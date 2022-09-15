ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Rays blow out Jays, Yanks’ magic number falls to 13

The Yankees traveled yesterday, along with about half of the league, leaving a rather thin slate of games for Thursday night. There was still some important action, though, as the playoff picture continues to clear up. By the end, the Yankees were fortunate enough to see their magic number in the AL East fall to 13.
FOX Sports

Aaron Judge's MVP case: A transcendent performance to save Yankees' season

Let's get one thing straight: There will be no Shohei Ohtani slander within these virtual pages. Even debates such as the American League MVP race deserve a dash of nuance. There's a lot of absurdism involved in any MVP discussion, but the most unfortunate side effect of this annual circus is how the conversation usually ends up with people downplaying and nitpicking fabulous seasons. You will not find that here.
