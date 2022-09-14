Read full article on original website
Related
Police Searching for Beloved Show Goats Stolen in Weld County
The Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is searching for beloved show goats stolen from a rural property near Severance. In a Facebook post, WCSO revealed that police learned of the incident on Thursday (Sept. 15), when someone reported a theft in the 8700 block of Weld County Road 80.5. After...
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Jason Baker
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
Loveland K9 Officer Saves the Day in Stolen License Plate Case
There's a member of the Loveland Police Department (LPD) that you need to meet — and Styng is his name. Styng is a part of the Loveland Police Canine Unit. According to the LPD, Styng and his fellow K9 officers — Shadow, Jojo, Pako, and Nazar — work tirelessly to assist police with arrests, narcotics seizures, safety sweeps, criminal tracking, and locating missing persons.
What’s the Story Behind the Kinikinik Store in the Poudre Canyon?
The Poudre Canyon is filled with interesting sights, sounds, and scenery for miles and miles in every direction. From the rushing river and gorgeous forest views to unique landmarks, there are plenty of places worth pulling off for while driving this stretch of road. The Kinikinik General Store is one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
If Fort Collins Police Want a Look, They Deploy a Camera Trailer?
Maybe I'm late to the party on this one, but have you seen any of these fancy mobile surveillance trailers deployed by the Fort Collins Police Department?. On a Reddit thread started by u/SolarMatter in the Fort Collins subreddit, they post a picture of one of them and ask other users what it's for. Several dozen responses indicate they've seen them around town in the past, and they are usually deployed in areas where officers and investigators want a better look.
Elk Caught In A Tangle In The Heart Of Estes Park
Elk rut season is upon us in Colorado and every year at this time, things get pretty active for elk and they get frisky. In the process of all of the friskiness, they are out and about on the hunt for mating purposes and they can be easily spotted, many times in large groups in crowded areas.
Elk Surround Vehicles On Estes Park Highway, Charge At Truck
Rut season is upon us once again in Elk Country and they're in no mood for shenanigans from us humans. Every year from early to mid September through October and even into early November during elk rut season (their mating season) the females get frisky and the males get cranky and aggressive and this is no time to test their patience.
HGTV’s ‘Rock The Block’ Season 4 Set to Film in Larimer County
Another TV show is coming to Colorado to do some filming in Colorado. Maybe we'll see some of our neighbors on the television, along a street that will have a new name when these guys are done. Colorado has been enticing production companies to come into the state to make...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Ever Happened To Colorado’s Historic Needle’s Eye Tunnel?
During the early 1900s, dozens of trains traversed across the Denver, Northwestern & Pacific Railway, chugging their way through the Needle's Eye Tunnel, 11,660 feet above the ground in Gilpin County, Colorado. The railway itself was established in 1903 by Denver banker, David Moffat. At the time, it was the...
Thompson School District Launches New Workforce Program
The Thompson School District announced a new program last month that is set to ignite an entrepreneurial mindset in students in kindergarten through 8th grade. This program is called Thompson Tomorrows Today and was designed to help better prepare students for real-world professions. "Tuned In to NoCo" spoke with Thompson...
There’s a Linden Street Renovation Celebration This Weekend in Fort Collins
Downtown Fort Collins now has a special kind of street and that is worth a special celebration. Linden street has been undergoing quite a renovation and the City of Fort Collins has decided it's time to show off its new use and look as a "convertible street". The public is...
Thoughts on Black Houses? There is One for Sale in Fort Collins
I am seeing black exterior paint on homes more and more as of late. Black exteriors on homes seem to be a polarizing topic. Some loathe the idea of a black home while others drool over the idea of painting their homes. Personally, I feel that if it is done...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Is That Intriguing ‘Voice of Prophecy’ Building in Downtown Loveland?
At the corner of Sixth Street and Lincoln in downtown Loveland sits a building that's home to the headquarters of Voice of Prophecy. Many might wonder what it is. Though many in the Loveland area may not know what goes on in this building, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide do.
A New Barbershop is Coming to Windsor
If you live or work in Windsor and are looking for another option for a haircut, you will soon have a new barbershop in your neighborhood. Floyd's 99 Barbershop will soon be opening in the King Soopers shopping complex at 1520 Main Street. Floyds 99 Barbershop doesn't state the exact...
Cat People, Rejoice: The NoCo Cat Cafe is Officially Open in Loveland
Cat lovers can rejoice because the NoCo Cat Cafe is finally here — or, we should say, feline-ally here. Following a series of successful pop-ups last year, the cafe's founders, Kimberly Tejchma-Sanford and Christopher Sandford, announced plans for a brick-and-mortar locale in December 2021. Now, that dream is a...
A Fun Tradition: Fort Collins Nursery’s 2022 Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off & Jamboree
Big. Really big. Extraordinarily big. Giant. Giant pumpkins will shock many, and will be weighed, at the fun fall festival. They aren't necessarily "sexy," but they are beautiful in their own wonderful way. Ten pumpkin growers will win prizes, as part of a $6,000 purse for the day's events. It...
Chamber Member Spotlight: Tap Truck Fort Collins Brings the Bartender to You
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. Hosting a party can be stressful — especially if you have to worry about the drinks. Thankfully, Tap Truck Fort Collins can take care of this for you. The mobile beverage and bartending...
1940s Big Band Bash & Dance Happening in Windsor to Help Local Veterans
The American Legion Post 109 is hosting a 1940s Big Band Bash & Dance November 11th from 6-11pm at 624 Ash St in Windsor, Colorado. "Tuned In to NoCo" spoke with American Legion Post 109 Board Member, John Jones, about the event. Jones says they are so excited to bring this bash to Windsor and they want everyone to come join in the fun.
End of Summer Pool Party for Pups is This Saturday in Loveland
The end of summer tradition returns once again for the dogs of Northern Colorado. It's time for the canines to have a pool day. The City of Loveland Parks and Recreation Facebook page has announced Puppapoolooza happening on Saturday, September 10. This truly will be the dog day of summer in Loveland.
21-day Closure of a Major Northern Colorado Intersection Coming
Growth in a Northern Colorado town doesn't come without its fair share of pain. Starting on Monday, September 12, one overpass in Johnstown will be closed for 21 days. The entire intersection of Highway 60 at Interstate 25 will be revamped into a Double Diverging Interchange. For the construction of this new interchange in Johnstown, a closure of the overpass, along with the on and off ramps will be needed.
99.9 The Point
Windsor, CO
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0