Construction Simulator - Extended Edition
Street Fighter 6 Official Character Launch Reveal Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Street Fighter 6 Official Character Launch Reveal Trailer. Behold, the opening movie for World Tour, featuring art of the 18 characters on the launch roster for Street Fighter 6: Luke, Jamie, Manon, Kimberly, Marisa, Lily, JP, Juri, Dee Jay, Cammy, Ryu, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Chun-Li, Zangief, and Dhalsim. Embark on a globetrotting journey to discover The Meaning of Strength. The legendary fighters you know and love are waiting for you to take the plunge and experience the world of Street Fighter like never before!
Fortnite Exotic And Mythic Weapons In Chapter 3 Season 4: All Locations And Prices
Fortnite's quite long summer season has finally come to an end, and Chapter 3, Season 4, dubbed Paradise, is infecting the island with a physics-defying chrome substance. But while some things are always changing, there's one thing you can always count on: powerful Exotic and Mythic weapons that you can buy from an NPC or take by force from a boss enemy.
TimeLine Walker Dark World
Planet Barren Objective
Every Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 Battle Pass Skin Ranked
A new season of Fortnite means a new slate of battle pass skins for us to drool over. And the Chapter 3, Season 4 slate of skins might be the best we've had this chapter, which began late last year. We've also got some big names, both within the world...
How To Get Six Free Syndicate Packs In Apex Legends Mobile
Apex Legends Mobile recently held a surprise weekend event that rewarded players with three free Loba Bootlegger Packs, a special kind of Syndicate Pack that usually can only be obtained via purchase with Syndicate Coins, the game's premium currency. These packs gave players free cosmetics from the premium Bootlegger cosmetic collection.
Fortnite Characters In Chapter 3, Season 4 - All 22 NPC Locations
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 is here, which means you have a whole new cast of characters to meet and greet at various named locations and landmarks alike. Meeting Fortnite NPCs is an important part of each season, because they not only gift you free stuff just for talking to them, but they also sell goods, such as weapons and throwables, or services, such as allowing you to instantly redeploy from a rift or even hire them as bodyguards. Naturally, knowing all Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 NPC locations is tough work, but we're actively locating them as quickly as we can. Here's everyone we've found so far.
Dragon Ball: The Breakers Open Beta Kicks Off On September 21
Bandai Namco has announced that an open beta for Dragon Ball: The Breakers will be held this week. The game, which looks like a mix between Dead by Daylight and the iconic anime series, features a group of players working together to survive being destroyed by major Dragon Ball Z villains such as Frieza, Majin Buu, or Cell.
Destiny 2's King's Fall Raid Gets More Challenging With Master Mode Difficulty Next Week
King's Fall is one of Destiny 2's most iconic Raids, and for those players looking to play the pinnacle PvE activity in its most challenging form, they can start preparing for a Master Raid run from next week. After the Destiny 2 weekly reset on September 20, Master King’s Fall will be live and will feature extra rewards for any fireteam confident enough to take on the Taken King at his most powerful.
Apex Legends Mobile Introduces Ranked Mode Mechanic To Give Players A Second Chance
Ranked matches can be frustrating in any game, especially when you're lacking in competent team mates to squad up with. The development team behind Apex Legends Mobile seems to understand this sentiment, and this week they took action. Players who logged in to the mobile battle royale over the last 48 hours were greeted by a message in the game's news feed titled "Second Chance, Anyone?"
Salt 2: Shores of Gold
Fortnite Chrome Splash Explained And Where To Find It
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 has brought a ton of changes to the battle royale, and one of the biggest of them is the new throwable item called Chrome Splash. You're gonna get to know these little guys really well over the next few months, but it'll be a minute before we work out all the good strategies for them. So, for now, let's take a look at the basics so you have some idea of what you're getting into with these Chrome Splashes before you start slinging them around. Trust me, you're gonna like this.
Tower Of Fantasy Version 1.5 Is Live
Level Infinite has launched the 1.5 update for its MMORPG mobile and PC game Tower of Fantasy. The latest update introduces new bosses, characters, weapons, and areas to explore. Players can now find the Artificial Island in an area separate from the main game. To unlock it, they must either...
Blue Print
Like A Dragon: Ishin Hands-On Preview
Masayoshi Yokoyama, executive producer of RGG Studios and writer of the Yakuza series, said during the RGG 2022 summit that Like A Dragon: Ishin is meant to be the all-star Yakuza game. It's pitched as a game that will feature characters from the entire franchise, music from across the games, and returning actors, and the 20 minutes of hands-on time I had with the game definitely delivered on that promise. But Like A Dragon: Ishin doesn't just feel like simple Yakuza fan service. From what I've played, Ishin features enough of a new story and presents a fresh environment (to a western audience, at least) that it is poised to welcome new players to the massive franchise without completely alienating them.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Hands-On: A Faster, More Aggressive Soulslike
With Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, developer Team Ninja feels like it's riffing on a riff. The action game studio has already given its spin to the Soulslike genre with the Nioh games. In Wo Long, Team Ninja once again borrows some of the underpinnings of From Software's lauded series, but takes a faster, more Ninja Gaiden-like approach. It's some of the same ideas but with a different feel, which will challenge action game fans in a lot of different ways.
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
Tekken 8 Is Built From The Ground Up In UE5, Is A "Turning Point" For The Series
Tekken 8 was announced at PlayStation's September State of Play, and now director Katsuhiro Harada has revealed even more info about what we can expect from the fighting game sequel. Aside from more exciting father versus son showdowns, Tekken 8 is built from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5,...
Fortnite Challenges: All Zero Week And Kickstart Quests
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is in full swing now, with brand new locations to explore, weapons and items to try out, and more. As you dive in during this opening week, you'll be greeted with a selection of Week 0 quests to tackle to help you earn some additional XP and level up your battle pass. Here are the quests and how to knock them out.
