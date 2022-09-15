Read full article on original website
Oldest human-made structure in the Americas is older than the Egyptian pyramids
To find the oldest known human-made structures in the Americas, you don't need to hike into the wilderness or paddle down a raging river — all you need to do is visit Baton Rouge, Louisiana. At the north end of Louisiana State University's (LSU) campus sit two grassy mounds,...
Smithonian
Israeli Archaeologists Uncover Hundreds of Ancient Dice Used for Divination—and Gaming
The ancient site of Maresha, now part of a national park in Israel, was once a thriving city with a subterranean secret. Beneath the shops and houses that snaked through the city was a vast network of underground caves, hewn into soft chalk and serving a variety of possible purposes, from sites of worship to grain stores to clandestine hideouts.
Discovery of Ancient Maya City with More Than 300 Buildings Halts Ongoing Railroad Project in Mexico
Efforts to construct the $8 billion Maya Train project have yet again been thwarted by the discovery of an ancient Maya archaeological site comprised of more than 300 buildings, according to Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). Construction in the Yucatán peninsula has been ongoing since 2020. Last Thursday, in a regular news briefing held by Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, INAH director Diego Prieto confirmed that an archaeological survey along section 5 of the project, between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, has uncovered a significant archeological site. More than 300 buildings have already been found in the...
Museum of the Bible Returned a 1,000-Year-Old Looted Gospel to a Greek Monastery
The Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. returned a more than 1,000-year-old handwritten gospel to the Greek Orthodox Church on Tuesday. It was transferred to an Eastern Orthodox Church during a private ceremony in New York. The manuscript, which had been looted from a Greek Monastery in World War I and was acquired by the museum at a Christie’s auction in 2011, is expected to be repatriated next month to the Kosinitza Monastery in northern Greece. There, for hundreds of years, it had been used in religious services, along with more than 400 volumes, before being taken by Bulgarian forces...
A Prehistoric Human Skeleton Recently Found in an Underground Cave is at Risk of Harm From Mexican Tourist Train Project
Recent reports revealed the discovery of a prehistoric human skeleton in a fragile underground cave system. The cave system had previously flooded at the last ice age's end. Cave-divers estimate this at nearly 8,000 years ago. [i]
Wrongly Identified 1,800-Year-Old Structure in Israel Is a Roman Temple, Find Archaeologists
What was believed for decades to be an ancient synagogue in central Israel is actually a Roman temple, according to new research conducted by archaeologists. This is the second building excavated at the site which was wrongly identified as a synagogue. Originally uncovered near Beit Guvrin in 1991, the site has been undergoing excavations overseen by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem since 2015. The precise location of the site hasn’t been disclosed by the country’s Nature and Parks Authority for fear of vandalism. Sections of the temple’s walls, however, can be seen sticking up from the ground. Previous theories about the site,...
British Museum showcases ancient vessels smashed in Beirut blast
Eight ancient glass vessels shattered in the 2020 Beirut explosion go on display at the British Museum from Thursday, walking visitors through the painstaking international project to piece them back together. The exhibition will take visitors on the journey undergone by the glass vessels, from the moment of the blast to their display in the famous London museum.
Book of the Dead: The ancient Egyptian guide to the afterlife
The "Book of the Dead" is a modern-day name given to a series of ancient Egyptian texts that the Egyptians believed would help the dead navigate the underworld, as well as serving other purposes. Copies of these texts were sometimes buried with the dead. The "'Book of the Dead' denotes...
Munich’s State-Run Museums Publicly Disclose Provenances for Artworks Acquired During Nazi Era
The Bavarian State Painting Collections, the Munich-based foundation that oversees the art collections of museums located throughout the titular German state, will publicly disclose the provenances for over 1,000 works acquired during the Nazi era. The foundation is launching a database that includes details regarding 1,200 paintings that researchers have found were acquired during the National Socialist period or had ownership links to Nazi officials. Works that came into the possession of museums during this period are often subject to legal claims from descendants of persecuted Jewish families. Since 1999, a unit dedicated to provenance research at the museum has been reviewing...
British Museum receives major bequest of Chinese porcelain and jades
Sir Joseph Hotung’s gift is ‘one of the most generous ever received’ by museum
Phys.org
Researchers piece together the story of an ancient Roman city, one artifact at a time
From small coins to tiny pieces of ceramic and even clumps of soil, Seth Bernard and a group of graduate students from the University of Toronto are unearthing a story about how a Roman city founded in 241 BCE lived and breathed through time. "What I want is the day-to-day,...
Dozens of Museums Prepare for Picassopalooza in 2023￼
On April 8, 2023, an auspicious anniversary will take place, marking 50 years since the 1973 death of Pablo Picasso. If you find yourself thinking that it might be time to revisit the artist’s life and work, you have that in common with countless museum curators across the world.
Pre-Inca Burial Complex Was More than a Royal Cemetery- Was a Necropolis for Society Elite & Place For Ancestral Worship
Functioning over 1300 years ago, Castillo de Huarmey, meaning "the Castle on the River Huarmey," is linked to the Wari culture. It is "one of the most important empires of pre-Inca Peru." Recent discoveries at Castillo de Huarmey confirm that the necropolis "served as a burial place for elites and the cult of ancestors of the Wari culture community." [i]
50 years ago, an artist convincingly exhibited a fake Iron Age civilization – with invented maps, music and artifacts
Invented civilizations are usually thought of as the stuff of sci-fi novels and video games, not museums. Yet in 1972, the Andrew Dickson White Museum of Art at Cornell University exhibited “The Civilization of Llhuros,” an imaginary Iron Age civilization. Created by Cornell Professor of Art Norman Daly, who died in 2008, the show resembled a real archaeological exhibition with more than 150 objects on display.
Victoria & Albert Museum in Discussions to Return Artifacts to Ghana
The Victoria and Albert Museum in London is in talks to potentially return a collection of Asante gold artifacts that were looted during a British military raid of the Ghanian city Kumasi in 1874. News of the potential repatriation follows a visit from the British museum’s director, Tristram Hunt, to Ghana earlier this year. Hunt met with officials of Ghana’s ministry of tourism, arts and culture, as well as the current Asante king, Osei Tutu II. The objects were seized from a royal court in Kumsai before entering the museum’s collection in the late 19th century. “We are optimistic that a new...
