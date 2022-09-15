ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump returns to Mar-a-Lago complaining it was ransacked in FBI classified documents raid

Donald Trump lambasted FBI agents for allegedly walking on his bedroom carpet at Mar-a-Lago with their shoes on last month as he returned to his estate in Southern Florida, and his successor attended the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.The former president also attacked the federal bureau for leaving the scene in a way that meant his Florida home “will never be the same” again, as Axios revealed why his lawyers had chosen Raymond Dearie, a rumoured FBI “skeptic”, as special master in the case brought by the Justice Department against him. President Joe Biden, who on Monday was...
TheDailyBeast

Young Asylum Seeker Died by Suicide in NYC Shelter, Mayor Adams Says

A young woman seeking asylum in the United States killed herself at a New York City shelter on Sunday, according to a statement released by Mayor Eric Adams. The tragedy comes at a time when the city is scrambling to find shelter for thousands of migrants—some of whom were bussed in from Texas by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott as part of a political stunt—and when Adams is floating the idea of using cruise ships to house them. “The thousands of asylum seekers we have seen arrive in our city came to this country seeking a better life,” read Adams’ statement...
