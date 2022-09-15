Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
Roman Reigns Facing Former World Champion For The First Time In Over Six Years
They are in for a treat. Roman Reigns has dominated the last two years in WWE and there is nothing to suggest that anything will be changing in the near future. Reigns has run through almost everyone there is to face and that leaves him lacking in serious competition. There are still some big names left out there though and WWE may be moving him in the direction of one of them.
wrestlingrumors.net
SmackDown Star Out Of Action With Foot Injury
That’s never good to hear. An injury can take anyone out of action at the drop of a hat and that can shake things up rather quickly. You never know when you are going to see someone get injured and sometimes you do not even realize that it is happening right in front of your eyes. That was the case again and now we know what is keeping someone out of action.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Plans To Bring Back Former Character To Replace Injured Star
Change it up. There are a lot of characters in WWE and sometimes you need to do something different to keep things interesting. That is not always the easiest thing to do, but occasionally something will be served up to WWE on a silver platter. It seems to be taking place again, as a WWE star is changing up his character in perhaps the easiest way possible.
wrestlingrumors.net
Backstage Update on Jeff Hardy; AEW Status
That’s some good news. Jeff Hardy has not been seen on AEW television since June when he was arrested for a number of violations, including driving under the influence. However, it looks like we may be seeing him sooner rather than later. According to the latest issue of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlingrumors.net
Missing SmackDown Star Returns After Nearly Two Months Away
Welcome back. One of the best things about WWE having such a huge roster is that it can slip in different wrestlers and stars when it needs to. Someone being gone for so long can make for some very interesting return moments, even if WWE advertises them in advance. That was the case this week as one of the more intriguing names in WWE made their return after more than a month away.
wrestlingrumors.net
Big Update On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return, Negotiations Hit A Snag
That isn’t a no. There have been a lot of returns to the WWE as of late and that has made for some very interesting moments. Several former WWE stars have come back to the company after the massive releases of the last two years, but there are still some names out there to bring back. Some of them are more complicated than others though, and now we know some more details on perhaps the biggest name left.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE World Champion Confirmed For In-Ring Return
Get back in there! It can be difficult to keep track of everyone doing everything in WWE, and that was before all of the returning stars showed up. Those returns have made the WWE roster even bigger and that is going to make things all the more complicated. Now WWE is ready to bring a former World Champion and recently returned star back into the ring.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Star Suggests Tag Team Might Have Split
They might be done. Tag teams have a long history in wrestling and the modern era has seen a new emphasis on the idea. There are all kinds of great teams out there and a lot of them are in AEW. During its history, the company has presented several teams, allowing a variety of wrestlers a chance to shine. That being said, not every team can be around forever and now one star is heavily suggesting that his team is coming to an end.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlingrumors.net
BREAKING: Roman Reigns Set To Defend Against Shocking Challenger At WWE Crown Jewel
It’s a way to go. We are firmly in the Roman Reigns era as Reigns is now over two years into his run as Universal Champion. This is in addition to the WWE Title that he won back at WrestleMania 38, making him the undisputed World Champion of the company. That much time as champion means that he is going to run out of challengers, but now WWE has a fresh opponent in mind.
wrestlingrumors.net
NBC Universal (Monday Night Raw) And Warner Brothers Discovery (AEW) May Merge
That would be a different world. There are two major wrestling promotions in the United States with WWE and AEW. The two companies dominate the professional wrestling scene and there is nothing to suggest that will not be the case in the future. Both are extremely well funded and have lucrative television deals. However, a potential change could be on the horizon that could shake everything up.
wrestlingrumors.net
Veteran AEW Star Suggests His 29 Year Career Will End Soon
That would be a big loss. There are a lot of wrestlers who comprise the AEW roster. The company has so many wrestlers in a mixture of newcomers, established names and veterans, who have come together to make for quite the impressive collection. However, sometimes a wrestler is going to head off and that seems to be happening again with a long tenured star.
wrestlingrumors.net
NXT LVL Up Results – September 16, 2022
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. I actually got a bit of hope last week as we had a slightly bigger name in the main event to make it feel a bit better. Then again there is always the chance that they are going to completely drop it and switch back to the normal way of doing things. That would be the LVL Up way so let’s get to it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlingrumors.net
Malakai Black Issues Statement Regarding Mental Health, AEW Release
He has spoken. Malakai Black took to social media recently and issued a statement regarding his status with AEW, mental health issues, and more. This comes after reports surfaced that he requested and was granted his release from the company. The statement reads as follows:. All. Firstly thank you all...
wrestlingrumors.net
Mandy Rose Announces Engagement
Wedding bells will soon be ringing! NXT superstar Mandy Rose recently announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend and former NXT superstar Tito Sabbatelli. The announcement was made on Instagram, which you can see below:. Rose has been one of the main focal points of NXT and is currently their women’s...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Officially Confirms First Time Ever Crown Jewel Main Event
And so it is set. Over the last few years, WWE has regularly traveled to Saudi Arabia for a series of shows. These events have received a mixed reaction to say the least but they certainly do get attention. WWE will present a unique selection of matches, often including names that do not appear for the company full time. Now they have a new main event set in a first time ever match.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Lays Off Backstage Names In Possible Department Shakeup
They have a lot to lose. There have been multiple changes behind the scenes in WWE in recent weeks and it does not seem like those changes are going to end anytime soon. The changes have included all kinds of people leaving the company, meany of which have been on the corporate side. Now it seems like even more names have left as another department is being shaken up.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Teases….Something During SmackDown Commercial Break
That sounds like a tease. There have been all kinds of returns to WWE in recent weeks and there is still a chance that several more could be taking place. One of the questions is whether a return will be a surprise or something that WWE builds up in advance, as either is possible at any given time. It seems that WWE might have been teasing something on a much smaller scale.
Comments / 0