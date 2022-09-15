ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Plans To Bring Back Former Character To Replace Injured Star

Change it up. There are a lot of characters in WWE and sometimes you need to do something different to keep things interesting. That is not always the easiest thing to do, but occasionally something will be served up to WWE on a silver platter. It seems to be taking place again, as a WWE star is changing up his character in perhaps the easiest way possible.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Star Suggests Tag Team Might Have Split

They might be done. Tag teams have a long history in wrestling and the modern era has seen a new emphasis on the idea. There are all kinds of great teams out there and a lot of them are in AEW. During its history, the company has presented several teams, allowing a variety of wrestlers a chance to shine. That being said, not every team can be around forever and now one star is heavily suggesting that his team is coming to an end.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Roman Reigns Facing Former World Champion For The First Time In Over Six Years

They are in for a treat. Roman Reigns has dominated the last two years in WWE and there is nothing to suggest that anything will be changing in the near future. Reigns has run through almost everyone there is to face and that leaves him lacking in serious competition. There are still some big names left out there though and WWE may be moving him in the direction of one of them.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Backstage Update on Jeff Hardy; AEW Status

That’s some good news. Jeff Hardy has not been seen on AEW television since June when he was arrested for a number of violations, including driving under the influence. However, it looks like we may be seeing him sooner rather than later. According to the latest issue of the...
WWE
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
wrestlingrumors.net

Important Note On Suspended AEW Wrestlers

It’s a bonus punishment. AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works and that has been a good thing for fans. While AEW is a major promotion on the biggest stage, it also allows its wrestlers to work independent shows, allowing fans to see mainstream talent on smaller stages. That is a rather cool thing, but it is not going to be the case for some of those wrestlers for the time being.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Mandy Rose Announces Engagement

Wedding bells will soon be ringing! NXT superstar Mandy Rose recently announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend and former NXT superstar Tito Sabbatelli. The announcement was made on Instagram, which you can see below:. Rose has been one of the main focal points of NXT and is currently their women’s...
RELATIONSHIPS
wrestlingrumors.net

Trish Stratus Undergoes Emergency Surgery

That could be serious. There are all kinds of injuries and health issues that can keep wrestlers out of the ring. It might be something short term that means they won’t be missing a lot of time, but there are other more serious situations that keep someone on the shelf for a long time. Then there are situations that happen to wrestlers through no fault of their own, which seems to be the case again.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

NBC Universal (Monday Night Raw) And Warner Brothers Discovery (AEW) May Merge

That would be a different world. There are two major wrestling promotions in the United States with WWE and AEW. The two companies dominate the professional wrestling scene and there is nothing to suggest that will not be the case in the future. Both are extremely well funded and have lucrative television deals. However, a potential change could be on the horizon that could shake everything up.
WWE
Person
Ric Flair
Person
Ricky Steamboat
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE World Champion Confirmed For In-Ring Return

Get back in there! It can be difficult to keep track of everyone doing everything in WWE, and that was before all of the returning stars showed up. Those returns have made the WWE roster even bigger and that is going to make things all the more complicated. Now WWE is ready to bring a former World Champion and recently returned star back into the ring.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Veteran AEW Star Suggests His 29 Year Career Will End Soon

That would be a big loss. There are a lot of wrestlers who comprise the AEW roster. The company has so many wrestlers in a mixture of newcomers, established names and veterans, who have come together to make for quite the impressive collection. However, sometimes a wrestler is going to head off and that seems to be happening again with a long tenured star.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

How The AEW Locker Room Views The Young Bucks After All Out Brawl

They are some of the people who matter. One of the biggest wrestling stories of the year remains the backstage brawl after AEW All Out. A group of wrestlers including CM Punk and the Elite got in a huge fight, resulting in several suspensions. It also suggested quite the divide backstage in AEW, but now we might know a bit more about whose side seems to be more popular.
WWE
#First Match#Combat#Kb
wrestlingrumors.net

KB’s Review: The Game Changer

It has been a summer of change in WWE, as the company has been shaken up in more ways than anyone would have believed to be possible. Vince McMahon finally (ahem) retired from the company and that means it is time to start filling in the power vacuum left behind. Triple H has filled in a big portion of that gap and has made some changes of his own in WWE. While there are a lot of them run together, we are going to be looking at what seems to be the biggest one, and how it ties into the future.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

NXT LVL Up Results – September 16, 2022

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. I actually got a bit of hope last week as we had a slightly bigger name in the main event to make it feel a bit better. Then again there is always the chance that they are going to completely drop it and switch back to the normal way of doing things. That would be the LVL Up way so let’s get to it.
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Oakland, California 9/18/22

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California. * Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler defeated Xia Li & Shotzi Blackheart. * WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) defeated Ricochet and Madcap Moss. * WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c)...
OAKLAND, CA
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (9/19/22)

The Road to Extreme Rules will continue with tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, which will be broadcast live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The main event for tonight’s RAW will feature WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defending his title against Seth Rollins. Additionally, the match between Austin Theory and Kevin Owens has been announced.
SAN JOSE, CA
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Officially Confirms First Time Ever Crown Jewel Main Event

And so it is set. Over the last few years, WWE has regularly traveled to Saudi Arabia for a series of shows. These events have received a mixed reaction to say the least but they certainly do get attention. WWE will present a unique selection of matches, often including names that do not appear for the company full time. Now they have a new main event set in a first time ever match.
LAS VEGAS, NV

