A local’s guide to Palermo: sardines, spumante and spontaneous dancing
There are two parallel culinary worlds in Palermo: traditional home cooking and street food. Palermitans are very proud of their traditional food, and I’d advise a stop at Trattoria da Nonna Dora for pasta con le sarde, which celebrates local ingredients sardines, pine nuts, raisins and wild fennel. A generous portion costs €6. After fresh fish? Try Osteria Mercede for its tonno rosso (red tuna, €18), and homely I sapori del Mare for its killer pasta porticello (pasta with king prawns, €16). Cheese lovers should not miss the ragusano all’argentiera (caciocavallo cheese pan-fried with oil, garlic and vinegar, €10) at La Buatta on Via Vittorio Emanuele.
Epicurious
One-Cup Pancakes
You don’t need to get the weighing scales or even measuring cups out to make these easy pancakes—simply grab a cup or mug and use it to roughly portion out the ingredients in equal parts. Within minutes, you’ll be enjoying light, fluffy pancakes. Serve them with plain Greek yogurt and any flavor jam or spread and a little grated citrus zest, or your own favorite toppings.
Authentic Pisco Sour Cocktail Recipe
In case you didn't realize it, the Pisco sour is a signature drink in Peru. Frayed Passport notes that the cocktail is most well-known in Peru, but people in Chile also take credit for it. Either way, one thing is for sure — it's absolutely delicious. This excellent drink is most notable thanks to the addition of an egg white, which makes the top nice and foamy. So, you may get a Pisco mustache from sipping this adult beverage instead of a milk mustache like kids get.
Bon Appétit
Anytime Orange Muffins
This orange muffin recipe is inspired by the cranberry-orange version sold at Costco, which Chef Shaina Loew-Banayan of Hudson, New York’s Cafe Mutton—one of our 10 Best New Restaurants of 2022—loved throughout their childhood. “Don’t be tempted to sprinkle demerara or some other fancy sugar on top of the muffins,” they implore. “That’s not the vibe.” Regular ol’ granulated sugar gives the tops a crackly surface that makes them deeply satisfying.
