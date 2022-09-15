ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Gamespot

Capcom Confirms Street Fighter 6 Playable Roster Will Have 18 Characters

One day after Capcom's TGS 2022 Special Program showcased new modes, characters, and a closed beta test for Street Fighter 6, a separate presentation has confirmed the launch roster for the game through an intro video. The presentation showed the introduction to the game's single-player story mode World Tour, which...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Street Fighter 6 Official Character Launch Reveal Trailer

Street Fighter 6 Official Character Launch Reveal Trailer. Behold, the opening movie for World Tour, featuring art of the 18 characters on the launch roster for Street Fighter 6: Luke, Jamie, Manon, Kimberly, Marisa, Lily, JP, Juri, Dee Jay, Cammy, Ryu, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Chun-Li, Zangief, and Dhalsim. Embark on a globetrotting journey to discover The Meaning of Strength. The legendary fighters you know and love are waiting for you to take the plunge and experience the world of Street Fighter like never before!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

TimeLine Walker Dark World

TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Ultimechs - Official Launch Trailer

Let the games being! Ultimechs, a multiplayer VR game, has entered the sports arena and is free-to-play. The shiny metal future of sport combines teamwork, lightning speed, and soaring rocket fists in 1v1 and 2v2 action.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Like A Dragon: Ishin Hands-On Preview: Familiar Yakuza Trappings In A Whole New Setting

Masayoshi Yokoyama, executive producer of RGG Studios and writer of the Yakuza series, said during the RGG 2022 summit that Like A Dragon: Ishin is meant to be the all-star Yakuza game. It's pitched as a game that will feature characters from the entire franchise, music from across the games, and returning actors, and the 20 minutes of hands-on time I had with the game definitely delivered on that promise. But Like A Dragon: Ishin doesn't just feel like simple Yakuza fan service. From what I've played, Ishin features enough of a new story and presents a fresh environment (to a western audience, at least) that it is poised to welcome new players to the massive franchise without completely alienating them.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Slaughterday

TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Planet Barren Objective

TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

Salt 2: Shores of Gold

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Massive GTA 6 Leak Unveils Screenshots And Early Footage

A massive trove of Grand Theft Auto VI assets, including pre-alpha footage and multiple screenshots, were released to public forums early Sunday morning. The assets were reportedly taken from Rockstar's servers by a single hacker calling themselves "teapotuberhacker," who also claims to have "GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets" as well as a "GTA 6 test build."
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Blue Print

TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Fortnite Characters In Chapter 3, Season 4 - All 22 NPC Locations

Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 is here, which means you have a whole new cast of characters to meet and greet at various named locations and landmarks alike. Meeting Fortnite NPCs is an important part of each season, because they not only gift you free stuff just for talking to them, but they also sell goods, such as weapons and throwables, or services, such as allowing you to instantly redeploy from a rift or even hire them as bodyguards. Naturally, knowing all Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 NPC locations is tough work, but we're actively locating them as quickly as we can. Here's everyone we've found so far.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Hollow Knight Silksong Is Coming To PS4 And PS5

Hollow Knight Silksong, the highly-anticipated sequel to Hollow Knight is coming to PS4 and PS5. Team Cherry's upcoming game was previously announced during a Xbox & Bethesda showcase and only confirmed for Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch. With Sony's announcement, Hollow Knight Silksong will now pretty much be available on...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Tower Of Fantasy Version 1.5 Is Live

Level Infinite has launched the 1.5 update for its MMORPG mobile and PC game Tower of Fantasy. The latest update introduces new bosses, characters, weapons, and areas to explore. Players can now find the Artificial Island in an area separate from the main game. To unlock it, they must either...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Suikoden, Suikoden 2 HD Remasters Coming In 2023

The classic PlayStation RPGs Suikoden and Suikoden 2 are coming back as remastered HD releases. The two games are coming as a pair, with the slightly inelegant title Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars. The collection is coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in 2023. They'll also be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Destiny 2's King's Fall Raid Gets More Challenging With Master Mode Difficulty Next Week

King's Fall is one of Destiny 2's most iconic Raids, and for those players looking to play the pinnacle PvE activity in its most challenging form, they can start preparing for a Master Raid run from next week. After the Destiny 2 weekly reset on September 20, Master King's Fall will be live and will feature extra rewards for any fireteam confident enough to take on the Taken King at his most powerful.
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

Alleged GTA 6 gameplay footage confirms female protagonist, in-game locations and Vice City throwback

It has been a while since Rockstar officially confirmed that GTA 6 was in development. The company has put out zero teasers of the game since, indicating that it is quite a while away from release. Some estimates suggest that it could not see the light of day until 2024. Now, some GTA 6 gameplay has supposedly been leaked on YouTube and Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Mobile Introduces Ranked Mode Mechanic To Give Players A Second Chance

Ranked matches can be frustrating in any game, especially when you're lacking in competent team mates to squad up with. The development team behind Apex Legends Mobile seems to understand this sentiment, and this week they took action. Players who logged in to the mobile battle royale over the last 48 hours were greeted by a message in the game's news feed titled "Second Chance, Anyone?"
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat

There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
VIDEO GAMES

