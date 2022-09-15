Read full article on original website
Five takeaways from Virginia's 16-14 win against ODU
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- It wasn't pretty but Virginia football got a much needed win after beating Old Dominion at home 16-14. As Virginia turns its focus to its first ACC contest on the road next week, we take a look at the biggest takeaways from the Cavaliers' win. 1. Virginia continues...
Tony Elliott to Virginia fans: 'We're in this thing together'
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Tony Elliott has one clear message to Wahoo nation this week, "we're in this thing together." The Virginia head coach has put an emphasis on trying to connect more with the fans since he started his tenure back in December - by returning Spring Game activities and by seeing the return of the Wahoo Walk prior to Virginia home games.
Virginia hopes win can spark confidence on offense, still work to do
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- It was not the prettiest or the most comfortable win but the most important thing is Virginia found a way to win the game. "It tells you what is inside of them," said Virginia head coach Tony Elliott after Virginia's 16-14 win over ODU. "The key is up until that point we got to play with that same swagger, with that same confidence and learn how to finish."
No. 9 UVA Field Hockey Falls at Boston College in ACC Opener
The Cavaliers' comeback effort came up just short as they fell to the Eagles 2-1
