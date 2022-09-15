Read full article on original website
Related
Short-Term Rental Or Long-Term Rental Investment: Which Is Right For You?
You’ve taken the plunge and invested in rental property, and now the question is whether to lease it on a short-term or long-term basis. Both short-term and long-term rentals have their pros and cons. Listing your property on a short-term rental site like VRBO or Airbnb has the potential...
Business Insider
Everyone is trying to buy rental real estate right now, but after 15 years as a landlord I'm selling my properties for 4 reasons
I've been a landlord for 15 years and my properties have earned me extra income, but I'm ready to sell. It's a good time for sellers, for one thing, and I'm tired of dealing with my rentals. Real estate is not "passive," and it's getting harder and harder to find...
Is a Housing Market Crash Coming? Here's What Dave Ramsey Thinks
If you're thinking of buying a home and wondering if a crash is coming, it might help to hear what Dave Ramsey thinks. Real estate prices increased to record highs during the pandemic. Some people believe the market may crash soon, but Dave Ramsey isn't one of them. If you...
Forget Buying a Rental Property. Consider This Passive Income Investment Instead
Managing a rental property requires a lot of work.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Dave Ramsey Says Home Sellers Shouldn't Sell Without a Real Estate Agent. Here's Why
Selling a home solo is a move you might regret. Selling a home on your own means saving yourself a real estate agent fee. But working with an agent could benefit you in more ways than one. Real estate agents can help with pricing, staging, and negotiating with a buyer.
Dave Ramsey Recommends Renting Instead of Buying in These 3 Situations
Don't buy a home when renting would be a better choice.
Dave Ramsey's 4 Best Tips for Managing Money in a Recession
This advice could help protect your finances.
FOXBusiness
Older homeowners unlikely to use home equity loan ahead of retirement, survey says
Older homeowners are much less likely than younger generations to pull equity out of their homes, according to a recent survey from Finance of America Reverse (FAR). A large majority of the Silent Generation (94%) and Baby Boomers (89%) responded that they were unlikely to use home equity line of credit products. Many of them also noted a lack of knowledge around product benefits.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thebossmagazine.com
A Complete Guide To House Rehab Loan Options For Investors
One of the ways investors can make money in the real estate industry is by buying properties, renovating them, and then selling or even renting them out at higher prices. This makes it possible for them to earn a lot of money from rental income or selling the houses at higher prices.
Dave Ramsey Says This Common Debt Payoff Approach Is 'Like a Dog Chasing Its Tail'
Should you skip this debt payoff approach that reduces the cost of your debt?
Ask the Hammer: What's a Good Investing Strategy for Excess Retirement Funds?
In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks this question:. “We are 75 years old and retired. We keep an eye on what we spend. We have never pulled money from our retirement accounts to live on. Since we don't need money from our IRAs, 401(k)s and savings accounts, what would be a good investing strategy to implement going forward?”
Entrepreneur Launches Technology-Driven, Customized Black-Owned Life Insurance Platform
Meet Sam Ayeni, founder and CEO of AfriKare Life, a Black-owned company that has developed an easy life insurance platform and other financial solutions to help working-class people of African descent and other people of color in America. Mr. Ayeni, with his founding partners, Maureen Marcus and Andrew Fyneboy, are...
Motley Fool
Citi to Expand Program Making Homeownership More Attainable
That's good news for struggling buyers. Homeownership can lend to financial stability, but it's not an option for many low- and moderate-income buyers. One lender is expanding a program that seeks to eliminate barriers to homeownership. Citi's HomeRun program is expanding to more cities. Buying a home can be challenging...
Retirement Portfolio: Why Gen Z Is Using Real Estate More Than Other Generations
Although Gen Z has a long time before they reach the traditional retirement age, many are already saving for the future. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that, among Gen Z adults, 76% have started...
Millennial Money: Get kids set to invest with these accounts
During my late teens, my mom handed me two worn, blue passport-size books with details of my custodial investment accounts. I had no clue what to do with them, but it didn’t matter, because the accounts were empty anyway. Perhaps for the best, because I’m almost certain my assets wouldn’t have stood a chance.
KIDS・
6 Best Investments If You Want To Retire Early
For decades, retirement has been thought of as something workers do once they turn 65. The Social Security Administration played a role in this, as it kept "full retirement age" at 65 for decades...
Comments / 0