Why Isn’t ‘The View’ on Today?
It’s Monday, and it’s September, which means it’s time for a new episode of The View! Right? Well, not today. Loyal viewers of the daytime talk show hoping to catch up with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin were in for a surprise this morning when not one of the co-hosts appeared onscreen. So, what’s going on with The View? Why isn’t the daytime talk show on today? Here’s everything you need to know about when to watch The View, when The View will be back, and more. Why isn’t The View on today? The View is not airing in its scheduled time slot today because...
Jennifer Coolidge Says Spray Tan Ordeal Landed Her In Hospital
The Emmy-winning “White Lotus” star went for a more bronzed look for the show and it backfired.
'It was a strange experience': Maureen Lipman reveals she had a premonition the Queen would die - just before Monarch's death was announced
Maureen Lipman had a premonition the Queen would die, shortly before the Monarch's death was announced on September 8. Speaking to Kirsty Young during the BBC's coverage of the Queen's funeral on Monday, the actress, 76, said she felt compelled to text one of her Coronation Street co-stars after her 'strange experience.'
UK Channel 5 Opts For ‘Emoji Movie’ Over Queen’s Funeral, Drawing Barbs & Praise
Call it royally weird counterprogramming: Paramount’s Channel 5 is the sole major British TV service bypassing the otherwise wall-to-wall coverage of the Queen’s funeral proceedings. The alternative programming? The Emoji Movie, Stuart Little and Ice Age 3. Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral – A Photo Gallery With BBC One, BBC Two, ITV and Channel 4 are sticking with either coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession or related documentary offerings, Channel 5 earned some widespread social media mocking for going with cartoon programming instead of real-life history in the making. One popular meme has variations of the royal grandkids Louis, Archie and Lilibet staying...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Intervention’ on Netflix, Where Addicts Encounter Tough Love And Ultimatums to Get Clean Or Else
Intervention has drifted between A&E and LMN over its 24 seasons and counting, but for now Netflix has only added season 21, which features eight episodes of individuals struggling with addictions to crack, alcohol, opioids, painkillers, meth, and fentanyl and the efforts of family members and loved ones to offer them a path toward rehabilitation and a renewed interest in living. INTERVENTION: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: Melanie is a mother and crack addict who lives in Sudbury in the Canadian province of Ontario. “Melanie has agreed to participate in a documentary about addiction,” an onscreen graphic tells us. “But...
