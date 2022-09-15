ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This flying car mod for Cyberpunk 2077 looks so good it should be a real feature

By Christopher Livingston
 4 days ago
My life as a corpo in Cyberpunk 2077 started out pretty promisingly, including a ride in my own private flying limousine to kick off my first mission. Granted, things went off the rails almost immediately when I lost my job and got the ghost of Johnny Utah Wick Harker Constantine Mnemonic Silverhand stuck in my brain, but I sort of expected, at some point, to have my own flying car again. The future, as we all know, is always filled with flying cars. So what gives?

Hard to say if it was an oversight or a feature they didn't have time to add, but a modder has expertly corrected that omission. Let There Be Flight is a mod for Cyberpunk 2077 by Jack Humbert that puts flying cars into the game and lets you take to the sky over Night City. And it looks pretty darn slick:

You're not just hopping into a car and lurching into the air like you're using a noclip cheat mode. The mod adds custom thruster models with a nice glow to the undercarriage of the cars, so it really looks like your car should be able to fly. There are custom sound effects, too, so if you watched the video above on mute go back and turn up the volume. There's a nice thrumming and humming noise when you lift off, like when you're sitting in an airplane and the engines are throttled up.

Throw in the ability to do some barrel rolls, and I can't think of a better way to get around Night City, especially considering how the AI citizens are exceptionally poor drivers. Traffic jams are a thing of the past.

There are a number of different flight modes depending how you want to play, whether you prefer mouse and keyboard or a controller. You can toggle between them and even customize the flight controls, and the mod also adds a new follow camera if you like doing your flying in third-person mode. You can exit the car while it's in flight, though probably don't do that because you'll most likely fall to your death. And don't think that your hovercar makes you an invulnerable pilot: you can still take damage and your car will explode if it reaches zero health.

It's unfortunately not a single-click install: Let There Be Flight is dependent on a number of other mods, so make sure you check the requirements when you download it. You'll find it (and the mods you need to get it running) here on Nexus Mods .

