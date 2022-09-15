ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Related
ARTnews

Discovery of Ancient Maya City with More Than 300 Buildings Halts Ongoing Railroad Project in Mexico

Efforts to construct the $8 billion Maya Train project have yet again been thwarted by the discovery of an ancient Maya archaeological site comprised of more than 300 buildings, according to Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). Construction in the Yucatán peninsula has been ongoing since 2020. Last Thursday, in a regular news briefing held by Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, INAH director Diego Prieto confirmed that an archaeological survey along section 5 of the project, between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, has uncovered a significant archeological site. More than 300 buildings have already been found in the...
ARTnews

Museum of the Bible Returned a 1,000-Year-Old Looted Gospel to a Greek Monastery

The Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. returned a more than 1,000-year-old handwritten gospel to the Greek Orthodox Church on Tuesday. It was transferred to an Eastern Orthodox Church during a private ceremony in New York. The manuscript, which had been looted from a Greek Monastery in World War I and was acquired by the museum at a Christie’s auction in 2011, is expected to be repatriated next month to the Kosinitza Monastery in northern Greece. There, for hundreds of years, it had been used in religious services, along with more than 400 volumes, before being taken by Bulgarian forces...
ARTnews

Wrongly Identified 1,800-Year-Old Structure in Israel Is a Roman Temple, Find Archaeologists

What was believed for decades to be an ancient synagogue in central Israel is actually a Roman temple, according to new research conducted by archaeologists. This is the second building excavated at the site which was wrongly identified as a synagogue. Originally uncovered near Beit Guvrin in 1991, the site has been undergoing excavations overseen by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem since 2015. The precise location of the site hasn’t been disclosed by the country’s Nature and Parks Authority for fear of vandalism. Sections of the temple’s walls, however, can be seen sticking up from the ground.  Previous theories about the site,...
AFP

British Museum showcases ancient vessels smashed in Beirut blast

Eight ancient glass vessels shattered in the 2020 Beirut explosion go on display at the British Museum from Thursday, walking visitors through the painstaking international project to piece them back together. The exhibition will take visitors on the journey undergone by the glass vessels, from the moment of the blast to their display in the famous London museum. 
ARTnews

Munich’s State-Run Museums Publicly Disclose Provenances for Artworks Acquired During Nazi Era

The Bavarian State Painting Collections, the Munich-based foundation that oversees the art collections of museums located throughout the titular German state, will publicly disclose the provenances for over 1,000 works acquired during the Nazi era. The foundation is launching a database that includes details regarding 1,200 paintings that researchers have found were acquired during the National Socialist period or had ownership links to Nazi officials. Works that came into the possession of museums during this period are often subject to legal claims from descendants of persecuted Jewish families. Since 1999, a unit dedicated to provenance research at the museum has been reviewing...
DOPE Quick Reads

Pre-Inca Burial Complex Was More than a Royal Cemetery- Was a Necropolis for Society Elite & Place For Ancestral Worship

Functioning over 1300 years ago, Castillo de Huarmey, meaning "the Castle on the River Huarmey," is linked to the Wari culture. It is "one of the most important empires of pre-Inca Peru." Recent discoveries at Castillo de Huarmey confirm that the necropolis "served as a burial place for elites and the cult of ancestors of the Wari culture community." [i]
The Conversation U.S.

50 years ago, an artist convincingly exhibited a fake Iron Age civilization – with invented maps, music and artifacts

Invented civilizations are usually thought of as the stuff of sci-fi novels and video games, not museums. Yet in 1972, the Andrew Dickson White Museum of Art at Cornell University exhibited “The Civilization of Llhuros,” an imaginary Iron Age civilization. Created by Cornell Professor of Art Norman Daly, who died in 2008, the show resembled a real archaeological exhibition with more than 150 objects on display.
ARTnews

Victoria & Albert Museum in Discussions to Return Artifacts to Ghana

The Victoria and Albert Museum in London is in talks to potentially return a collection of Asante gold artifacts that were looted during a British military raid of the Ghanian city Kumasi in 1874. News of the potential repatriation follows a visit from the British museum’s director, Tristram Hunt, to Ghana earlier this year. Hunt met with officials of Ghana’s ministry of tourism, arts and culture, as well as the current Asante king, Osei Tutu II. The objects were seized from a royal court in Kumsai before entering the museum’s collection in the late 19th century. “We are optimistic that a new...
