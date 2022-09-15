ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHYY

Bethlehemites are ‘Starstruck’ by an art film about their own history

The 281-year-old story of Bethlehem has been condensed into a 19-minute art film and sculptural installation at Lehigh University. Called “Starstruck: An American Tale,” by artist Shimon Attie, the two-channel projection inside the university’s Art Gallery uses six local performers portraying different historical layers of their hometown: from its founding by Moravian Christians in the 18th century, to the dominance and deflation of the steel industry in the 19th and 20th centuries, to the rise of a gambling economy.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Parade and festival to celebrate Puerto Rican community in Berks

READING, Pa. - A parade and festival will celebrate the Puerto Rican community in Berks County this weekend. The 3rd annual Puerto Rican Day Parade and Festival is taking place Sunday in Reading and is expected to cause traffic delays in the city. "We want every person from all parts...
READING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethlehem, PA
Obituaries
City
South Whitehall Township, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Bethlehem, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
LehighValleyLive.com

Trail of Year honor for towpath cutting through Easton will build visitor momentum, group says

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources last week celebrated the Delaware Canal State Park Towpath’s recognition as Pennsylvania’s 2022 Trail of the Year. The 58.9-mile trail, a popular spot for walking, running and biking, passes through 18 municipalities between Northampton and Bucks counties, according to a release from the DCNR. The towpath section of the trail is a part of the D&L Trail — its northern terminus is located along Route 611 in Easton at the confluence of the Delaware and Lehigh rivers.
EASTON, PA
Travel Maven

Pennsylvania Towns with the Best Downtown Areas

Pennsylvania is comprised of so many small amazing towns that give the state charm and character. In honor of these communities that make up the Keystone State, we put together a list of the ones with the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas. Filled with plenty of shops and restaurants, history, and scenic sights, here are the best downtown areas in all of PA.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Hipanic Heritage Month#Touchstone Theatre#Latina#Latinos
CBS Philly

The Tileworks of Bucks County hosting first ever Boneyard sale for 50th anniversary

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County pottery and tile museum is marking its 50th anniversary this weekend. Eyewitness News was in Doylestown to get a preview of The Tileworks of Bucks County's first Boneyard sale. If you've ever been curious about the building with all those chimneys off of Swamp Road in Doylestown, get ready to duck and discover Tileworks. "This is where Mercer started digging and had the big idea to build this place," Katia McGuirk, executive director of Tileworks said. The Tileworks is a working history museum and contemporary pottery inside of a Bucks County national historic landmark built by...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

75 Years of Fun at the Oley Fair

Oley, Pa.—Situated in the Oley Valley of Berks County, the town of Oley is a quaint, red-brick slice of Americana. Main Street is a parade of proud houses with slate roofs, neat yards and picket fences. When I turned left onto Jefferson Street toward the fairgrounds, I could hear...
OLEY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. 88 K-POT: Bethlehem Square shopping center, 3926 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem Township. All-you-can-eat Korean barbecue is on its way, with 88 K-Pot opening perhaps in December near...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

The Streets of the Bronx Wandered Into Easton, Pa. – by: Janel Spiegel

The Bronx Wanderers wandered into Easton, Pa tonight as friends and I attended the concert at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Easton, Pennsylvania. Easton has been thriving. I will say, I was not one hundred percent familiar with The Bronx Wanderers which made me want to see the show even more. I do love New York, music, and The State Theatre has become one of my favorite places to visit. It has that true theatre feel to it. You can see an Opera there, watch a film, a concert, and a play while being in Awe of this iconic establishment in the downtown heart of Easton.
EASTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Obituaries
thebrownandwhite.com

LUPD introduces therapy dogs to Lehigh

The Lehigh University Police Department (LUPD) has brought a new staff member on board: a Labrador Retriever named Grace. LUPD is incorporating two therapy dogs, including Grace, into their services. Lehigh police chief Jason Schiffer said Grace began working with officers at the beginning of the fall semester. In March,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Lots of fun around the area

Phil Vassar and Dave Bromberg lead a variety of entertainment events hitting local and regional venues over the next couple of weeks. Vassar, a singer-songwriter who hit the country music scene in the later 1990s, will take the stage at Penn’s Peak. Meanwhile, multi-instrumentalist Bromberg and his band will...
JIM THORPE, PA
Newswatch 16

2022 Falloween event list

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Falloween is a WNEP mashup of Fall harvest activities blended with the many celebrations of Halloween. Take part in the NEPA love for all things Fall – shop, dine and enjoy local events throughout the region. Falloween finds:. This list is not exhaustive. Check back...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Popular Carbon County doughnut shop wants to open 2nd site in Bethlehem

A doughnut shop with a strong Carbon County following is scoping out sites for a new space in the Lehigh Valley. Donerds Donuts is hoping to launch a food truck and a second brick-and-mortar shop in the Bethlehem area by the end of the year. It opened its initial shop nearly two years ago at 76 Broadway in downtown Jim Thorpe. There currently are two other international franchises.
lehighvalleystyle.com

Our Favorite Lehigh Valley Wedding Instagrams From This Week

Planning to say “I Do” in the Lehigh Valley? There’s so much to consider! And endless scrolling can lead to inspiration overload. Let us help narrow it down by sharing our weekly wedding favorites! Check back here each week to find the best of the ’gram.
INTERNET
WFMZ-TV Online

Regal Cinemas theater in Quakertown area is permanently closed

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. -- The movie posters are down and a sign thanking movie goers that said "It has been our pleasure to serve you at this theatre" is posted on the front door of Regal Cinemas off Route 309 in Richland Township. The theatre a place Denise Dearden said...
QUAKERTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy