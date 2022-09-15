Tom Lee Park cutbank bluff to be named for One Beale developers

This story will be updated.

The set of landscaped ramps from the bluff overlooking Tom Lee Park at Vance Avenue to the plaza of the redesigned park below will be named after the developers of the One Beale Development in the area.

The Carlisle Cutbank Bluff renaming was announced Thursday, Sept. 15, by the Memphis River Parks Partnership.

Carlisle Corp. is making a $1.5 million philanthropic gift to the park redesign that borders its mixed use development.

The ramps to and from the plaza at the north entrance to the park are accessible to those with disabilities under standards set in the Americans with Disabilities Act and will be open to all as one of three east-west entrances and exits between the redesigned park and the bluff top.

The feature, across Riverside Drive from Beale Street Landing, opens to the public in 2023 with the rest of the redesigned park.