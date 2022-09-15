Read full article on original website
General Hospital Stars Rocked by Casting Shock: ‘Wait… What?!’
Sometimes it’s the actors who are the last to know. As word began to spread that Chloe Lanier would be reprising her General Hospital role of Willow’s “late” twin sister, Nelle, the Emmy winner herself took to Instagram, dropping a photo and teasing, “See ya next week.”
Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama
Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman
EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL・
Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Getting Killed Off in Season 10 After His On-Set Conduct Scandal
The showrunners of The Goldbergs confirmed that Jeff Garlin’s character on the show, Murray, would be killed off following the actor’s departure from the ABC sitcom amidst accusations of on-set misconduct. Garlin left the series back in December, following reports that he allegedly engaged in verbal and physical conduct that made people on the set of The Goldbergs feel uncomfortable. Because The Goldbergs was still filming its ninth season, the show had to figure out how to work around Garlin’s absence, but Season 10 will pick up several months after Murray’s death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Alex Barnow...
Disenchanted Trailer: Amy Adams' Fairy Tale Life Has Gone 'Terribly Wrong' in Disney+ Sequel — Watch Video
Fairy tales aren’t all they’re cracked up to be, as Amy Adams’ Giselle learns in the newly released trailer for Disenchanted. Premiering exclusively on Disney+ on Thursday, Nov. 24, the Enchanted sequel movie features original stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden. The above sneak peek — which was released in conjunction with the D23 Expo — also offers a glimpse at new additions Maya Rudolph, Gabriella Baldacchino, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays. The movie picks up 15 years after Giselle (Adams) and Robert’s (Dempsey) wedding, “but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they...
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg Set First-Look Unscripted TV Deal With Lionsgate
Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg have signed a three-year first-look deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The deal will see the couple produce and develop unscripted and reality projects, documentaries, short form productions, and non-fiction podcasts via their newly formed company, Work Baby Productions. Lionsgate company Pilgrim Media will provide development support and the production services entity for sold projects under the terms of the deal. “Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects that we are passionate about,” said Wahlberg and McCarthy Wahlberg. “Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share...
Law & Order's Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni's Chemistry Is Off the Charts at 2022 Emmys
Watch: Will SVU's Olivia & Elliot Ever Get Together? Mariska & Christopher Say... Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni—the gift that keeps on giving!. The Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime stars appeared on the Emmys 2022 red carpet (See all the red carpet looks here and find out all the Emmys winners here.), taking place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., Sept. 12. The pair stopped to speak with Live From E! co-host Loni Love, who couldn't help but ask the question on all our minds: "Are we ever going to see Olivia [Benson] and Elliot [Stabler] get together? Come on. Give me the tea."
The Santa Clauses Trailer: Is Tim Allen Being Replaced by... Peyton Manning? — Get Disney+ Premiere Date
Consider it an early Christmas gift. Disney+ on Saturday announced at the D23 Expo that The Santa Clauses — a limited series revival of the beloved Santa Clause film franchise starring Tim Allen — will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 16, with its first two episodes. The Santa Clauses finds Scott “on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever,” according to the official logline. “He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have...
The Goldbergs Killing Off Jeff Garlin Ahead of Season 10's 'Huge Reboot'
The Goldbergs has found a solution for its Jeff Garlin problem, and it’s a pretty permanent one. When the ABC comedy returns for Season 10 on Sept. 21 (8:30/7:30c), viewers will learn that Garlin’s character, family patriarch Murray Goldberg, has been dead for several months. Garlin exited the show last season following an investigation over multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. “This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” showrunner Alex Barnow tells EW. “We’re starting with optimism...
‘Big Sky’: Reba McEntire On Playing A Dark Character, Teases Possible Small Screen Musical Performance — TCA
Reba McEntire has joined the cast of Big Sky: Deadly Trails and is opening up about playing a darker character than what audiences would expect from her. The country star also teased if viewers would be able to see a musical performance as her character Sunny Barnes in the ABC drama. “I get to hum a little bit, and sing a little but, but we’ll see,” McEntire said during the ABC TCA panel. Showrunner and executive producer Elwood Reid said that “there may be a little space for her to sing.” However, given that Sunny is on a “pretty dark journey” her...
