Pike County, PA

Man sentenced to 9 to 18 years for attempted homicide of police officer

PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO., (WOLF) — Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce announced today that David Folweiler was sentenced to 9 to 18 years in state prison for the attempted murder of Pittston City Police Officer Drew Malvizzi on January 22, 2021. On January 22, 2021, Folweiler fired a shot...
PITTSTON, PA
Police: Restaurant owner faces felony charges for Dollar General burglary

PENN FOREST TWP, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — A Jim Thorpe restaurant owner is locked up in the Carbon County Prison following a burglary at a Dollar General earlier this week. According to State Police, troopers responded to a reported burglary at the Dollar General on Route 903 in Penn Forest Township around 4:40 AM on Wednesday, September 13th.
JIM THORPE, PA

