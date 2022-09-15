Read full article on original website
Iranian president says the 'Holocaust probably happened' but needs proper 'investigation' and then calls Israel 'malignant cancerous tumor' during 60 Minutes interview
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke out during his first interview with a Western reporter Sunday, telling 60 Minutes that Israel is a 'malignant cancerous tumor' and claiming the 'Holocaust probably happened' but it needs to 'be investigated and researched.'. President Ebrahim Raisi, whose full name is Ebrahīm Raʾīs al-Sādātī, 60,...
Russia seeks closer security ties with China as key goal
MOSCOW (AP) — A top Russian security official declared Monday on a visit to China that the Kremlin considers beefing up ties with Beijing as a top policy goal. Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the national Security Council chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, described the “strengthening of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with Beijing as an unconditional priority of Russia’s foreign policy.” Patrushev is one of Putin’s closest associates. Speaking during a meeting with Guo Shengkun, a top official of China’s Communist Party, he said “in the current conditions, our countries must show even greater readiness for mutual support and development of cooperation.” Patrushev’s office said in a terse statement after the talks in the Chinese city of Nanping that the parties agreed to “expand information exchanges on countering extremism and foreign attempts to undermine the constitutional order of both countries in order to derail independent policies of Russia and China serving their national interests.”
South African activists call for the UK to return the 500-carat 'Great Star of Africa' diamond
Scholars believe that Britain's acquisition of the diamond was not legitimate and should not have been allowed. The diamond, a prized gem, has been sitting on the royal scepter for more than a century.
US stocks waver ahead of expected interest rate hike
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks swayed between small gains and losses on Wall Street Monday as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 12:16 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 51 points, or 0.2%, to 30,771 and the Nasdaq fell 0.4%. Wall Street remains focused on inflation and the Federal Reserve’s attempt to lower prices by aggressively raising interest rates. On Wednesday, the central bank will announce its latest decision on rates and is expected to raise its benchmark rate, which influences interest rates throughout the economy, another three-quarters of a percentage point. Retailers and banks gained ground. Home Depot rose 1% and Bank of America rose 1%. Health care stocks slipped and tempered gains elsewhere in the market. Pfizer fell 2.1%.
