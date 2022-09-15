ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

First Look: Ferrari’s First SUV, the Purosangue, Debuts as the Most Polarizing Car of the Year

Here it is. The most controversial car of 2022. After 75 glorious years, Ferrari—the marque that gifted us the 250 GTO, Daytona, F40 and 458 Speciale—has built an SUV. Yet the first Prancing Horse with four doors is described by Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna as “a car unlike any other.” But is that a good thing? We traveled to Ferrari’s home in Maranello, Italy, to see the new Purosangue and find out. Ferrari insists that the Purosangue actually isn’t an SUV. Instead, marketing boss Enrico Galliera calls it “a sports car that can be used in different conditions.” The name “Purosangue”...
Mens Journal

First Look: 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante Super SUV

In motorsport, 17 seconds is an eternity. But that was the margin by which the new Lamborghini Urus Performante shattered the previous gas-powered production car record for a Pikes Peak climb—more than a full second per mile of the 12.42-mile route to the top. The new record was a laurel that Stephan Winkleman, chairman and […]
Motor1.com

Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Hits 203 MPH Top Speed On Autobahn With Ease

The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
Truth About Cars

Rare Rides Icons: The History of Kia's Larger and Full-size Sedans (Part XIV)

Over 14 installments, we’ve finally reached the conclusion of our coverage of Kia’s midsize and large sedans. The Korean manufacturer’s original offerings were borrowed from other companies, most often Mazda. It’s been a long journey, but we finish our tale today with a promising-looking front-drive sedan that’s off-limits to North America. You might never have heard of it.
Robb Report

An Ultra-Rare, Air-Cooled ’95 Porsche 911 Carrera RS Just Went up for Sale

There are Porsche 911s and then there are air-cooled 911s. And an exceedingly rare example of the latter just went up for sale. A 1995 911 Carrera RS was recently listed for sale by Graham Rahal Performance in Brownsburg, Indiana. Just over 1,000 examples of the model were ever built, none of which were directly exported to the US. Every 911 that rolled off the line from its introduction in 1964 until 1998 was equipped with an air-cooled engine. Since then, the iconic sports car has been powered by water-cooled mills that are cleaner and more fuel efficient. While these are both...
Truth About Cars

TTAC Throwback: 1990 Lincoln Continental MKVII LSC. Move Quick!

The MKVII is such a counterpoint to its predecessor, the MKVI. That car was a shrunken-down disco barge that clung to baroque styling and superfluous opera windows like a Titanic passenger might cling to an empty champagne crate bobbing in the freezing North Atlantic. Survival by dint of false luxury. The MKVII, on the other hand, was a personal luxury SPORTS coupe. A svelte, aerodynamic machine that could carve a few corners on the way to the county club.
Top Speed

Camping On Top of a Porsche 911? It’s Apparently A Thing Now

Porsche may be known for its iconic sports cars, racing, and recent popular SUVs. But the brand also is known for having passionate and active customers who like to use their German vehicles to their fullest potential. A whole community even developed around early Porsche Cayenne models to embrace and share modification methods to take them off-roading. One Porsche not necessarily known for going off the beaten path is the 911, though Porsche may be suggesting otherwise, and no, we’re not talking about the 911 Safari.
topgear.com

New Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 vs the Stelvio Pass

Each winter the world’s most famous mountain pass is closed. Someone’s got to be the one to open it. The voice is weary, but also full of wonder. “But look at this place, the mountains, the road. It is hard work, but a privilege to have this as my office.” We’re standing, somewhat incongruously, on an old tennis court halfway up the Stelvio Pass. It’s the biggest bit of level ground I’ve seen in the past two days. The conversation lulls, as it inevitably does in the face of such scenic magnificence, and our eyes are drawn up again. Up and up the bare cliff face and the impossible strand of engineering tacked on to it.
