A Georgia Football depth chart is out for today’s matchup at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia as the Bulldogs take on South Carolina in the SEC opener. Keep in mind, these depth charts should be taken with a grain of salt as several positions have an “or” listed between probable starters and the team’s travel roster for today hasn’t officially been announced. Regardless, here’s what is listed on the flip card in the press box.

ATHENS, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO