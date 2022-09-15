It’s Monday, and it’s September, which means it’s time for a new episode of The View! Right? Well, not today. Loyal viewers of the daytime talk show hoping to catch up with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin were in for a surprise this morning when not one of the co-hosts appeared onscreen. So, what’s going on with The View? Why isn’t the daytime talk show on today? Here’s everything you need to know about when to watch The View, when The View will be back, and more. Why isn’t The View on today? The View is not airing in its scheduled time slot today because...

TV SHOWS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO