kjluradio.com
Columbia man arrested in connection with theft investigation in Miller County
A Columbia man is arrested in connection with a theft investigation in Miller County. Bryan Cook, 48, is charged with felony stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle. Authorities say further charges are pending. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were notified Monday that a tractor had been stolen...
Columbia police looking for missing 72-year-old woman
Police are looking for a missing 72-year-old woman last seen Friday afternoon in northeast Columbia. The post Columbia police looking for missing 72-year-old woman appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Drug Arrest, Aggressive Animal & Accidents In Chillicothe Police Report
Drug arrests and other investigations are in the report from the Chillicothe Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday, officers responded to 87 calls for service. 8:15 AM Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 2700 block of Washington which resulted in the arrest of one adult male for felony...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL WOMAN CHARGED WITH DRUG-RELATED FELONY IN SALINE COUNTY
A Marshall woman has been charged with a felony in Saline County. According to a police statement, Marshall Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Chelsey Green. Green’s vehicle had two passengers. According to an officer, the smell of marijuana permeated from the vehicle. Dispatch advised officer that Green did not have a valid medical marijuana card. Authorities determined that Green was also a fugitive from the Columbia Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of no insurance. Green was transported to the Marshall Police Department where she was booked and then transported to the Saline County Sheriff’s Department.
Intoxicated Man Laying in Roadway Arrested
Early Thursday morning around 2:20 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 200 block of Boonville on a report of a man laying in the street. Upon arrival, the officer observed a man passed out in the roadway and attempted to wake him up. The man identified as 29-year-old Brian Lee...
Fulton man hurt in pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Fulton man was left with serious injuries after a pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County early Thursday morning. The crash happened on Highway 136, east of Kahoka, Missouri, around 12:35 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by 30-year-old Tasheina R. Dale, of Arbela, Missouri The post Fulton man hurt in pedestrian-involved crash in Clark County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KBUR
Teen hit by car near Kahoka, Mo.
Clark Co., Mo- Authorities say a teenager was hit by a car as he was walking about a mile east of Kahoka. TV Station KHQA reports that, at about 12:25 AM Thursday, 30-year-old Tasheina Dale of Arbela, Mo., was driving westbound on US 136 when her vehicle struck a pedestrian, later identified as 19-year-old Austin Holtke of Fulton, Mo.
kttn.com
Man charged with rape in Linn County sentenced to 10 years in Prison
The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney, Shiante McMahon, reports a man found guilty in Linn County in July of first-degree rape was sentenced on September 15th. The court sentenced 24-year-old Timothy David Marles to 10 years in the Department of Corrections. The sentence is to run consecutively to a Livingston County case, for a total of 20 years.
kttn.com
Woman from Slater injured in rural Carroll County crash
A woman from Slater, Missouri was injured Thursday evening in a rural Carroll County accident. Twenty-one-year-old Allyson Freeman was flown by LifeFlight Eagle to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries. Freeman was driving southbound on County Road 281, at Highway 24, when her vehicle went off the...
Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia Police chase ended at the intersection of Providence and Big Bear. ABC 17 crews on scene saw at least seven Columbia Police cars, a K-9 Unit and a tow truck at the intersection with a car they'd been chasing. This all occurred just before 2 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Police have The post Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a car crash on Highway 63 just after 9:30 p.m. Friday night, according to the Columbia dispatch log. The crash happened in the northbound lane just south of Grindstone in Columbia. ABC 17 crews on scene saw a damaged car on the side of The post Firefighters respond to car crash on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
khqa.com
2 QPD officers promoted to deputy chiefs roles
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two veteran Quincy Police Department, QPD, officers have been promoted to deputy chiefs positions. Raymond “Mike” Tyler has been appointed to deputy chief of operations, and Travis Wiemelt has been appointed to deputy chief of administration. Tyler is a 22 year veteran of...
KOMU
Crews respond to crash on Highway 63 in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Boone County Joint Commissions reported a crash on Highway 63 northbound near New Haven Road Friday evening. A KOMU 8 News crew at the scene reported multiple ambulances, police officers, and fire trucks. Columbia Fire Department Captain Ryan Adams said when crews arrived at the scene, they found...
939theeagle.com
CPD: Deadly Columbia I-70 crash happened during heavy congestion
A Boonville man is dead after a Friday afternoon crash on heavily-congested I-70 in Columbia. CPD investigators say the crash happened when 84-year-old Wayne Simmons of Boonville slowed for heavy traffic ahead in the driving lane of westbound I-70 near the 123-mile marker. Columbia Police say 30-year-old Ruzana Tadzhibayev’s vehicle then struck the back the Simmons’ Hyundai, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man injured in rock truck rollover crash Wednesday
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured Wednesday when the rock truck he was driving ran off the road. It happened just before 11 a.m. on Missouri Highway 6, four miles east of Kirksville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the truck driven...
kchi.com
Ten New Most Wanted
Several names were added to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Most Wanted List. Sheriff Steve Cox says the list now includes:. 34-year-old David Edward Buesing of Raytown, wanted for alleged Non-support. 29-year-old Canaan Shane Davis of Blue Springs, wanted for alleged probation violation. 23-year-old Sabrina L Delozier of Kansas...
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Woman in Court This Week on Felony Drug Charge
A Chillicothe woman will appear in Livingston County Court later this week on a felony drug charge. Court documents say Samantha J. Campbell faces a felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list that charge from Saturday.
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Trooper Promotion
A State Troopers serving Macon and Shelby Counties will soon be the Zone 3 Commander, Troop B Commanding Officer Captian Erik A Gotman announced Trooper Chad D Primm will be promoted to Corporal on October 1st and designated the Zone 3 Commander, leading troopers in Linn and Chariton Counties.
Man injured in early morning shooting in Columbia
A man was shot early this morning in Columbia. Police are saying he is stable. The post Man injured in early morning shooting in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Jail Bookings For Local Law Enforcement
Two recent bookings at area jails for the Livingston County law enforcement agencies are reported by Sheriff Steve Cox. Wednesday at about 12:25 am, Chillicothe Police Department arrested 23-year-old Trenton Lee Merriman for alleged delivery of a controlled substance. He is held with bond set at $10,000 cash only. Wednesday...
