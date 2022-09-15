ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates

This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Inflation Expectations Begin To Fall As Consumer Sentiment Rises In September

After the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.3% in August, down from 8.5% in July, the SPDR S&P 500 SPY started trending lower, heading towards June's lows. Although inflation has shown signs of weakening on the energy front as the energy index has declined by 9.6% in the past two months, economists remain uncertain about the direction of inflation as Bloomberg’s economists estimated a headline CPI of 8%.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Inflation: Grocery prices in August rose 13.5%, the highest increase since March 1979

Despite inflation cooling down a bit in August, up 8.3%, Americans can still expect to pay up on their next trip to the grocery store. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' August Consumer Price Index (CPI), the overall cost of food rose 11.4%, with the food-at-home category, groceries, up 13.5% year-over-year. For the overall food category, that's the highest increase since May of 1979, but for the food-at-home category, that's the largest increase since March of 1979, according to Steve Reed, an economist at the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
BUSINESS
CNBC

Sterling gains against the dollar as UK inflation falls

Sterling gained against the dollar on Wednesday as the greenback moving broadly lower and British inflation unexpectedly eased for the first time in a year. The pound rose 0.6% to $1.1559, pulling away from its three-decade low of $1.14070 hit last week. The dollar fell after the Japanese yen rose...
BUSINESS
Fortune

The stock market plunge shows ‘The Fed has the worst problem in the world’ with inflation—and recession is the only solution

Stocks plunged on Tuesday as fears that the Federal Reserve will ultimately spark a recession spread like wildfire after a hotter-than-expected inflation print. The Fed has raised interest rates four times this year in an attempt to cool rising consumer prices, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying that his inflation fight is “unconditional” and rate hikes will continue even if it means some “pain” for Americans.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

US stocks just suffered their biggest 1-day decline since June 2020. Here's why an inflation surprise tanked the market.

US stocks on Tuesday registered their steepest one-day decline since June 2020. Investors dumped stocks and other assets after learning month-on-month inflation rose in August. Stubborn inflation may spur the Fed to keep hiking interest rates, potentially triggering a recession. The US stock market suffered its worst one-day decline since...
STOCKS
Reuters

U.S. yields surge after CPI surprises to upside in August

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields surged and a recession warning - the yield curve inversion - widened on Tuesday after monthly U.S consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, signaling to the market that the Federal Reserve will crack down further on inflation.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

US wholesale inflation declines in August to still-high 8.7%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level jumped 8.7% in August from a year earlier, a slowdown from July yet still a painfully high level that suggests prices will keep spiking for months to come. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that on a month-to-month basis, the producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — declined 0.1% from July to August, the second straight monthly decline. Yet the better readings mostly reflect plunging gas prices and don’t necessarily point to a broader slowdown in inflation. A measure that excludes the volatile food and energy categories — so-called core prices — rose 0.4% from July to August and 7.3% in August compared with a year ago. The cost of services — which are increasingly driving consumer inflation — rose 0.4% in August, driven by higher prices for public transportation, car rentals and some financial services.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Analyst Hikes CPI Inflation Forecast, Expects Fed To Raise Interest Rates Another 1.75% By February

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up 8.3% in August and remains at multi-decade highs despite the best efforts of the Federal Reserve to get inflation under control. On Friday, Bank of America economist Michael Gapen raised his near-term outlook for CPI inflation and said it may take a little bit longer before the monetary policy starts making a meaningful impact.
BUSINESS
BBC

Pound hits new 37-year low as retail sales slide

The pound has fallen to a new 37-year low against the US dollar after figures showed UK retail sales fell sharply in August as the rise in the cost of living continued to hit households. The larger-than-expected drop in sales volumes of 1.6% prompted fresh concerns over the state of...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
AFP

US retail sales see surprise bounce in August

US consumers buying cars and going to restaurants and bars in August drove a surprise bounce in retail sales, even as spending on gasoline fell as prices at the pump dropped, according to government data Thursday. Meanwhile, restaurants and bars rose 1.1 percent, as did building supplies, the report said, but online sales fell.
BUSINESS

