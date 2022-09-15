Read full article on original website
Related
BCPSS apologizes for scheduling parent conferences during Yom Kippur
Baltimore City Schools are apologizing after scheduling parent-teacher conferences during the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur.
Students protest Notre Dame of Maryland University's decision to become fully co-ed
BALTIMORE -- Students at the Notre Dame of Maryland University protested Friday after the school announced it will become a fully co-ed institution in fall 2023. A crowd of students at the currently all-women's school gathered outside President Marylou Yam's office, demanding, among other things, an apology for what they called a "lack of transparency regarding the coeducational shift." The school announced Wednesday it will be admitting men to its traditional undergraduate programs for the first time in more than 125 years. The Catholic university's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the change a year after launching an Enrollment Task Force studying...
mocoshow.com
Gov. Hogan: Korea’s UNDBIO to Open New U.S. R&D Headquarters in Montgomery County
Per Governor Hogan: The governor highlighted the announcement that UNDBIO—a Korean pharmaceutical company with unique proprietary insulin production technology—has leased 25,000 square feet of laboratory space in Rockville and committed $100 million for the research and development and preliminary production of insulin. The company has signed a lease with Twinlabs—a Rockville life science real estate company—to develop a state-of-the-art lab where scientists will produce insulin samples that will require U.S. FDA approval, and eventually enter the U.S. and global markets.
rockvillenights.com
Maryland Gov. Hogan announces Korean firm UNDBIO to establish R&D lab in Rockville
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced more positive economic developments for his state from his economic development trip to Asia today. Rockville is one of the winners in Hogan's outreach, as the governor reported that South Korean biotech firm UNDBIO has agreed to establish a 25,000 square foot research and development facility here. Twinlabs, a Rockville real estate firm that specializes in life sciences, reached a lease agreement with UNDBIO, who have committed $100,000,000 to the project.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Changing the culture of squeegee workers in Baltimore
Squeegeeing has been an issue in Baltimore for decades, now city leaders are working to change the way some of those workers earn a living.
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott announces new Safe Streets leadership as accountability questions remain
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott said Friday that the Safe Streets violence intervention program will be managed by two large nonprofits rather than a patchwork of seven different organizations. The change comes after months of questions from FOX45 News about how Safe Streets -- a key part of...
foxbaltimore.com
Private schools see a spike in students as parents leave public schools behind
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's a shift that's sweeping Maryland school systems. "St. Casimir has an 11% increase in enrollment, St. Mark has an 8%," said Dr. Donna Hargens, Superintendent of Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Baltimore, "21 of our 34 elementary schools experienced increases." After decades of decline,...
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
Saying goodbye to Hopkins for now
Lesser considers his nostalgia for campus life as he prepares for a semester abroad. Three hours and 36 minutes. Three hours and 36 minutes, that is, with no traffic, no stops for gas and no wrong turns. That’s the amount of time it takes for me to drive from my...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJLA
Montgomery County schools revise students' cell phone use policy: Here's the exceptions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Board of Education approved a revised regulation (COG-RA) regarding student possession and use of personal mobile devices on school property and during MCPS-sponsored activities. Earlier this month, 7News looked into MCPS' cell phone policy that limits the use of personal mobile...
downtownfrederick.org
Downtown Frederick’s Top 5 September 15-18
With yet another stunner of an early fall weekend on tap, it’s the perfect time to stroll around downtown and enjoy all of our fantastic merchants and stellar restaurants. While you’re here, you may want to take a spin to kick of Hispanic Heritage Month with a free salsa lesson and live salsa music! You can also take in a free outdoor barre class, listen to live folk or Jug Funk, a hybrid of blues, funk, jug band and Americana. For the family, the MET is kicking off their new production of Rainbow Fish: The Musical. We can’t wait to see you downtown!
New Regulation at Anne Arundel County Public Schools
Anne Arundel County Superintendent Mark Bettel sent a letter out to families stating after some disruptions in the first couple weeks of school, there will be new rules for sporting events.
Maryland gubernatorial hopefuls discuss crime, solutions to keep, recruit officers
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Crime has been a vexing problem in pockets of the state and has become an important issue in the Maryland governor’s race. Cities like Baltimore have struggled to deal with murders and other violent crimes, while Prince George’s County has had its own serious and deadly crime spikes. DC News […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfmd.com
FCPS Officials: “Violence Will Not Be Tolerated”
Morning News Express weekdays from 5 – 9 a.m. A bulletin released by Frederick County Public Schools reminds fans attending tonight’s Frederick Cadets varsity football game about their responsibilities in the stands. Last week, during Frederick High’s game against Middletown High, a fight between two unidentified teen girls...
mocoshow.com
Germantown’s Amentum Selected for $500M Multi-Award Contract by the U.S. Department of Treasury for Intelligence and Analysis to Investigate Financial Crimes
The U.S. Department of Treasury’s Office of Terrorism and Financial intelligence (TFI) has selected Germantown-based Amentum, under its METIS Solutions entity, to provide a full range of state-of-the-art investigative and analytic solutions to counter cyber-enabled financial crime under a new multi-award Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) contract. The BPA has a maximum value of $500 million over five years.
Wbaltv.com
Families react to redistricting plan in Howard County Public Schools
COLUMBIA, Md. — Some parents and students are not happy about the Howard County superintendent's controversial school redistricting plan and made their feelings known before and during a public hearing. Several families from different high schools affected the by proposed changes made their voices heard during a protest Wednesday...
wnav.com
New Anne Arundel County Schools Superintendent Issues Letter to Parents
New Anne Arundel County Schools Superintendent, Mark Bedell, issued an online letter to paren. ts, out of concern about violent and other disruptive behaviors at school athletic events. Mr. Bedell says that he understands that not all events are prone to disturbances and that not all students are prone to commit them, but he does want parents to talk to their students about the issue and he also issued the following reminders:
hcctimes.org
Need A Ride? RTA Bus System Is Now Fare-Free
Ever need to go somewhere from HCC but don’t feel like driving? The Regional Transportation Agency (RTA) of Central Maryland is now offering fare-free rides for HCC students on all their bus routes. The Howard County Government announced that all RTA fixed-route and paratransit rides will be free for...
Wbaltv.com
BCPS issues reminder for students, families after guns were found in schools
Baltimore County school officials issued a stern reminder to students and their families after a number of guns turned up this week on campuses. Baltimore County administrators said they have identified a couple of Perry Hall Middle School students who had what's called an "Orbeez" toy gun on a school bus. that was the beginning of the week, two other weapons turned up on campuses around the county.
WJLA
Bronze vases vanishing from gravesites at historic cemetery in Maryland: 7News I-Team
SUITLAND, Md. (7News) — Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Md. has been around for 90 years and it is beautiful. It’s also a cemetery where bronze vases costing up to a thousand dollars are missing from graves. “This is my fathers and I brought this last time I...
Wbaltv.com
Severna Park wine and beer garden ready for its debut
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The owners of Preserve, an Annapolis farm-to-table restaurant, are gearing up for the October opening of their wine and beer garden less than seven miles away. Michelle and Jeremy Hoffman acquired the former Cafe Bretton last summer and have turned the space into Garten, a modern...
Comments / 0