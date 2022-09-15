In case you didn't realize it, the Pisco sour is a signature drink in Peru. Frayed Passport notes that the cocktail is most well-known in Peru, but people in Chile also take credit for it. Either way, one thing is for sure — it's absolutely delicious. This excellent drink is most notable thanks to the addition of an egg white, which makes the top nice and foamy. So, you may get a Pisco mustache from sipping this adult beverage instead of a milk mustache like kids get.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO