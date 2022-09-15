Read full article on original website
Packers Star Is Reportedly Not Practicing On Thursday
Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is not practicing on Thursday, despite a "good practice" session on Wednesday. Fortunately for the Packers, this practice absence has nothing to do with a setback in Bakhtiari's recovery process. Head coach Matt LaFleur says this scheduled rest day is all part of the star tackle's path to becoming fully healthy.
Week 2 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Packers
The Chicago Bears (1-0) will face the Green Bay Packers (0-1) on Sunday Night Football, where the Bears will look to get on the right side of what’s been a one-sided rivalry. Chicago is coming off a comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers (0-1). They’ll be looking to...
numberfire.com
Packers' Allen Lazard (ankle) limited again on Thursday
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 2's game against the Chicago Bears. Lazard has now logged back-to-back limited practices to start the week after sitting out Week 1's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Lazard's status for Sunday is still up in the air, but he appears to be trending in the right direction after not practicing heading into Week 1. Friday's practice report and game designation will provide more information.
Yardbarker
Packers OL David Bakhtiari participates in 11-on-11 drills during practice Friday
The Green Bay Packers offensive line struggled in Week 1 sans their starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins. Bakhtiari was a non-participant in Thursday’s practice, and Jenkins was a limited participant. That seemed to indicate the pair might not start against the Chicago Bears in Week Two. The...
Packers DB has brutal way of trolling Bears
The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears make no secret of their shared rivalry, and Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander issued a reminder of that on Friday ahead of the first meeting of 2022. Alexander, a veteran cornerback, said he always likes playing against the Bears, and part of that...
