Others in attendence were the plant owner/producers, Mayor Turpin and City Manager Mitch Grant and Steve Cooper, President and General Manager of the plant. (Submitted Photo) Terry Swart, left, from Savage Services visited the Early Risers Lions Club during their regular meeting on Tuesday, September, 13th. Savage Services is the coal company that contracts directly with Tolk and Xcel power stations. Terry’s program was highly enlightening as he discussed Savage Services’ safety procedures, coal intake via rail, and the economic issues the coal industry and specifically Savage Services, is experiencing. The club enjoyed having him and learning more about a business, so many people in the area are familiar with. Shown with Mr. Swart is DeLynn Butler. (Submitted Photo)
D'Lila Kay Gamez
D'Lila Kay Gamez, 15, went to be with Jesus Friday, September 9, 2022. Born June 10, 2007 in Artesia, New Mexico, D'Lila entered this world premature, at twenty-four weeks. She had a hard life, born with many physical limitations. She was non-verbal, but her mom, Kelli, taught her a communication system of blinks so she could express her thoughts. She was a sassy momma's girl, and was always dressed cute as a button, but hated wearing bows. Her favorite colors were pink and purple and she loved Minnie Mouse. She also enjoyed watching TV, especially 'Curious George' and 'Bluey' and had no hesitation to let you know if you changed the channel to something she didn't like. She loved her daddy in his cowboy hat and they watched lots of shows together. She loved to cuddle, liked for her momma to rock her, and liked being read to She also enjoyed watching her fish tank, playing in the water and showing her pigs at the stock show. D'Lila had Jesus in her heart and was baptized in 2017.
Hospital Board to meet Tuesday
The Board of Managers of the Lamb County Hospital, Lamb Healthcare Center, will conduct a regular business meeting at 12 noon, Tuesday, September 20, 2022 in the Education Room of the hospital, 1500 South Sunset, in Littlefield. AGENDA I. Call to Order. II. Open Forum/Public comments (3 minutes max) III....
FELICIA DURAN
Felicia Duran, 37, lifelong resident of Littlefield, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Lubbock. She was born June 4, 1985 in Littlefield to Raul H. Duran and Felipa Aguilar Duran. Felicia worked as a nurse’s assistant at the hospital. She was quiet and outspoken. She was an avid Dallas...
Commissioners to hold special meeting Monday
A special meeting of the Lamb County Commissioners’ Court will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in the Lamb County Courthouse, where a 5—item agenda will be considered for appropriate action. After the Call to order, the public may request to make a public comment on any of the agenda items. (3 minutes max) The items listed as “Consent Agenda Items” require no deliberation by the Court. Each Court member has the prerogative of removing an item from that agenda, so that it may be considered separately.
2022 HOMECOMING PARADE - The Littlefield Marchin’Cats Band is shown marching in the 2022 Homecoming Parade for Littlefield High School. The Wildcats took on Lamesa on Friday at Wildcat Stadium. Results were not available at press time. (Staff Photo by Derek Lopez)
COURTHOUSE RECORDS
Waiver of Jury Trial On Aug. 17, 2022, Creston Jade Standard entered a guilty plea to the offense of Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 >=4G<200G, that occurred on May. 10, 2021. In exchange for the defendant’s guilty plea, the state recommends that the defendant be assessed punishment, fines,...
Lady Cats sweep Loop in straight sets
The Littlefield Lady Cats’ varsity volleyball team took down the Loop Lady Horns in straight sets last Saturday, 3-0. With the win, the Lady Cats improved to 11-5 overall on the season. In set one, the teams went back and forth early-on, but the Lady Cats would ultimately close...
Wildcats stomp Lamesa, 42-0, for Homecoming victory
The Littlefield Wildcats' varsity football team shutout Lamesa, 42-0, on Friday night to earn the Homecoming victory. With the win the Wildcats improved to 4-0 overall on the season. They will meet up with the Brownfield Cubs next Friday for a showdown of unbeatens at Wildcat Stadium to close out...
Anton falls to KPA Sept. 9, 48-0
The Anton Bulldogs were defanged 48-0 by a stifling Kingdom Prep Academy Warrior defense in UIL six- man high school football action in Anton last Friday. The Bulldogs were held to 89 yards total offense and only got past their own 30 yard line once, on the last drive of the game.
