Older homeowners unlikely to use home equity loan ahead of retirement, survey says

Older homeowners are much less likely than younger generations to pull equity out of their homes, according to a recent survey from Finance of America Reverse (FAR). A large majority of the Silent Generation (94%) and Baby Boomers (89%) responded that they were unlikely to use home equity line of credit products. Many of them also noted a lack of knowledge around product benefits.
A Complete Guide To House Rehab Loan Options For Investors

One of the ways investors can make money in the real estate industry is by buying properties, renovating them, and then selling or even renting them out at higher prices. This makes it possible for them to earn a lot of money from rental income or selling the houses at higher prices.
Citi to Expand Program Making Homeownership More Attainable

That's good news for struggling buyers. Homeownership can lend to financial stability, but it's not an option for many low- and moderate-income buyers. One lender is expanding a program that seeks to eliminate barriers to homeownership. Citi's HomeRun program is expanding to more cities. Buying a home can be challenging...
Millennial Money: Get kids set to invest with these accounts

During my late teens, my mom handed me two worn, blue passport-size books with details of my custodial investment accounts. I had no clue what to do with them, but it didn’t matter, because the accounts were empty anyway. Perhaps for the best, because I’m almost certain my assets wouldn’t have stood a chance.
