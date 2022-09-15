Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
Pepe Aguilar to perform in El Paso this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Pepe Aguilar returns to the El Paso County Coliseum for a 2-day concert this weekend. The concerts will be held Saturday, Sept. 17th and Sunday, Sept. 18th at 8pm. Conceptualized by Pepe Aguilar himself, Jaripeo Sin Fronteras tour will give fans a first-hand experience...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso adds more community meetings regarding 2022 ballot proposals
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is hosting a series of public meetings to inform residents about three propositions City Council placed on the November 8, 2022 ballot for voters to consider. The propositions comprise the 2022 Community Progress projects, a $272.48 million bond package...
KFOX 14
Shooting in east El Paso leaves a man dead
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crimes Against Persons Detectives responded to a report of a shooting before 3 a.m. Sunday. The incident happened at outside Oyster Bar located at 12275 Pellicano Drive according to officials. Police found a man in his mid 30s had been shot. The man was...
KFOX 14
Woman found dead in Dona Ana County home
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A woman was found dead at home in Dona Ana County on Sunday. This happened at the 6500 block of Vista de Oro. The Dona Ana County Sheriff's office received a call from a man around 7:42 p.m. Sunday . When deputies arrived, the...
KFOX 14
Border Patrol Chief in El Paso addresses migrant concerns from law enforcement, lawmakers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Border Patrol continues to make adjustments to the way it's responding to the surge of asylum seekers. For days, some of the arriving migrants have been sleeping in the streets in downtown El Paso. On Friday, the size of the encampment looked smaller.
KFOX 14
6 people sent to hospital following crash in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of 6 people were sent to the hospital following a crash in northeast El Paso Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened on Diana Drive east at Gateway North. The individuals were taken to the hospital with...
KFOX 14
Game of the Week: Las Cruces beats rival Mayfield at Field of Dreams
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Game of the Week for week four of high school football is Las Cruces vs Mayfield. The two rival teams met for the 57th time in their school's history at the Field of Dreams. Highlights. Early on Las Cruces Bulldawgs quarterback Matthew Lashley...
KFOX 14
EPPD looking for person involved in I-10 east murder
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are asking the public for help identifying the person involved in the murder of 32-year-old, Israel Corral. Corral was shot in what investigators believe was a road rage incident on I-10 near Americas. Police say the incident happened on September 10 around 7:20...
KFOX 14
A crash on I-10 near Van Horn left one person dead
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Friday crash on I-10 at mile market 163 has left one person dead. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. yesterday near Van Horn. Investigations showed that two vehicles were involved. One of the vehicles overturned between the eastbound and westbound lanes causing dangerous...
KFOX 14
Judge declares mistrial in murder trial of man accused of killing Las Cruces businessman
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A judge declared a mistrial Friday in the second murder trial of a Las Cruces businessman. Judge Driggers declared the mistrial due to juror misconduct. The jury in the 40-year-old Lonnie Gallegos trial deliberated for five hours on Thursday on whether they believed Lonnie...
KFOX 14
Shower and storm threats return to Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — As we enter the workweek, areas across the Borderland will see continued threats for showers and storms on Monday. Showers will dwindle through the morning commute, but not without leaving spots with wet streets. Take it slow just in case!. Shower and storm activity...
KFOX 14
Attorney says DA's office is serving 'unequal justice' as criminal case dismissals go on
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The dismissal of criminal cases continued at the El Paso County Courthouse due to the district attorney’s office falling behind with criminal indictments. In referral court 7 out 10 criminal cases were dismissed while the other 3 were picked up by the state.
