Ledyard, IA

KIMT

Mason City man pleads guilty to drugs, chase

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested after he was found hiding under a back deck is pleading guilty. Harold Victory Stinnett Jr., 32 of Mason City, is due to be sentenced November 14 for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, eluding, and interference with official acts. Law enforcement...
MASON CITY, IA
mprnews.org

Suspect arrested in Mankato shooting that prompted Friday hospital lockdown

The man suspected in a shooting on Friday that prompted a lockdown of a nearby hospital and clinic in a Mankato, Minn., neighborhood has been arrested. The man is being held at the Blue Earth County Jail on pending charges of 2nd degree assault with a deadly weapon and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, according to jail records.
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Teen pleads guilty to Swaledale vandalism

MASON CITY, Iowa – A teen who caused more than $1,500 in damage to a home and vehicle has pleaded guilty. Mercades Motz, 19 of Mason City, was arrested on June 29 for going to a home in Swaledale and intentionally doing damage to the home and a vehicle.
MASON CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Girl shot at party in Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A shooting investigation is underway in Webster County after a girl was shot. It happened just after 11:30 Friday night, after reports of a large party off of 225th Street. The girl was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. After several interviews,...
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Wanted Pocahontas Man Apprehended in Palo Alto County

A Pocahontas man who was wanted by authorities in Palo Alto county has been taken into custody. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Michael Petersen of Pocahontas was arrested last Friday, September 9th on a warrant for violating probation on an original charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.
PALO ALTO COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Trio of Arrests in Emmet County Last Weekend

Estherville, IA (KICD) — The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office made a trio of arrests for various charges over last weekend. According to releases from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person on a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon. The individual was gone when deputies arrived, but the caller got the license plate number which showed the motorcycle was reported stolen from Estherville. The person was spotted at Casey’s in Armstrong shortly after, and it was determined the man identified as 43 year old Randy Myers of Fairbank had also stolen a bottle of vodka while inside.
EMMET COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Body found in Iowa river identified

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa — A female body was found in the Shell Rock River in rural Worth County on Friday. The body was found near 390th Street and Raven Ave. The female has been identified as Melissa Jo Olson, 45, of Northwood. Olson’s cause of death has not been released at this time. The Worth […]
WORTH COUNTY, IA
Southern Minnesota News

Elysian woman killed in UTV crash near Mapleton

An Elysian woman was killed in a UTV crash Thursday night and a man faces criminal charges in her death. Blue Earth County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 11:41 p.m. to the crash south of Mapleton near the intersection of Co Rd 7 and 105th St. Initial reports indicated that a male was asking for help with a female trapped under a UTV.
MAPLETON, MN
KIMT

Woman's body found in Shell Rock River in Worth County identified

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - The Worth County Sheriff's Office has identified the body of a woman found in the Shell Rock River on Friday morning. Authorities say Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood has been identified. Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank previously said his office had a good idea of who the woman is because of a tattoo.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Body found in rural Worth County

Authorities responded to a call Friday morning of a body found in rural Worth County. According to Worth County Sheriff Dan Fank, a resident called to report they had discovered a body in the Shell Rock River while on a regular morning walk near the intersection of 390th Street and Raven Avenue, southeast of Kensett.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Minor Injuries Reported in Clay County Crash

Gillett Grove, IA (KICD)– Only minor injuries were reported when two vehicle collided east of Gillett Grove Wednesday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of 310th Avenue and 430th Street around 9:45 where a pickup driven by 68-year-old Douglas Seltz of Clare was found to have pulled out in front of the work van driven by 25-year-old Chris Pruitt of Spencer.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
KIMT

North Iowa woman arrested for meth, mushrooms, pot pleads guilty

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A woman arrested for meth, mushrooms, and pot is taking a plea deal. Melissa Ann Hungerford, 37 of Manly, has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth. Court documents state Hungerford was arrested after a search of her home in September 2021 found over...
MANLY, IA
kicdam.com

Spirit Lake Man Loses Life in Freeborn County Crash

Albert Lea, MN (KICD) — A Spirit Lake man died in a single vehicle crash on Northbound I-35 in Freeborn County Minnesota on Thursday. According to the report from the Minnesota State Patrol, 64 year old Larry Bamsey was driving a 2017 Freightliner Tractor Trailer and struck a guard rail just before 3 pm. The semi caught fire and Bamsey ultimately succumbed to injuries. The Glenville and Albert Lea Fire Departments and Mayo Ambulance assisted State Troopers at the scene.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: Iowa man identified in fatal Interstate 35 crash Thursday afternoon

UPDATE: According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Larry Dean Bamsey, 64, of Spirit Lake, IA was killed in a crash on I-35 Thursday afternoon. No other information has been given at this time. —PREVIOUS STORY— (ABC 6 News) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 35 in Freeborn...
myaustinminnesota.com

Spirit Lake, Iowa man killed in semi accident on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon

An Iowa man was killed when his semi was involved in a fiery crash on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2017 Freightliner semi tractor trailer being driven by 64-year old Larry Dean Bamsey of Spirit Lake, Iowa was traveling northbound on I-35 near mile marker 3 at 2:57 p.m. Thursday afternoon when the vehicle collided with a guardrail and subsequently caught on fire.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN

