Tyler Grauer - RedHawks
FARGO, N.D. – The American Association of Independent Professional Baseball has named RedHa…
Hi-Liners Spoil Dickinson Homecoming
It was a defensive game between two of the top offensive teams in Class A. The first half saw a total of 110 yards, all on the ground. 77 from Valley City and 33 from Dickinson. But in the end Valley City prevailed 27-6 Friday night at the Biesiot Activities Center in Dickinson. Putting a damper on Dickinson's homecoming.
District 24 Candidate Forum for ND House of Represenative Candidates, Sept. 20th
A candidate forum for the District 24 ND House of Representatives will be held on Tuesday, September 20 at 7 pm at the Valley City High School Activities Center (HAC). Dr. Anthony Dutton and Dr. Alexander Jorgensen of Valley City State University will moderate. Dr. Dutton is chair of the Department of Social Sciences; Dr. Jorgensen is a professor of political science in that department.
NDSU launches technology training initiative to expand career pathways and meet workforce needs
North Dakota State University is offering new online certificates to increase access to technology skills training for industry-recognized programs such as Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, CompTIA and Pega. The courses offered through the partnership will create new pathways to high-earning careers in the technology industry and help meet the workforce needs of the state.
