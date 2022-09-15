ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

FINAL: Virginia 16 vs. Old Dominion 14

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia football is back at Scott Stadium, where they hope to bounce back against in-state Old Dominion - especially with the 'Hoos hitting the road for their first ACC games next week. Wahoos247 is in Charlottesville and will have updates not only from the game but will also...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

Five takeaways from Virginia's 16-14 win against ODU

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- It wasn't pretty but Virginia football got a much needed win after beating Old Dominion at home 16-14. As Virginia turns its focus to its first ACC contest on the road next week, we take a look at the biggest takeaways from the Cavaliers' win. 1. Virginia continues...
247Sports

Tony Elliott to Virginia fans: 'We're in this thing together'

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Tony Elliott has one clear message to Wahoo nation this week, "we're in this thing together." The Virginia head coach has put an emphasis on trying to connect more with the fans since he started his tenure back in December - by returning Spring Game activities and by seeing the return of the Wahoo Walk prior to Virginia home games.
247Sports

Virginia hopes win can spark confidence on offense, still work to do

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- It was not the prettiest or the most comfortable win but the most important thing is Virginia found a way to win the game. "It tells you what is inside of them," said Virginia head coach Tony Elliott after Virginia's 16-14 win over ODU. "The key is up until that point we got to play with that same swagger, with that same confidence and learn how to finish."
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

