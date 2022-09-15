ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland, MI

northernexpress.com

General Stores of the North

Nostalgia, tradition, and everything you need for...well, everything. While many NoMi residents would delight if a Trader Joe’s came north of Grand Rapids, we also know we’re pretty darn lucky to have some amazing general stores in our backyard. These shops stock everything from baseball caps to fresh cherries to decadent cappuccinos, all with a hefty dose of history. (The youngest shop on this list is 88 years old!) Here’s a quick look at what a few of these venerable venues have to offer.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Two Hurt in Wild Lake Michigan Drive Motoring Situation

TALLMADGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 16, 2022) – Two persons were hurt in a wild motoring situation between Allendale and Standale on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, Central Dispatch were getting calls around 4:30 PM of a vehicle driving “erratically” on Lake Michigan Drive between 24th and 14th avenues. The white Honda Pilot was initially heading westbound and then turned east, going the wrong way.
ALLENDALE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan

We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Company offers sustainable solution for food processing waste

A local company is harnessing innovative technology to reduce waste, nourish people and help the planet. Founded in 2015, Ada-based GTF Technologies uses a micro-drying process to upcycle byproducts from food production and turn them into powders for supplements, food ingredients, biomaterials, fertilizer and other applications. The company’s goal at...
ADA TOWNSHIP, MI
MLive

More lane closures, traffic shifts coming to U.S. 31 in Holland

HOLLAND, MI – Starting Tuesday, lane closures and traffic shifts will be in effect through late November on a stretch of U.S. 31 in Holland. The traffic changes starting Tuesday, Sept. 20, are caused by a $3.9 million project to resurface 1.3 miles of U.S. 31 from Central Avenue through 32nd Street.
HOLLAND, MI
9&10 News

Wine, Warmth and a Woman at J-Dub’s Wine Shop and Restaurant in Grand Haven, Michigan

Chris Weavers just knew that her passion was wine, and a random real-estate vacancy lead her to monopolize on the opportunity. Proprietor of J-Dub’s Marketing and Wine Shop and J-W Restaurant in downtown Grand Haven, Michigan, Weavers joined Sid Simone and Madison Schlegel to talk about the strategic steps she completed to launch and sustain her market and wine shop.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Chow Down: Who Has The Best Cheeseburger In Grand Rapids?

There is arguably no more American food than the Cheeseburger. But, It's hard to say exactly where in the US the first Burger was served. According to SpruceEats, several food historians credit teenaged Lionel Sternberger, who in 1924 decided to slap a slice of American cheese onto a cooking hamburger at his father's Pasadena, California, sandwich shop, the Rite Spot.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wcsx.com

Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
MICHIGAN STATE