It’s a One Life to Live Reunion as Former Stars Finally Get the Romantic Storyline Their Characters Never Did
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Soaps.com may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. “Why don’t you guys put Hank and Blair together?”. Kassie DePaiva and Nathan Purdee always...
Criminal Minds Revival's New Title Revealed — Plus, FNL Vet Joins Cast as Death-Obsessed Big Bad
Criminal Minds is getting a titular makeover — and a new villain — ahead of its return this fall. Paramount+ on Friday announced that the official title of the 10-episode quasi-16th season will be Criminal Minds: Evolution. Additionally, Friday Night Lights vet Zach Gilford is joining the cast as the recurring, season-long baddie Elias Voit, an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and obsession with death. The character was previously billed as the BAU’s “greatest threat yet — an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers.” As the world opens up post-COVID,...
What to expect from NCIS, American Gigolo, The Good Doctor, and 28 other fall shows
Murder! Mystery! And ... Chucky? With so many shows premiering in the coming months, we're here to give you the intel on what to expect. Here's a preview of 31 shows we're excited about in September and October. You're welcome. American Gigolo (Showtime, Sept. 9) Let's talk about sex. Specifically,...
'The Goldbergs' Teases 'Tragic Tales' in Picture-Perfect Season 10 Promo (Exclusive)
The Goldbergs are back! But there is tragedy in the family's midst. ET exclusively premieres the new season 10 promo for the ABC family comedy, and the Goldbergs are preparing to welcome another member into the family with newlyweds Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff (Sam Lerner) expecting their first child. But while they're celebrating the arrival of baby Goldberg, the new season begins with patriarch Murray Goldberg (former star Jeff Garlin) having already died.
'Dancing with the Stars' season 31: Charli D'Amelio, mom Heidi join cast
TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and her mother Heidi D'Amelio have joined the cast of "Dancing With the Stars" season 31, "Good Morning America" announced on Wednesday. Charli, 18, and Heidi, 50, will make "DWTS" history as the first family members to compete against each other. It will also be the dancing competition show's first season on Disney+.
Melanie Lynskey and Husband Jason Ritter Have an Emmys Date Night
Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter had a parents' night out! The couple arrived on the carpet at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards for a glammed-up date night. The Yellowjackets star dazzled in a light green, tulle Christian Siriano gown and completed her look with a silver clutch, while Ritter looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie.
Just Ahead Of ‘Hocus Pocus 2,’ The Stars Say They Want To Do ‘Hocus Pocus 3’
Hocus Pocus 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on September 30th, about 30 years since the first movie premiered. Now, the three main stars of both films, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker, are already talking about a potential third movie. At first, Kathy said that she...
Fox Fall TV Lineup 2022-2023: New Shows and Trailers
Fox is taking advantage of the upcoming fall TV season to prove once again that it's the top network when it comes to adult animation. Not only will the network remain the home of The Simpsons (Season 34), Family Guy (Season 21) and Bob's Burgers (Season 13), but Fox will also introduce a couple of brand new animated comedies to its 2022-23 TV schedule: Krapopolis from Dan Harmon and Jon Hamm's Grimsburg.
TVLine Items: Roswell Vet Joins Upload, Leslie Odom Jr. Visits Abbott and More
Roswell, New Mexico alumna Jeanine Mason is uploading her next TV role: The actress has joined Season 3 of the Prime Video sci-fi comedy Upload, our sister site Variety reports. Mason will play Karina Silva, “a charming senior Horizen executive in charge of new product development and cybersecurity.” Upload Season 2 premiered March 11 (after a 22-month hiatus) and wrapped up with Nathan experiencing a worrisome nosebleed after he “downloaded” to break into Freeyond. The series was renewed for a third season in May. Mason most recently portrayed Liz Ortecho on The CW’s Roswell reboot, which was cancelled in May ahead of its...
‘Vampire Academy’ EPs: ‘The Goal’ Was To Create A World Totally Different From ‘TVD’
Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre are diving into a whole new world of vampires. Their new show, Vampire Academy, premieres September 15 with the first 4 episodes. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the show’s executive producers about exploring a show that’s completely different from their past show The Vampire Diaries.
