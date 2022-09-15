ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Pepe Aguilar to perform in El Paso this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Pepe Aguilar returns to the El Paso County Coliseum for a 2-day concert this weekend. The concerts will be held Saturday, Sept. 17th and Sunday, Sept. 18th at 8pm. Conceptualized by Pepe Aguilar himself, Jaripeo Sin Fronteras tour will give fans a first-hand experience...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Shooting in east El Paso leaves a man dead

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crimes Against Persons Detectives responded to a report of a shooting before 3 a.m. Sunday. The incident happened at outside Oyster Bar located at 12275 Pellicano Drive according to officials. Police found a man in his mid 30s had been shot. The man was...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Woman found dead in Dona Ana County home

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A woman was found dead at home in Dona Ana County on Sunday. This happened at the 6500 block of Vista de Oro. The Dona Ana County Sheriff's office received a call from a man around 7:42 p.m. Sunday . When deputies arrived, the...
EL PASO, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Society
KFOX 14

6 people sent to hospital following crash in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of 6 people were sent to the hospital following a crash in northeast El Paso Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened on Diana Drive east at Gateway North. The individuals were taken to the hospital with...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

EPPD looking for person involved in I-10 east murder

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are asking the public for help identifying the person involved in the murder of 32-year-old, Israel Corral. Corral was shot in what investigators believe was a road rage incident on I-10 near Americas. Police say the incident happened on September 10 around 7:20...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

A crash on I-10 near Van Horn left one person dead

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Friday crash on I-10 at mile market 163 has left one person dead. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. yesterday near Van Horn. Investigations showed that two vehicles were involved. One of the vehicles overturned between the eastbound and westbound lanes causing dangerous...
VAN HORN, TX
KFOX 14

Shower and storm threats return to Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — As we enter the workweek, areas across the Borderland will see continued threats for showers and storms on Monday. Showers will dwindle through the morning commute, but not without leaving spots with wet streets. Take it slow just in case!. Shower and storm activity...
EL PASO, TX

