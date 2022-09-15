Read full article on original website
KIMT
Mason City man pleads guilty to drugs, chase
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested after he was found hiding under a back deck is pleading guilty. Harold Victory Stinnett Jr., 32 of Mason City, is due to be sentenced November 14 for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, eluding, and interference with official acts. Law enforcement...
mprnews.org
Suspect arrested in Mankato shooting that prompted Friday hospital lockdown
The man suspected in a shooting on Friday that prompted a lockdown of a nearby hospital and clinic in a Mankato, Minn., neighborhood has been arrested. The man is being held at the Blue Earth County Jail on pending charges of 2nd degree assault with a deadly weapon and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, according to jail records.
KIMT
Teen pleads guilty to Swaledale vandalism
MASON CITY, Iowa – A teen who caused more than $1,500 in damage to a home and vehicle has pleaded guilty. Mercades Motz, 19 of Mason City, was arrested on June 29 for going to a home in Swaledale and intentionally doing damage to the home and a vehicle.
KCCI.com
Police: Girl shot at party in Webster County
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A shooting investigation is underway in Webster County after a girl was shot. It happened just after 11:30 Friday night, after reports of a large party off of 225th Street. The girl was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. After several interviews,...
stormlakeradio.com
Wanted Pocahontas Man Apprehended in Palo Alto County
A Pocahontas man who was wanted by authorities in Palo Alto county has been taken into custody. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Michael Petersen of Pocahontas was arrested last Friday, September 9th on a warrant for violating probation on an original charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Man kicked in pregnant woman’s door, punched, choked, threatened her
A Winnebago man is accused of kicking in a pregnant woman’s door, assaulting her, and threatening her. Donald Terrience Thomas III, 33, was charged Thursday with felony counts of 1st-degree burglary, domestic assault, and threats of violence. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Mankato police responded Tuesday...
kicdam.com
Trio of Arrests in Emmet County Last Weekend
Estherville, IA (KICD) — The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office made a trio of arrests for various charges over last weekend. According to releases from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person on a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon. The individual was gone when deputies arrived, but the caller got the license plate number which showed the motorcycle was reported stolen from Estherville. The person was spotted at Casey’s in Armstrong shortly after, and it was determined the man identified as 43 year old Randy Myers of Fairbank had also stolen a bottle of vodka while inside.
fox9.com
Southern Minnesota News
Elysian woman killed in UTV crash near Mapleton
An Elysian woman was killed in a UTV crash Thursday night and a man faces criminal charges in her death. Blue Earth County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 11:41 p.m. to the crash south of Mapleton near the intersection of Co Rd 7 and 105th St. Initial reports indicated that a male was asking for help with a female trapped under a UTV.
KGLO News
KIMT
Woman's body found in Shell Rock River in Worth County identified
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - The Worth County Sheriff's Office has identified the body of a woman found in the Shell Rock River on Friday morning. Authorities say Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood has been identified. Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank previously said his office had a good idea of who the woman is because of a tattoo.
KIMT
Mason City woman pleads not guilty to drug fraud at department store
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of medication fraud is pleading not guilty. Emily Sue Schumaker, 27 of Mason City, is now scheduled to stand trial starting November 11 for first-degree theft. Court documents state that Schumaker was working at Target in Mason City and refunded medications that...
Southern Minnesota News
DPS: Mankato Police had highest blood-alcohol content arrest in state during extra patrol period
Mankato police arrested a person who had the highest blood-alcohol content during the state’s extra summer patrol push. The person arrested had a .36 blood-alcohol content, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. That’s more than four times the legal limit for drivers in Minnesota. DPS says...
Sioux City Journal
kicdam.com
Minor Injuries Reported in Clay County Crash
Gillett Grove, IA (KICD)– Only minor injuries were reported when two vehicle collided east of Gillett Grove Wednesday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of 310th Avenue and 430th Street around 9:45 where a pickup driven by 68-year-old Douglas Seltz of Clare was found to have pulled out in front of the work van driven by 25-year-old Chris Pruitt of Spencer.
KIMT
North Iowa woman arrested for meth, mushrooms, pot pleads guilty
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A woman arrested for meth, mushrooms, and pot is taking a plea deal. Melissa Ann Hungerford, 37 of Manly, has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth. Court documents state Hungerford was arrested after a search of her home in September 2021 found over...
kicdam.com
KAAL-TV
myaustinminnesota.com
Spirit Lake, Iowa man killed in semi accident on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon
An Iowa man was killed when his semi was involved in a fiery crash on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2017 Freightliner semi tractor trailer being driven by 64-year old Larry Dean Bamsey of Spirit Lake, Iowa was traveling northbound on I-35 near mile marker 3 at 2:57 p.m. Thursday afternoon when the vehicle collided with a guardrail and subsequently caught on fire.
