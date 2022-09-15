Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
Rokita: No right to abortion, privacy in state constitution
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana’s attorney general argues there is no specific right to abortion or privacy in the state’s constitution. The argument is part of a 40-page response to a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Indiana in Monroe County that seeks to block enforcement of Indiana’s new near-total ban on abortion.
Can RFRA take down Indiana’s new abortion law?
It is the height of irony that the new GOP-backed abortion restrictions could be undone by the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. RFRA caused massive controversy in 2015 because conservative groups and some Hoosiers wanted to use it to justify discrimination, specifically against gay and lesbian Hoosiers who they disagreed with based on religious beliefs. Think […] The post Can RFRA take down Indiana’s new abortion law? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
ACLU lawsuit claims abortion ban violates RFRA
Plaintiffs say the state's definition of when personhood begins tramples on their religious definitions of life and when it begins.
95.3 MNC
Abortion clinic plans to stay open after Indiana’s new abortion ban
At least one abortion clinic plans on staying open to provide other services as the state’s new law banning most abortions take effect Thursday. The people in charge at Whole Woman’s Health in South Bend, say they will stay within the law but will help provide women who want abortions, access.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTHR
Lawmakers, doctors concerned crisis pregnancy centers will expand under Indiana's abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — With abortion now banned in nearly all cases in Indiana, pregnant women in need of help or health care will now have far fewer places to turn for help. Crisis pregnancy centers are everywhere, spread out all around the Hoosier State. But they cannot offer abortions or even health care.
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana Democrats issue call to action for voters on first day of abortion ban
Democratic state legislative candidates say the only way to repeal Indiana’s near-total abortion ban is by electing Democrats to the Statehouse. Candidates issued a call to action Thursday, the day the ban took effect. Joey Mayer is running against Rep. Donna Schaibley (R-Carmel), an incumbent in a suburban district...
Inside Indiana Business
Colorado senior-care company pauses expansion into Indiana after Medicaid audit
A Colorado company that provides in-home care for seniors has put on hold plans to expand into Indiana after state and federal officials found deficiencies in other states. InnovAge Holding Corp. had planned to offer services in Terre Haute starting in 2024, with a goal to enroll more than 600 seniors.
Indiana Daily Student
Democratic Senate candidate Thomas McDermott talks ‘the top issue’ — abortion access — and plans if elected
As of Sept. 14, IDS readers voted abortion access as one of their top political issues. Indiana Senate Bill 1, which bans abortion except in the case of rape, incest, fatal fetal anomalies or risk to the life of the pregnant person, goes into effect Sept. 15. The bill comes after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Morales campaign mum on candidate’s military service records
Republican candidate for Secretary of State Diego Morales isn’t responding to questions surrounding his military service with the Indiana National Guard, even as confusion mounts over his records. Last week, IndyStar columnist James Briggs and Politico correspondent Adam Wren released Morales’ discharge forms which indicated that Morales didn’t fulfill his eight-year commitment. The Morales campaign […] The post Morales campaign mum on candidate’s military service records appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana joins 7 states in forming hydrogen coalition
Indiana and seven other states are joining forces in an effort to develop what they call a robust hydrogen market, supply chain and workforce. The governors have signed the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition Memorandum of Understanding with the goal of supporting hydrogen production in the region. The other states include Illinois,...
Court docs: Bloomington parents kept teen isolated in ‘unacceptable’ living conditions
A concerned woman's plea for help resulted in two Bloomington residents facing neglect charges.
wdrb.com
Indiana-based doctor moves practice to Illinois after new abortion law takes effect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana doctor said the state's new abortion ban leaves her no choice but to leave the state completely. Dr. Katie McHugh, an OBGYN and abortion provider, said she is moving her practice from Indianapolis to Illinois. "I am a born and raised Hoosier and had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wboi.org
Adhiti Bandlamudi
California churches have space to create affordable housing, but there are hurdles. There's a desperate need for affordable housing in California and churches have land to build on. But there are hurdles, including financing difficulties, pushback from neighbors and zoning issues. Protesters March Nationwide Against Family Separations. Protesters against the...
Blow On This – The Breathalyzer Was Invented in Indiana
According to DrunkDrivingPrevention.com, citing a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, roughly 1.5 million people are arrested for driving under the influence in any given year. While some individuals driving under the influence are easier for law enforcement officers to spot than others based on visual cues such as having a hard time keeping their vehicle in its lane, anyone pulled over for suspected drinking and driving is administered a field sobriety test which includes the use of a device created right here in Indiana — the breathalyzer.
Indiana coronavirus updates for Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
warricknews.com
Planning to vote this year in Indiana? You must register by Oct. 11
Time is running out for Indiana residents planning to vote in the Nov. 8 general election to register in advance to cast a ballot, as required by state law. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 11 for this year's election that will see Hoosiers pick a U.S. senator; congressmen in each of Indiana's nine districts; a secretary of state, state auditor and state treasurer; half of the 50-member Indiana Senate; all 100 members of the House; and a host of county, township, school district and local government offices.
WISH-TV
Indiana suffered heavy casualties during Civil War
We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the final part of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part...
Indiana project aims to save rare endangered species
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wildlife biologists in Indiana have been making efforts to save an endangered species found in the state, and now they’ll have a little more help. The Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife says they have been a longstanding partner with Purdue University in the effort to research and recover Indiana’s […]
Fox 59
IU Greek Life leaders making changes after 3 frats put on cease and desist
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Greek Life leaders at Indiana University are implementing new rules and regulations for social events after three fraternities were issued cease and desist letters in just over a week. The three fraternities in question are Sigma Alpha Mu, Sigma Phi Epsilon and Alpha Epsilon Pi. The...
Comments / 4