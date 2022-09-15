Read full article on original website
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Blueprint Brokers Sale of 79-Unit Azpira Place of Breton in Kentwood, Michigan
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has brokered the sale of Azpira Place of Breton, a seniors housing community in the Grand Rapids suburb of Kentwood. The community was built in 2001 and features 67 assisted living and 12 memory care units. The seller acquired the property...
northernexpress.com
General Stores of the North
Nostalgia, tradition, and everything you need for...well, everything. While many NoMi residents would delight if a Trader Joe’s came north of Grand Rapids, we also know we’re pretty darn lucky to have some amazing general stores in our backyard. These shops stock everything from baseball caps to fresh cherries to decadent cappuccinos, all with a hefty dose of history. (The youngest shop on this list is 88 years old!) Here’s a quick look at what a few of these venerable venues have to offer.
News 8 crew goes ‘Over The Edge’ to support Easterseals Michigan
There will be a lot of eyes on Bridgewater Place in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday as people rappel 18 stories down the building as part of Easterseals 'Over The Edge' event.
whtc.com
Two Hurt in Wild Lake Michigan Drive Motoring Situation
TALLMADGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 16, 2022) – Two persons were hurt in a wild motoring situation between Allendale and Standale on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, Central Dispatch were getting calls around 4:30 PM of a vehicle driving “erratically” on Lake Michigan Drive between 24th and 14th avenues. The white Honda Pilot was initially heading westbound and then turned east, going the wrong way.
Say Goodbye To This West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond That’s Closing Its Doors For Good
Every time I think of the housing goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond, I always think of the mid-2000's Family Guy Skit about Peter Griffin going to find what exactly is in the "Beyond" of Bed Bath & Beyond. While, you and I may have never found what is for...
ClickOnDetroit.com
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan
We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
New plans show development of a 10-story building in Grand Rapids
Developers want to add 318 studio, 86 one-bedroom, and 17 two-bedroom apartments to the building that's planned to sit near Division Avenue and Wealthy Street.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Company offers sustainable solution for food processing waste
A local company is harnessing innovative technology to reduce waste, nourish people and help the planet. Founded in 2015, Ada-based GTF Technologies uses a micro-drying process to upcycle byproducts from food production and turn them into powders for supplements, food ingredients, biomaterials, fertilizer and other applications. The company’s goal at...
As group eyes Grand Rapids soccer stadium, questions swirl over housing, neighborhood impact
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — In a growing downtown, where vacant, city-owned property is in short supply and housing is in high demand, is building a soccer stadium adjacent to the David D. Hunting YMCA a good use of available land?. It’s a question city leaders may have to answer....
New data shows hazy outlook for local marijuana shops
Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency showed that prices are dropping 40 to 50-percent, and supply is outgrowing consumption.
Why Taste of Cairo in Grand Rapids closed within months
The owners of an Egyptian restaurant that opened in Grand Rapids in June have closed their doors for good.
wvah.com
Michigan coffee shop donates funds to anti-abortion center, causes social media stir
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — Outrage is foaming up on social media due to a Michigan coffee shop's pledge to give a portion of its Friday and Saturday proceeds to a Christian group that opposes abortion. The Five Lakes Coffee shop on West Main Street in Kalamazoo will donate 20...
More lane closures, traffic shifts coming to U.S. 31 in Holland
HOLLAND, MI – Starting Tuesday, lane closures and traffic shifts will be in effect through late November on a stretch of U.S. 31 in Holland. The traffic changes starting Tuesday, Sept. 20, are caused by a $3.9 million project to resurface 1.3 miles of U.S. 31 from Central Avenue through 32nd Street.
Walkers irked by barbed wire on trail north of Grand Rapids park
A man walking his dog was shocked Wednesday when the dog ran into a makeshift barbed wire fence while the two explored trails just north of Richmond Park in Grand Rapids.
2 killed after car vs. motorcycle crash in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a crash that left two people dead. Police say a car was going westbound when it made a turn and struck a motorcycle going eastbound. The 47-year-old motorcycle driver from Grand Rapids died at the scene. The 44-year-old female passenger...
9&10 News
Wine, Warmth and a Woman at J-Dub’s Wine Shop and Restaurant in Grand Haven, Michigan
Chris Weavers just knew that her passion was wine, and a random real-estate vacancy lead her to monopolize on the opportunity. Proprietor of J-Dub’s Marketing and Wine Shop and J-W Restaurant in downtown Grand Haven, Michigan, Weavers joined Sid Simone and Madison Schlegel to talk about the strategic steps she completed to launch and sustain her market and wine shop.
Negativity over Shoreline Drive road diet test addressed by Muskegon commissioners
MUSKEGON, MI – Expressing concern about community negativity over a study into narrowing Shoreline Drive, Muskegon city commissioners have added a new parameter that could halt it early. The first phase of the study that will temporarily reduce one lane in each direction of Shoreline Drive is set to...
Chow Down: Who Has The Best Cheeseburger In Grand Rapids?
There is arguably no more American food than the Cheeseburger. But, It's hard to say exactly where in the US the first Burger was served. According to SpruceEats, several food historians credit teenaged Lionel Sternberger, who in 1924 decided to slap a slice of American cheese onto a cooking hamburger at his father's Pasadena, California, sandwich shop, the Rite Spot.
wcsx.com
Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Café Mamo in Grand Rapids serves American farm to table food and wine from all over the world
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Michael Goessman and Summer Knoop dreamed of opening their restaurant on their first date. The couple, who met in Montana while working at a hotel together, bonded over the idea. It didn’t take long for their connection to grow and take them to restaurants across the world.
