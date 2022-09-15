Read full article on original website
Weiner Dog Race gets Zinzinnati off and running
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati’s annual Oktoberfest Zinzinnati kicked off with the “Running of the Weiners,” where about 100 dachshunds wearing weiner costumes vie for the title of “Top Dog.”. What You Need To Know. Oktoberfest is Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and...
Dayton Homearama hopes to inspire buyers to build
DAYTON, Ohio — Through September, eight builders from across the Dayton area are putting their best work on display across the Miami Valley as a part of the annual Home Builders Association of Dayton Homearama. What You Need To Know. Dayton’s Homearama runs from Sept. 9 to 25.
Preble County event planners bring back annual Pork Festival
EATON, Ohio — Every September, the Preble County Fairgrounds are flooded with tens of thousands of people hoping to get their fill of the region’s most famous meals as the smell of bacon, pork chops and sausage fills the air. For its 51st year, the Preble County Pork...
