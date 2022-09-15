ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Liberty, IA

Comments / 0

Related
northlibertyiowa.org

Join a Haunted Happening on Oct. 28 and 29

Some free, community Halloween fun, this year’s Haunted Happenings will be three sessions, and include some outdoor trick-or-treating, too. Costumes, as always, are encouraged. The five Ws. Who: All are welcome, but this event is intended for preschool and grade school children. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
espnquadcities.com

Top 10 Best Cider Donuts Near The QC, According To You

It's fall and cider donuts have returned with their warm, melt-in-your-mouth fall flavor. But where can you get them in the QC? We told you about some of the best places to go apple picking near the QC and for some of your favorite cider donut stops, you may have to take a short trip out of the QC too.
MOLINE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Liberty, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
ourquadcities.com

Landlord: Happy Joe’s abandons Bettendorf headquarters

Happy Joe’s, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, has vacated its former Bettendorf headquarters at 2705 Happy Joe Drive. “They vacated their building in Bettendorf with no notice,” landlord Justin Sloan said Saturday via text. “I found out about their bankruptcy when we received their keys instead of their rent check.”
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Rare Section 8 housing availability

A renewed focus on affordable housing comes to Davenport as the city will be taking applications for Section 8 housing assistance for the first time in years — but only for a short time. The application period will be open for two days next week. City leaders say the...
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin#University Of Iowa#Equal Opportunity#Us Coast Guard
Western Iowa Today

Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List

(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
IOWA STATE
littlevillagemag.com

An historic Cedar Rapids theater is becoming its coolest new saloon and music venue

Once on the brink of demolition, a building constructed over 100 years ago is about to be reborn as Cedar Rapids’ newest bar and music venue. First opening as the Ideal Theatre over a century ago, the building at 213 16th Ave SE will start a new chapter of its story, written by its new owners, when it reopens as the Ideal Theater & Bar this October.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

An “Influx” of Bats are Entering Homes in Part of Eastern Iowa

Just about three weeks ago, we shared an article regarding an 'alarming' amount of bats entering homes in western Iowa -- the Sioux City area specifically. According to SiouxlandProud.com, "Sioux City Animal Control has been experiencing 8-14 bat calls each night," regarding bat home entries. Chris Wall, vice president at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said this to the site:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
KOEL 950 AM

Eastern Iowa Farmer Named Conservation Farmer of the Year[PHOTOS]

What Dave Lubben thought was going to be just a county award ended up much bigger when he received a call from the Iowa Farm Bureau. I wasn't expecting that. And I thought I was signing up for maybe a county award. And six months later, Iowa Farm Bureau calls me up and says ‘Dave you won!’ I said ‘what did I win?’ Well, ‘you won the Conservationist Farmer of the Year.’
MONTICELLO, IA
KCRG.com

Bridge inspections to impact traffic in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Next week, bi-annual bridge inspections over the Cedar River are set to take place. The scheduled inspections are expected to take one day and may impact traffic. They are:. Monday, September 19. Edgewood Rd NW Bridge: Lane Reductions. Tuesday, September 20. 12th Avenue Bridge: Lane...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Keystone dog owners prepare for appeal, now have attorney in fight against breed ban

KEYSTONE, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Several dog owners in Keystone are preparing to meet with city council to appeal orders to remove their dogs. The orders came down the Friday of Labor Day weekend, more than a month after the dog owners were warned they were violating separate city and Benton County ordinances banning dogs that appear to be pit bulls.
KEYSTONE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery

This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
DAVENPORT, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington 2022 Homecoming Court Announced

The 2022 Washington Homecoming Court has been announced. This year’s king candidates are Levi Applegate, Keaton Crawford, Kevin Flannery, Drew Horak, Ethan Patterson, and Cameron Vongpanya. The queen candidates are Payton Anderson, Makenna Conrad, Alecia Goff, Haley Mitchell, Teegan Sulentich, and Grace Voss. The king and queen will be crowned at Spirit Night Thursday, September 22nd at 8:00 pm at the high school auditorium. The Demons will then take on Grinnell for the homecoming football game Friday, September 23rd. Listen to KCII for live coverage of the coronation and for live play-by-play coverage of all of your Demon football games.
WASHINGTON, IA
Daily Iowan

UI College Republicans call for expulsion of student who attempted to flip their table at student organization event

A member of the University of Iowa College Republicans is demanding the expulsion of a UI freshman after an incident at the Student Organization Fair. On Aug. 31, a UI freshman allegedly attempted to overturn two conservative student organizations’ club tables at the Student Organization Fair at Hubbard Park, according to the UI College Republicans’ Treasurer Kyle Clare.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

No one hurt in rollover crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are on the scene of a rollover crash on 35th and Marquette streets. Details are limited, but an officer said no one was hurt. The crash involved a car and a pick-up truck. A TV6 crew on scene said there is a detour north...
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy