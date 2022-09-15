Read full article on original website
Related
northlibertyiowa.org
Join a Haunted Happening on Oct. 28 and 29
Some free, community Halloween fun, this year’s Haunted Happenings will be three sessions, and include some outdoor trick-or-treating, too. Costumes, as always, are encouraged. The five Ws. Who: All are welcome, but this event is intended for preschool and grade school children. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
espnquadcities.com
Top 10 Best Cider Donuts Near The QC, According To You
It's fall and cider donuts have returned with their warm, melt-in-your-mouth fall flavor. But where can you get them in the QC? We told you about some of the best places to go apple picking near the QC and for some of your favorite cider donut stops, you may have to take a short trip out of the QC too.
A New Gyro Restaurant Just Opened In Bettendorf If You Want Greek For Dinner
A new place for you to get gyros and burgers has officially opened its doors in Bettendorf. We told you earlier this summer about L&B Gyros. This week they have opened up their doors in the location that used to be Freshii, over by Twin Span Brewing. They're the newest restaurant that's by the BettPlex.
northlibertyiowa.org
North Liberty Hosts Tree Care Workshop and Plantings to Replace Ash Loss
The community is invited to learn how to select, plant and care for new trees as well as what to look out, and to help plant trees that will be part of our neighborhood parks for years to come. On Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., the Parks Department...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs2iowa.com
Local bar and restaurant rallies to stay open, hosting free concert Sunday
CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA — A Cedar Rapids bar and restaurant is trying to survive the latest round of road construction in the city by hosting a free concert to drum up business. Checkers is a southwest side staple. The tavern and eatery has been at its location on 6th...
ourquadcities.com
Landlord: Happy Joe’s abandons Bettendorf headquarters
Happy Joe’s, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, has vacated its former Bettendorf headquarters at 2705 Happy Joe Drive. “They vacated their building in Bettendorf with no notice,” landlord Justin Sloan said Saturday via text. “I found out about their bankruptcy when we received their keys instead of their rent check.”
ourquadcities.com
Rare Section 8 housing availability
A renewed focus on affordable housing comes to Davenport as the city will be taking applications for Section 8 housing assistance for the first time in years — but only for a short time. The application period will be open for two days next week. City leaders say the...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man navigates homelessness resource to find his new home
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Cevyn Morse was excited to talk about his new apartment in Dubuque Friday; especially after last year when he lived when he spent 6-months living in a tent in Cedar Rapids. “A lot of people take that for granted that they’ve got a nice bed to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
littlevillagemag.com
An historic Cedar Rapids theater is becoming its coolest new saloon and music venue
Once on the brink of demolition, a building constructed over 100 years ago is about to be reborn as Cedar Rapids’ newest bar and music venue. First opening as the Ideal Theatre over a century ago, the building at 213 16th Ave SE will start a new chapter of its story, written by its new owners, when it reopens as the Ideal Theater & Bar this October.
An “Influx” of Bats are Entering Homes in Part of Eastern Iowa
Just about three weeks ago, we shared an article regarding an 'alarming' amount of bats entering homes in western Iowa -- the Sioux City area specifically. According to SiouxlandProud.com, "Sioux City Animal Control has been experiencing 8-14 bat calls each night," regarding bat home entries. Chris Wall, vice president at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said this to the site:
cbs2iowa.com
Over 20 year old playground to be replaced at Bever Park in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An outdated playground will be removed and replaced in Cedar Rapids this fall. The city of Cedar Rapids says the playground at Bever Park is popular and over 20 years old. They say a replacement is necessary to maintain compliance with current...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eastern Iowa Farmer Named Conservation Farmer of the Year[PHOTOS]
What Dave Lubben thought was going to be just a county award ended up much bigger when he received a call from the Iowa Farm Bureau. I wasn't expecting that. And I thought I was signing up for maybe a county award. And six months later, Iowa Farm Bureau calls me up and says ‘Dave you won!’ I said ‘what did I win?’ Well, ‘you won the Conservationist Farmer of the Year.’
KCRG.com
Bridge inspections to impact traffic in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Next week, bi-annual bridge inspections over the Cedar River are set to take place. The scheduled inspections are expected to take one day and may impact traffic. They are:. Monday, September 19. Edgewood Rd NW Bridge: Lane Reductions. Tuesday, September 20. 12th Avenue Bridge: Lane...
cbs2iowa.com
Keystone dog owners prepare for appeal, now have attorney in fight against breed ban
KEYSTONE, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Several dog owners in Keystone are preparing to meet with city council to appeal orders to remove their dogs. The orders came down the Friday of Labor Day weekend, more than a month after the dog owners were warned they were violating separate city and Benton County ordinances banning dogs that appear to be pit bulls.
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
kciiradio.com
Washington 2022 Homecoming Court Announced
The 2022 Washington Homecoming Court has been announced. This year’s king candidates are Levi Applegate, Keaton Crawford, Kevin Flannery, Drew Horak, Ethan Patterson, and Cameron Vongpanya. The queen candidates are Payton Anderson, Makenna Conrad, Alecia Goff, Haley Mitchell, Teegan Sulentich, and Grace Voss. The king and queen will be crowned at Spirit Night Thursday, September 22nd at 8:00 pm at the high school auditorium. The Demons will then take on Grinnell for the homecoming football game Friday, September 23rd. Listen to KCII for live coverage of the coronation and for live play-by-play coverage of all of your Demon football games.
KWQC
Police: Man smashed electronic items with hammer in lobby of Bettendorf Police Department
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf man was arrested Thursday after police said smashed several electronic items with a hammer, causing smoke to fill the lobby of the police department. James Alan Draper, 59, was charged with reckless use of fire or explosives, a serious misdemeanor, and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
Daily Iowan
UI College Republicans call for expulsion of student who attempted to flip their table at student organization event
A member of the University of Iowa College Republicans is demanding the expulsion of a UI freshman after an incident at the Student Organization Fair. On Aug. 31, a UI freshman allegedly attempted to overturn two conservative student organizations’ club tables at the Student Organization Fair at Hubbard Park, according to the UI College Republicans’ Treasurer Kyle Clare.
KWQC
No one hurt in rollover crash in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are on the scene of a rollover crash on 35th and Marquette streets. Details are limited, but an officer said no one was hurt. The crash involved a car and a pick-up truck. A TV6 crew on scene said there is a detour north...
Comments / 0