First Look: Ferrari’s First SUV, the Purosangue, Debuts as the Most Polarizing Car of the Year
Here it is. The most controversial car of 2022. After 75 glorious years, Ferrari—the marque that gifted us the 250 GTO, Daytona, F40 and 458 Speciale—has built an SUV. Yet the first Prancing Horse with four doors is described by Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna as “a car unlike any other.” But is that a good thing? We traveled to Ferrari’s home in Maranello, Italy, to see the new Purosangue and find out. Ferrari insists that the Purosangue actually isn’t an SUV. Instead, marketing boss Enrico Galliera calls it “a sports car that can be used in different conditions.” The name “Purosangue”...
First Look: 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante Super SUV
In motorsport, 17 seconds is an eternity. But that was the margin by which the new Lamborghini Urus Performante shattered the previous gas-powered production car record for a Pikes Peak climb—more than a full second per mile of the 12.42-mile route to the top. The new record was a laurel that Stephan Winkleman, chairman and […]
Pagani Utopia Revealed: 864 HP, 7-Speed Manual, First New Model in Over Decade
PaganiHoracio Pagani knows electrified supercars are common nowadays. He also doesn't care.
Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Hits 203 MPH Top Speed On Autobahn With Ease
The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
Truth About Cars
Rare Rides Icons: The History of Kia's Larger and Full-size Sedans (Part XIV)
Over 14 installments, we’ve finally reached the conclusion of our coverage of Kia’s midsize and large sedans. The Korean manufacturer’s original offerings were borrowed from other companies, most often Mazda. It’s been a long journey, but we finish our tale today with a promising-looking front-drive sedan that’s off-limits to North America. You might never have heard of it.
Florida car dealer sold triple the number of Lamborghinis last year than normal as luxury vehicle sales soared post-pandemic
The car dealership sold nearly 30 Lamborghinis in 2021, even though it normally moves just 10 a year, owner Jack Hanania told The Wall Street Journal.
yankodesign.com
This Porsche inspired speedboat is an amphibious 911 for automotive collectors
The Porsche 911 has stamped its authority on the roads all these years with the unique design and power to keep fans interested. So, what more could that Porsche 911 cabriolet be? A speedboat riding the waters in that sublime Porsche style, perhaps!. This Amphibious 911 is a Craig Craft...
An Ultra-Rare, Air-Cooled ’95 Porsche 911 Carrera RS Just Went up for Sale
There are Porsche 911s and then there are air-cooled 911s. And an exceedingly rare example of the latter just went up for sale. A 1995 911 Carrera RS was recently listed for sale by Graham Rahal Performance in Brownsburg, Indiana. Just over 1,000 examples of the model were ever built, none of which were directly exported to the US. Every 911 that rolled off the line from its introduction in 1964 until 1998 was equipped with an air-cooled engine. Since then, the iconic sports car has been powered by water-cooled mills that are cleaner and more fuel efficient. While these are both...
Truth About Cars
TTAC Throwback: 1990 Lincoln Continental MKVII LSC. Move Quick!
The MKVII is such a counterpoint to its predecessor, the MKVI. That car was a shrunken-down disco barge that clung to baroque styling and superfluous opera windows like a Titanic passenger might cling to an empty champagne crate bobbing in the freezing North Atlantic. Survival by dint of false luxury. The MKVII, on the other hand, was a personal luxury SPORTS coupe. A svelte, aerodynamic machine that could carve a few corners on the way to the county club.
Top Speed
Camping On Top of a Porsche 911? It’s Apparently A Thing Now
Porsche may be known for its iconic sports cars, racing, and recent popular SUVs. But the brand also is known for having passionate and active customers who like to use their German vehicles to their fullest potential. A whole community even developed around early Porsche Cayenne models to embrace and share modification methods to take them off-roading. One Porsche not necessarily known for going off the beaten path is the 911, though Porsche may be suggesting otherwise, and no, we’re not talking about the 911 Safari.
topgear.com
New Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 vs the Stelvio Pass
Each winter the world’s most famous mountain pass is closed. Someone’s got to be the one to open it. The voice is weary, but also full of wonder. “But look at this place, the mountains, the road. It is hard work, but a privilege to have this as my office.” We’re standing, somewhat incongruously, on an old tennis court halfway up the Stelvio Pass. It’s the biggest bit of level ground I’ve seen in the past two days. The conversation lulls, as it inevitably does in the face of such scenic magnificence, and our eyes are drawn up again. Up and up the bare cliff face and the impossible strand of engineering tacked on to it.
New Ferrari SUV: What Does ‘Purosangue’ Mean?
Ferrari swore the day would never come, but it has arrived. Ferrari has added an SUV to the lineup. The post New Ferrari SUV: What Does ‘Purosangue’ Mean? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tuned Audi RS6 V10 Runs Out Of Speedo, Sounds Like A Lambo On Autobahn
Before the era of V8-powered Audi RS6 wagons, there was a time when the German nameplate had a V10 underneath its hood. We're talking about the C6 generation of the RS6, made between 2008 and 2011 – and we have one example here on a top-speed run at the German Autobahn, courtesy of AutoTopNL.
