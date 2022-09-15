Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Trash Horror Collection 2
Sign In to follow. Follow Trash Horror Collection 2, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Cinematic Trailer
In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise, a mysterious substance has appeared on the Island. Chrome will consume all, Chrome will be all. Embrace the Chrome by turning structures Chrome, making yourself Chrome, and proving the power of Chrome weapons.
Gamespot
Street Fighter 6 Official Character Launch Reveal Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Street Fighter 6 Official Character Launch Reveal Trailer. Behold, the opening movie for World Tour, featuring art of the 18 characters on the launch roster for Street Fighter 6: Luke, Jamie, Manon, Kimberly, Marisa, Lily, JP, Juri, Dee Jay, Cammy, Ryu, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Chun-Li, Zangief, and Dhalsim. Embark on a globetrotting journey to discover The Meaning of Strength. The legendary fighters you know and love are waiting for you to take the plunge and experience the world of Street Fighter like never before!
Gamespot
How To Get Six Free Syndicate Packs In Apex Legends Mobile
Apex Legends Mobile recently held a surprise weekend event that rewarded players with three free Loba Bootlegger Packs, a special kind of Syndicate Pack that usually can only be obtained via purchase with Syndicate Coins, the game's premium currency. These packs gave players free cosmetics from the premium Bootlegger cosmetic collection.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Memories under the Blue Moon ~SAPPHIRE MOON-FOREVER MEMORIES
Latest on Memories under the Blue Moon ~SAPPHIRE MOON-FOREVER MEMORIES. ,Sign In to follow. Follow Memories under the Blue Moon ~SAPPHIRE MOON-FOREVER MEMORIES, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Blue Print
Sign In to follow. Follow Blue Print, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Holiday with Gwen
Sign In to follow. Follow Holiday with Gwen, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Memory's Abyss Chapter Zero
We have no news or videos for Memory's Abyss Chapter Zero. Sorry!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Construction Simulator - Extended Edition
Sign In to follow. Follow Construction Simulator - Extended Edition, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Like A Dragon: Ishin Hands-On Preview: Familiar Yakuza Trappings In A Whole New Setting
Masayoshi Yokoyama, executive producer of RGG Studios and writer of the Yakuza series, said during the RGG 2022 summit that Like A Dragon: Ishin is meant to be the all-star Yakuza game. It's pitched as a game that will feature characters from the entire franchise, music from across the games, and returning actors, and the 20 minutes of hands-on time I had with the game definitely delivered on that promise. But Like A Dragon: Ishin doesn't just feel like simple Yakuza fan service. From what I've played, Ishin features enough of a new story and presents a fresh environment (to a western audience, at least) that it is poised to welcome new players to the massive franchise without completely alienating them.
Gamespot
Sony Pictures Announces A New Karate Kid Movie, But Delays Kraven The Hunter
Sony Pictures released their 2023-2024 theatrical release schedule and announced that a new Karate Kid film was scheduled to open on June 7, 2024. Sony also delayed the Spider-Man universe films Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web. Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson will now be released on October 6,...
Gamespot
Tower Of Fantasy Version 1.5 Is Live
Level Infinite has launched the 1.5 update for its MMORPG mobile and PC game Tower of Fantasy. The latest update introduces new bosses, characters, weapons, and areas to explore. Players can now find the Artificial Island in an area separate from the main game. To unlock it, they must either...
Gamespot
Fortnite Chrome Splash Explained And Where To Find It
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 has brought a ton of changes to the battle royale, and one of the biggest of them is the new throwable item called Chrome Splash. You're gonna get to know these little guys really well over the next few months, but it'll be a minute before we work out all the good strategies for them. So, for now, let's take a look at the basics so you have some idea of what you're getting into with these Chrome Splashes before you start slinging them around. Trust me, you're gonna like this.
Gamespot
Netflix's The Sea Beast Review - A Familiar, Yet Engaging Adventure Story
It's easy to write-off an overly familiar film as just another derivative piece of art. Though that initial assessment wouldn't be entirely wrong, definition-wise, doing so would negate that film's ability to inform, delight, and otherwise entertain an audience. That's certainly the case with Netflix's The Sea Beast, a wonderfully animated movie that sports a grand cast and solid storytelling.
Gamespot
Battlefield 2042 "Strayed A Little Too Far" From What Makes The Series Fun, EA Exec Says
Vince Zampella, who is now the overall boss of Battlefield at EA, has shared his thoughts on what went wrong with DICE's Battlefield 2042. Speaking to Barron's, Zampella said Battlefield 2042 didn't resonate with fans in part because some of the game's ideas were too ambitious, like its 128-player matches.
Gamespot
Every Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 Battle Pass Skin Ranked
A new season of Fortnite means a new slate of battle pass skins for us to drool over. And the Chapter 3, Season 4 slate of skins might be the best we've had this chapter, which began late last year. We've also got some big names, both within the world...
Gamespot
TimeLine Walker Dark World
Sign In to follow. Follow TimeLine Walker Dark World, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Amnesia: Later x Crowd V. Edition
Sign In to follow. Follow Amnesia: Later x Crowd V. Edition, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
GTA 6: Industry Vets Give Devs At Rockstar Support Following Leaks
Details about and footage of Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto 6, the highly anticipated sequel to one of the best-selling games of all time, leaked over the weekend. Someone, by some means, obtained what was believed to be a trove of assets for the game in one of the biggest gaming leaks in recent memory. Developers from across the industry have reacted to the fallout, sharing sympathy for the developers at Rockstar.
Gamespot
Dragon Ball: The Breakers Open Beta Kicks Off On September 21
Bandai Namco has announced that an open beta for Dragon Ball: The Breakers will be held this week. The game, which looks like a mix between Dead by Daylight and the iconic anime series, features a group of players working together to survive being destroyed by major Dragon Ball Z villains such as Frieza, Majin Buu, or Cell.
Comments / 0