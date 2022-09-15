Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Man sentenced to 9 to 18 years for attempted homicide of police officer
PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO., (WOLF) — Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce announced today that David Folweiler was sentenced to 9 to 18 years in state prison for the attempted murder of Pittston City Police Officer Drew Malvizzi on January 22, 2021. On January 22, 2021, Folweiler fired a shot...
Police: Restaurant owner faces felony charges for Dollar General burglary
PENN FOREST TWP, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — A Jim Thorpe restaurant owner is locked up in the Carbon County Prison following a burglary at a Dollar General earlier this week. According to State Police, troopers responded to a reported burglary at the Dollar General on Route 903 in Penn Forest Township around 4:40 AM on Wednesday, September 13th.
Bradford County man dies from burns sustained in chemical explosion at work
STANDING STONE TWP, BRADFORD CO, (WOLF) — OSHA and the Lehigh County Coroner's Office are investigating the death of a man they say suffered chemical and thermal burns in an explosion at work in Standing Stone Township, Bradford County. According to the coroner's report, the incident occurred on Tuesday,...
