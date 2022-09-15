CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- It was not the prettiest or the most comfortable win but the most important thing is Virginia found a way to win the game. "It tells you what is inside of them," said Virginia head coach Tony Elliott after Virginia's 16-14 win over ODU. "The key is up until that point we got to play with that same swagger, with that same confidence and learn how to finish."

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO