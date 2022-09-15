ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Packers Star Is Reportedly Not Practicing On Thursday

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is not practicing on Thursday, despite a "good practice" session on Wednesday. Fortunately for the Packers, this practice absence has nothing to do with a setback in Bakhtiari's recovery process. Head coach Matt LaFleur says this scheduled rest day is all part of the star tackle's path to becoming fully healthy.
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Packers' Allen Lazard (ankle) limited again on Thursday

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 2's game against the Chicago Bears. Lazard has now logged back-to-back limited practices to start the week after sitting out Week 1's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Lazard's status for Sunday is still up in the air, but he appears to be trending in the right direction after not practicing heading into Week 1. Friday's practice report and game designation will provide more information.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Green Bay, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Packers DB has brutal way of trolling Bears

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears make no secret of their shared rivalry, and Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander issued a reminder of that on Friday ahead of the first meeting of 2022. Alexander, a veteran cornerback, said he always likes playing against the Bears, and part of that...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy