12tomatoes.com
Italian Broccoli Soup
Simple, rustic, and so satisfying. When you think of soup and broccoli, your mind probably goes straight to Broccoli Cheddar, but that’s definitely NOT where the world of broccoli soup begins and ends. This Italian Broccoli Soup is a great way to broaden your soup horizons. Much more broccoli forward than some of its cousins, it’s a simple, rustic, and satisfying soup that’s easy to make and even easier to enjoy. (Particularly if you’re a brassica lover!)
This Spaghetti With Spinach And Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce Makes For An Easy Weeknight Dinner
The weather doesn’t reflect it sometimes, but fall is on the way. And at my house, that means pasta and red wine season is just around the corner. Until then, this pasta recipe from EatingWell makes the best of this in-between time: It features fresh spinach and a bright sun-dried tomato cream sauce over hearty spaghetti.
Classic Spinach Quiche Recipe
There is no brunch dish more classic than a spinach quiche. This one comes together in a flash due to the secret ingredient: a prepared refrigerated pie crust. Recipe developer Christina Musgrave loves including a premade crust because, as she puts it, "it makes the recipe so much easier!" We love looking for simple shortcuts in the kitchen to help us prepare impressive recipes without spending endless time and effort.
How to Make the Creamiest Copycat Panera Mac and Cheese
Whenever my family and I got takeout growing up, I’d always assist my parents with unpacking the meals and distributing them to the right people. Admittedly, I offered to help not only to get dinner on the table more quickly—but also, so that I could sneak a bite of someone else’s order without them noticing. (Shh!)
Grilled cheese sandwiches
Yes, I couldn't wait to take a bite out of one of those gorgeous grilled cheese sandwiches! The bread turned out crispy on the outside, but stayed soft on the inside and the cheese… OMG! That thick gooey cheese was absolutely mouthwatering!
Real Simple
Chicken Tortilla Crunch Salad
This speedy salad is loaded with shortcuts, meaning you can get dinner on the table stat. All-in-one fajita spice mix seasons chicken thighs before they hit a hot grill. Then a simple dressing made with mayonnaise, salsa, and sour cream dresses a refreshing napa cabbage and red bell pepper mixture. If you prefer to use a coleslaw blend instead of the cabbage, go for it! Lastly, the best part of this satisfying salad might be the handfuls of tortilla chips tossed in for the surprising texture it brings to each bite. Not up for grilling? No problem. Cook the thighs on the stovetop, or make salad prep even faster by using leftover or rotisserie chicken.
butterwithasideofbread.com
NO-BAKE CARAMEL APPLE CHEESECAKES
No-Bake Caramel Apple Cheesecakes taste like apple pie in cheesecake form! Simple recipe with a rich, creamy filling, spiced apples & caramel!. This delicious confection is made with a graham cracker crust, a delicate caramel flavored cream cheese filling, and then topped with apple pie filling, these little teats are a perfect dessert for any occasion.
Bon Appétit
Trader Joe's Egg Pappardelle Tastes Like Fresh Pasta Without All the Work
Deputy food editor Hana Asbrink has 24 hours in the day and 379 things to get done. In her monthly column, Shortcut to Dinner, she lassos overachieving products to show weeknights who’s boss (it’s Hana). We all know dried pasta is one of the hardest working items in...
Ham and cheese casserole
It's almost fall y'all, and that means it's time to cozy up with some comfort food. Are you ready? Today, I am preparing a delightful ham and cheese casserole that you'll fall for.
Why I Always Keep a Batch of Cheeseburger Dumplings in My Freezer
Let me tell you about what I regard as an absolute gem of a Kitchn recipe: cheeseburger dumplings. With a filling reminiscent of a good old-fashioned cheeseburger hit with a special sauce, I am eternally thankful to developer (and soon-to-be book author) Kiera Wright-Ruiz for creating them. They aren’t traditional, but they are downright easy to love and embrace.
White Spinach Pizza
Love pizza and spinach dip? Then this is the recipe for you. The easy, peasy pie comes together quickly with store-bought dough, a quick creamy ricotta sauce, baby spinach, and plenty of melty mozzarella. You can serve this with a salad, or maybe there’s enough spinach on the pizza to count as your greens. The choice is yours.
Sauces From The Old Spaghetti Factory Ranked From Worst To Best
Who doesn't love a nice, hot, saucy serving of spaghetti? Whether you like your spaghetti covered in marinara sauce or pesto, with or without meatballs, or topped with loads of shredded parmesan cheese, there's a spaghetti dish out there for everyone. While you can craft some wonderful spaghetti meals at home, sometimes, you don't want to go through the hassle of cooking up an admittedly messy dinner and have to do all those dishes.
Food & Wine
If You Need New Sheet Pans, Shoppers Say Roasted Veggies, Cookies, and Nachos 'Slide Right Off' This Now-$13 Set
Think about the last time you bought a set of sheet pans. If it's been a minute, then you'll want to pick up this set of top-rated nonstick trays while they're just $13 at Amazon. The Nutrichef Nonstick Cookie Sheets have over 2,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who say their...
msn.com
I've been a chef for 15 years. Here are my 9 tips for making the best chocolate-chip cookies.
Slide 1 of 17: When I was in fourth grade, the cookie recipe I created won a bake sale at school. I haven't made them since then, but I re-created them from memory as an adult. I was worried they would be too sweet for me, but I enjoyed my twist on a classic cookie. Read the original article on Insider.
recipesgram.com
Italian Lemon Blueberry Cupcakes
These Italian lemon blueberry cupcakes are so cute, beautiful, zesty, and very delicious! They have a unique taste and the frosting makes them so rich and creamy! Ideal for birthdays and other spring-summer parties and special occasions! You will need just 25 minutes to prepare them and around 20 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
fitfoodiefinds.com
Simple Baked Spaghetti Squash
Learn how to cook spaghetti squash in the oven with this simple baked spaghetti squash recipe. Spaghetti squash is a vegetable that when baked, has a stringy texture and an appearance that resembles spaghetti. It has a neutral flavor and is relatively low in calories. What does spaghetti squash taste...
Pork stew
If you enjoy the creaminess of thick gravy paired with potatoes, carrots, onions, and chunks of pork, you might just fall for my pork stew. A couple of days ago, I prepared a pork shoulder roast in my crock-pot. If you haven't read that article, please do. For this recipe, I used part of that pork shoulder and I also saved the pork broth to use as an ingredient for the pork stew. That's right! Let nothing go to waste!
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Recipe)
This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
Best protein bars 2022: Boost your energy on-the-go
Looking for a perfect snack to support your health and fitness goals? Boost your energy and build lean muscle with the best protein bars on the market
