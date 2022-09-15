ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Thorpe, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Driver who gave away rented car charged with theft

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Milton man reportedly rented a car, then gave it away to a man named “G.” Now Enterprise Rental is out a Nissan Frontier and Craig Wayne Seese is facing theft charges, police say. The business manager for Enterprise called police on Aug. 8 after trying for months to contact Seese, charges state. Seese rented the Nissan on May 31, but never returned the vehicle, the manager said. Enterprise sent Seese a certified letter on July 7, asking for the car to be returned, but he didn’t bring it back, according to the company. When they reached him by phone, Seese allegedly told the worker he didn’t have the vehicle anymore; instead, he had given it to a man named “G.” Seese was charged with felony theft and receiving stolen property.
MILTON, PA
WBRE

Hunlock Creek man killed in Warren County head-on collision

Warren, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Hunlock Creek man was killed in a head-on collision in Warren County earlier this week. Pennsylvania State Police Warren reported on Sept. 17 that the accident happened on State Route 948 in Sheffield Township, Warren County, around 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15. According to police, a driver in a […]
HUNLOCK CREEK, PA
City
Jim Thorpe, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Carbon County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Carbon County, PA
Jim Thorpe, PA
Crime & Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

Traffic stop leads to gun, drug charges

Berwick, Pa. — Police who stopped a suspended driver reportedly found a large amount of heroin, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded gun in the car. Berwick Officer Steven Torres was on patrol on Aug. 31 around 10 p.m. when he checked the registration of a Kia Forte at a red light near Front and Market streets. The owner of the vehicle, Willis Person, who also appeared to be the man...
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mother charged after tot allegedly found wandering neighborhood

Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick mother was charged after a neighbor reportedly found the woman's four-year-old daughter wandering the neighborhood. After police returned the little girl and saw the condition of her home, they also contacted Children and Youth and the Berwick codes enforcement office, court records show. Berwick Officer Randy Gaugler got a call on Aug. 23 around 8 a.m. from a woman who lives on LaSalle Street, saying...
BERWICK, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Thursday Accident in Sheffield Claims Life of Luzerne County Man

SHEFFIELD, Pa. – An early morning accident in Sheffield Township on Thursday claimed the life of a Luzerne County man. Warren-based Pennsylvania State Police said Charles J. Honeywell, 52 of Hunlock Creek, PA, was driving north on State Route 948 when he failed to negotiate a turn just south of Henrys Mill Road. Honeywell’s 2019 Chevy Silverado went into the oncoming traffic lane and into the path of a 2004 International.
SHEFFIELD, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of using stolen checkbook to take over $20,000

PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police said a woman was arrested for allegedly stealing over $20,000 from a 71-year-old victim in Schuylkill County. Officials say someone stole checks from a 71-year-old woman’s checkbook on August 27. Investigators state a 52-year-old woman used the stolen checks to write out about $20,801.13 to herself. Troopers […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Person
Jim Thorpe
local21news.com

Man sentenced to 9 to 18 years for attempted homicide of police officer

PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO., (WOLF) — Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce announced today that David Folweiler was sentenced to 9 to 18 years in state prison for the attempted murder of Pittston City Police Officer Drew Malvizzi on January 22, 2021. On January 22, 2021, Folweiler fired a shot...
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of vandalizing car by pouring oil inside

RUSH TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a woman Wednesday after they say she vandalized a car multiple ways including pouring oil inside it. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 8:00 a.m. Wednesday troopers were called to an incident. Through an investigation it was found that a 26-year-old woman damaged a man’s car by […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Truck Gets Hung Up on Wall After Taking Turn Too Early in Lavelle

A man walked away uninjured after a crash in Lavelle late Saturday. Around 9:00pm, emergency personnel were called to the intersection of Main Street and Barry Street in Lavelle for a motor vehicle accident. According to Butler Township Police, an elderly male attempted to make a right hand turn onto...
LAVELLE, PA
skooknews.com

Pine Grove Woman Accused of Forging Checks and Stealing Over $20,000

A Pine Grove woman is accused of stealing over $20,000 by forging another woman's checks. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on August 27th, 2022, Troopers started an investigation after a 71 year old Pine Grove woman reported that her personal checks were stolen from her check book.
PINE GROVE, PA
skooknews.com

State Police Investigating Retail Theft in Pine Grove Township

The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating a retail theft in Pine Grove Township. According to Troopers, on Friday, September 9th, 2022 around 2:30pm, PSP-Schuylkill Haven responded to BG's Value Market located at 24 Pleasant Valley Rd. Pine Grove Township for a report of a retail theft. The...
PINE GROVE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Inmate found dead at SCI-Coal Township

Coal Township, Pa. – An 82-year-old inmate who was found dead on Sept. 13 at the State Correctional Institution at Coal Township died of natural causes, according to police. Trooper Adams of State Police at Stonington says Joseph Edward Longo Jr. was found deceased shortly before 11:30 p.m. The Northumberland County Coroner’s Office as well as state police were dispatched to the prison. Foul play is not suspected, according to Adams. The coroner has notified Longo’s next of kin. Police did not say how long Longo had been in inmate at the prison or on what charges he was committed there for.
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Inmate stole tractor, damaged fields of crops

LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — A man who has a criminal history that spans decades has added even more charges to his record. Robert Linkchorst, an inmate at the Wernersville Community Corrections Center in Lower Heidelberg Township, burglarized a nearby home Wednesday afternoon, according to the police. They said...
LOWER HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

7 People Hospitalized Following Crash In Lititz

Seven people were injured following a crash into a tree in Lititz, area police announced on Thursday, September 15. The crash happened in the 300 Block of South Broad Street/State Route 501 at 6:21 p.m. on Sept. 1, according to Lititz Borough police. A man driving the van picture exited...
LITITZ, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced in nationwide drug trafficking scheme

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the sentencing of a man who they say supervised a drug trafficking organization that moved large amounts of various drugs across the nation including areas in northeastern Pennsylvania. According to US Gerard M. Karam, Miguel Renteria-Gomez, 38, of California, owned a ranch in Perris, CA, that was a primary […]
PERRIS, CA

