ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 The Point

Loveland K9 Officer Saves the Day in Stolen License Plate Case

There's a member of the Loveland Police Department (LPD) that you need to meet — and Styng is his name. Styng is a part of the Loveland Police Canine Unit. According to the LPD, Styng and his fellow K9 officers — Shadow, Jojo, Pako, and Nazar — work tirelessly to assist police with arrests, narcotics seizures, safety sweeps, criminal tracking, and locating missing persons.
LOVELAND, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Larimer County, CO
Crime & Safety
Larimer County, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
County
Larimer County, CO
99.9 The Point

If Fort Collins Police Want a Look, They Deploy a Camera Trailer?

Maybe I'm late to the party on this one, but have you seen any of these fancy mobile surveillance trailers deployed by the Fort Collins Police Department?. On a Reddit thread started by u/SolarMatter in the Fort Collins subreddit, they post a picture of one of them and ask other users what it's for. Several dozen responses indicate they've seen them around town in the past, and they are usually deployed in areas where officers and investigators want a better look.
FORT COLLINS, CO
99.9 The Point

Elk Caught In A Tangle In The Heart Of Estes Park

Elk rut season is upon us in Colorado and every year at this time, things get pretty active for elk and they get frisky. In the process of all of the friskiness, they are out and about on the hunt for mating purposes and they can be easily spotted, many times in large groups in crowded areas.
ESTES PARK, CO
99.9 The Point

Elk Surround Vehicles On Estes Park Highway, Charge At Truck

Rut season is upon us once again in Elk Country and they're in no mood for shenanigans from us humans. Every year from early to mid September through October and even into early November during elk rut season (their mating season) the females get frisky and the males get cranky and aggressive and this is no time to test their patience.
ESTES PARK, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moose#Emergency Services#Accident#Sos#Lcso
99.9 The Point

Thompson School District Launches New Workforce Program

The Thompson School District announced a new program last month that is set to ignite an entrepreneurial mindset in students in kindergarten through 8th grade. This program is called Thompson Tomorrows Today and was designed to help better prepare students for real-world professions. "Tuned In to NoCo" spoke with Thompson...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Facebook
99.9 The Point

A New Barbershop is Coming to Windsor

If you live or work in Windsor and are looking for another option for a haircut, you will soon have a new barbershop in your neighborhood. Floyd's 99 Barbershop will soon be opening in the King Soopers shopping complex at 1520 Main Street. Floyds 99 Barbershop doesn't state the exact...
WINDSOR, CO
99.9 The Point

21-day Closure of a Major Northern Colorado Intersection Coming

Growth in a Northern Colorado town doesn't come without its fair share of pain. Starting on Monday, September 12, one overpass in Johnstown will be closed for 21 days. The entire intersection of Highway 60 at Interstate 25 will be revamped into a Double Diverging Interchange. For the construction of this new interchange in Johnstown, a closure of the overpass, along with the on and off ramps will be needed.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy