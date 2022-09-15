Read full article on original website
Joe Biden is going to have to make his mind up on 2024 sooner than later
Joe Biden was asked a very simple question in an interview that aired Sunday: Had he decided whether to run again for president in 2024?
Trump news - live: Trump returns to Mar-a-Lago complaining it was ransacked in FBI classified documents raid
Donald Trump lambasted FBI agents for allegedly walking on his bedroom carpet at Mar-a-Lago with their shoes on last month as he returned to his estate in Southern Florida, and his successor attended the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.The former president also attacked the federal bureau for leaving the scene in a way that meant his Florida home “will never be the same” again, as Axios revealed why his lawyers had chosen Raymond Dearie, a rumoured FBI “skeptic”, as special master in the case brought by the Justice Department against him. President Joe Biden, who on Monday was...
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian strike at Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant but reactors not damaged – live updates
Reactors not damaged after Russian strikes at nuclear power plant in southern Mykolaiv region
Young Asylum Seeker Died by Suicide in NYC Shelter, Mayor Adams Says
A young woman seeking asylum in the United States killed herself at a New York City shelter on Sunday, according to a statement released by Mayor Eric Adams. The tragedy comes at a time when the city is scrambling to find shelter for thousands of migrants—some of whom were bussed in from Texas by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott as part of a political stunt—and when Adams is floating the idea of using cruise ships to house them. “The thousands of asylum seekers we have seen arrive in our city came to this country seeking a better life,” read Adams’ statement...
Stocks up slightly ahead of Federal Reserve meeting
US stocks rebounded from early losses and were up ever so slightly on Monday morning ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting later this week.
American held captive in Afghanistan for more than 2 years is released in prisoner swap
Mark Frerichs, an American held captive in Afghanistan for more than two years, has been released in a prisoner swap, a senior Biden administration official confirmed Monday.
