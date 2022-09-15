Read full article on original website
Bethlehemites are ‘Starstruck’ by an art film about their own history
The 281-year-old story of Bethlehem has been condensed into a 19-minute art film and sculptural installation at Lehigh University. Called “Starstruck: An American Tale,” by artist Shimon Attie, the two-channel projection inside the university’s Art Gallery uses six local performers portraying different historical layers of their hometown: from its founding by Moravian Christians in the 18th century, to the dominance and deflation of the steel industry in the 19th and 20th centuries, to the rise of a gambling economy.
wlvr.org
Lehigh Valley’s first Latino Restaurant Week to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
BETHLEHEM — A new and delicious way to celebrate national Hispanic Heritage Month is making its debut in the Lehigh Valley. The inaugural Latino Restaurant Week LV, highlighting Latino eateries and cuisine throughout the area, kicked off Thursday in Bethlehem. The event is dubbed as a week, but it...
WFMZ-TV Online
Parade and festival to celebrate Puerto Rican community in Berks
READING, Pa. - A parade and festival will celebrate the Puerto Rican community in Berks County this weekend. The 3rd annual Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival is taking place Sunday in Reading and is expected to cause traffic delays in the city. "We want every person from all parts...
Beloved Lehigh Valley Native, Talented Guitarist Dies After Courageous Cancer Battle, 35
Beloved Lehigh Valley native and talented guitarist Jason Ryan Hahn died at his home in Bethlehem on Thursday, Sept. 8 following a courageous battle with cancer. He was 35. Born in Fairfax, Virginia, Jason graduated from Liberty High School in 2005, his obituary says. Jason went on to attend the...
Just Born announces leadership change in Bethlehem as 100th anniversary approaches
Just Born Quality Confections has announced a change in its leadership panel. The Bethlehem-based confectioner Friday announced its Board of Directors unanimously elected to the position of co-chief executive officer, David N. Shaffer, and Gardner “Chip” M. Jett, Jr., Shaffer’s son-in-law. The positions go into effect immediately.
Trail of Year honor for towpath cutting through Easton will build visitor momentum, group says
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources last week celebrated the Delaware Canal State Park Towpath’s recognition as Pennsylvania’s 2022 Trail of the Year. The 58.9-mile trail, a popular spot for walking, running and biking, passes through 18 municipalities between Northampton and Bucks counties, according to a release from the DCNR. The towpath section of the trail is a part of the D&L Trail — its northern terminus is located along Route 611 in Easton at the confluence of the Delaware and Lehigh rivers.
wlvr.org
Emmaus to cap off a summer of revitalized festivals with ‘Farewell to Summer’
EMMAUS — Emmaus’ Main Street will welcome fall with its annual Farewell to Summer festival this weekend. Various local businesses will have tables and offer children’s activities while live music is played by the band Alias — putting on display what downtown Emmaus has to offer.
Pennsylvania Towns with the Best Downtown Areas
Pennsylvania is comprised of so many small amazing towns that give the state charm and character. In honor of these communities that make up the Keystone State, we put together a list of the ones with the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas. Filled with plenty of shops and restaurants, history, and scenic sights, here are the best downtown areas in all of PA.
The Tileworks of Bucks County hosting first ever Boneyard sale for 50th anniversary
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County pottery and tile museum is marking its 50th anniversary this weekend. Eyewitness News was in Doylestown to get a preview of The Tileworks of Bucks County's first Boneyard sale. If you've ever been curious about the building with all those chimneys off of Swamp Road in Doylestown, get ready to duck and discover Tileworks. "This is where Mercer started digging and had the big idea to build this place," Katia McGuirk, executive director of Tileworks said. The Tileworks is a working history museum and contemporary pottery inside of a Bucks County national historic landmark built by...
Lancaster Farming
75 Years of Fun at the Oley Fair
Oley, Pa.—Situated in the Oley Valley of Berks County, the town of Oley is a quaint, red-brick slice of Americana. Main Street is a parade of proud houses with slate roofs, neat yards and picket fences. When I turned left onto Jefferson Street toward the fairgrounds, I could hear...
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. 88 K-POT: Bethlehem Square shopping center, 3926 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem Township. All-you-can-eat Korean barbecue is on its way, with 88 K-Pot opening perhaps in December near...
thevalleyledger.com
The Streets of the Bronx Wandered Into Easton, Pa. – by: Janel Spiegel
The Bronx Wanderers wandered into Easton, Pa tonight as friends and I attended the concert at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Easton, Pennsylvania. Easton has been thriving. I will say, I was not one hundred percent familiar with The Bronx Wanderers which made me want to see the show even more. I do love New York, music, and The State Theatre has become one of my favorite places to visit. It has that true theatre feel to it. You can see an Opera there, watch a film, a concert, and a play while being in Awe of this iconic establishment in the downtown heart of Easton.
thebrownandwhite.com
LUPD introduces therapy dogs to Lehigh
The Lehigh University Police Department (LUPD) has brought a new staff member on board: a Labrador Retriever named Grace. LUPD is incorporating two therapy dogs, including Grace, into their services. Lehigh police chief Jason Schiffer said Grace began working with officers at the beginning of the fall semester. In March,...
Times News
Lots of fun around the area
Phil Vassar and Dave Bromberg lead a variety of entertainment events hitting local and regional venues over the next couple of weeks. Vassar, a singer-songwriter who hit the country music scene in the later 1990s, will take the stage at Penn’s Peak. Meanwhile, multi-instrumentalist Bromberg and his band will...
Historic African American Church in Yardley Being Used as A Museum To Educate Locals and Visitors Alike
A historic church in Bucks County church is now being used as a museum to teach residents about important local history. The old A.M.E church of Yardley is now being used for a different purpose: a museum that specializes in the history of African Americans in the local area. Set...
2022 Falloween event list
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Falloween is a WNEP mashup of Fall harvest activities blended with the many celebrations of Halloween. Take part in the NEPA love for all things Fall – shop, dine and enjoy local events throughout the region. Falloween finds:. This list is not exhaustive. Check back...
Popular Carbon County doughnut shop wants to open 2nd site in Bethlehem
A doughnut shop with a strong Carbon County following is scoping out sites for a new space in the Lehigh Valley. Donerds Donuts is hoping to launch a food truck and a second brick-and-mortar shop in the Bethlehem area by the end of the year. It opened its initial shop nearly two years ago at 76 Broadway in downtown Jim Thorpe. There currently are two other international franchises.
Pa. waived its basic skills requirement for educators. Will it attract more teachers?
Emma Lambert easily passed the writing portion of the basic skills test required of Pennsylvania teaching candidates. The math section took a few more attempts. As for reading? She failed 12 times before hiring a tutor. At lucky 13, she finally passed the test. The declining pipeline of educators-to-be has...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Our Favorite Lehigh Valley Wedding Instagrams From This Week
Planning to say “I Do” in the Lehigh Valley? There’s so much to consider! And endless scrolling can lead to inspiration overload. Let us help narrow it down by sharing our weekly wedding favorites! Check back here each week to find the best of the ’gram.
WFMZ-TV Online
Regal Cinemas theater in Quakertown area is permanently closed
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. -- The movie posters are down and a sign thanking movie goers that said "It has been our pleasure to serve you at this theatre" is posted on the front door of Regal Cinemas off Route 309 in Richland Township. The theatre a place Denise Dearden said...
